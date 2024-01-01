Top Yulio Alternatives
VRChat
hello.vrchat.com
VRChat is an online virtual world platform created by Graham Gaylor and Jesse Joudrey and operated by VRChat, Inc. The platform allows users to interact with others with user-created 3D avatars and worlds.
Dopple.ai
dopple.ai
Dopple uses innovative technology to bring products to life on-screen, enabling a digital buying experience that is faster, more accurate, and provides a better overall experience. Our 3D product visualization and configuration capabilities integrate with other software providers to enable a connect...
Sketchfab
sketchfab.com
3D and AR visualization solutions for business. Sketchfab is the leading platform to publish, share, and integrate interactive 3D and AR experiences anywhere online: websites, eCommerce platforms, blogs, articles, and advertising campaigns. Visit us: sketchfab.com/enterprise
Spatial
spatial.io
Jump into Spatial to view a myriad of Metaverse Galleries, Spaces, and Events. Experience the Metaverse in the palm of your hand. You can participate from anywhere! Explore the elaborate creations of artists and entrepreneurs. Meet up with experts, friends, and connect with the Spatial Community fr...
Moderlry
modelry.ai
Modelry is the end-to-end 3D product visualization platform, that empowers global e-commerce leaders to generate amazing product visuals and AR experiences using 3D models.
Trezi
trezi.com
Trezi is a fully immersive virtual reality product that dramatically transforms design experience, communication and collaboration in the building industry by bringing together all stakeholders in the design process to collaborate in real-time and at full scale. Trezi advances the understanding of s...
Agora World
agoraworld.io
Agora World is WordPress or Canva for 3D content creation. We offer a streamlined, no-code, & fully customizable 3D Design Platform and Multiplayer Infrastructure to create and publish professional immersive social experiences in as little as 1 hour. We handle all of the 'under-the-hood' technology,...
MeetinVR
meetinvr.com
MeetinVR strives to be a leader in the space of enterprise VR collaboration. We have created a brand new universe optimized for business meetings in distributed teams. Innovative, creative, and critical thinking, combined with detail-oriented design and user-centricity result in an exceptional exper...
LEVAR
levar.io
Start driving more conversions today with 3D and augmented reality shopping experiences from LEVAR. Create and distribute 3D/AR product models on your eCommerce store and across all of your marketing and sales channels—product pages, email, SMS, social media, and landing pages. LEVAR’s exact-to-scal...
Breakroom
breakroom.net
Breakroom is the next evolution in digital collaboration and engagement – a fully customizable 3D environment built for all your virtual requirements. The new world of work is not the 2D video conferencing hell you've been trapped in. It's an immersive digital experience that empowers connection, co...
Cylindo
cylindo.com
Hundreds of furniture companies partner with Cylindo to get superior product visuals across the entire furniture buyer journey. We have created a platform that goes beyond high-quality product visualization and gives furniture businesses versatile assets they can leverage across multiple touchpoints...
Zakeke
zakeke.com
Zakeke is a cloud platform empowering over 10.000 retailers and brands to offer their customers a complete set of tools for Visual Customization for web-to-print, 3D & AR Configuration, Virtual Try-On and more. Customers became creators, being able to customize products with texts, images, materials...
MootUp
mootup.com
MootUp is the only virtual meeting and event platform that provides a cross-device, 3D environment accessible without a download for event professionals and agencies located around the world needing to provide their attendees a truly immersive and engaging experience that safely allows for collabora...
vTime
vtime.net
vTime is the VR sociable network that takes the humble smartphone, and transforms it into a passport to the outer edges by simply adding a virtual reality headset. Released for Samsung Gear VR, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality, Google Cardboard, Google Daydream, iOS and Android the free app allows...
Emersya
emersya.com
Emersya's Interactive 3D is an all-in-one medium that allows customers to: - Explore products inside & out, from all angles and in great detail - Browse interactive product visuals of the highest quality - Learn about a product's story through enriched content - Simulate & try out product features i...
VNTANA
vntana.com
VNTANA is a SaaS platform that makes 3D asset production and distribution fast and scalable. 3D is driving high ROI in B2B and B2C sales (2x conversion lift and 40% reduction in returns), but implementing 3D has required a lot of manual work from 3D artist which is time consuming and expensive. VNTA...
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR: Revolutionizing the Future with XR Solutions Company Overview Nestled in the vibrant city of Aarhus, Denmark, SynergyXR stands as a beacon of innovation in the extended reality (XR) landscape. Born from a deep understanding of the manufacturing and energy sectors, we've grown into a formi...
Virbela
virbela.com
Virbela builds engaging virtual worlds for remote work, learning, and events. Founded in 2012 by a team of behavioral psychologists, Virbela’s mission is to help organizations and people thrive in a remote-first future. With immersive 3D spaces that are deeply social and collaborative, Virbela bring...
Designhubz
designhubz.com
Designhubz provides end-to-end 3D and Augmented Reality(AR) asset creation, management and distribution to online brands and retailers. Designhubz' web-based suite and advanced digitization rigs convert entire physical inventories into 3D and AR visualizations and virtual try-ons in a matter of days...
Xarwin
xarwin.com
Xarwin is a powerful WebAR marketing platform that enables you to launch campaigns and generate leads and sales with ease while reducing costs without the need to code or download apps. Whilst choosing between the AR solutions that xarwin supports, such as marker-less object placement, drag and drop...
Avataar
avataar.ai
3D spatial narratives are revolutionizing the landscape of online shopping; 6 out of 10 shoppers prefer to buy from retailers who integrate 3D in their digital stores. Avataar offers an efficient, plug-and-play solution for 3D videos and interactive web scrolls, tailored for ecommerce stores across ...
Camweara
camweara.com
Camweara, augmented reality software plugin virtually allows customers to wear products you are selling in a realistic way: at home, in the office, in a restaurant with friends or in the shop. Increases sales conversion rate & decreases product returns on online stores. It is compatible for Shopify,...
Sayduck
sayduck.com
Sayduck offers engaging, fully interactive 3D models ready to be added anywhere online or be viewed in Augmented Reality, connecting brands and retailers
Aryel
aryel.io
Aryel is a no-code platform that empowers agencies and brands to create, distribute, and optimize immersive display advertising campaigns while gathering valuable data, including audience emotional states and facial features. Notably, Aryel serves a global clientele, including renowned organizations...
CareAR
carear.com
With CareAR, you can achieve faster issue resolution, reduce dispatches, and improve customer satisfaction scores. Our Service Experience Management (SXM) Platform provides remote AR support and self-guided instructions to customers and service management teams, greatly enhancing the experience of c...
Blippbuilder
blippar.com
The simple but powerful way to create AR is with Blippbuilder. The design tool is easy to learn, and lets you add a layer of interactivity to your printed materials, anything from a poster, a print ad, event stand or book. Bring it to life with animations, games or 3D models. Add links to buy, colle...
Plattar
plattar.com
Plattar leverages rapidly evolving Augmented Reality (ARKit + ARCore) & XR tech combining with consumer hardware and browser evolution to act as a new enabler for customers to experience products in 3D and/or in context without the product being physically present. These and other emerging technolog...
Zapworks
zap.works
Zapworks is an award-winning WebAR platform. Create, manage and publish impactful WebAR experiences using our suite of creative tools, SDKs, custom branding & hosting solutions and powerful CMS. With no-code, low-code or custom code solutions, Zapworks empowers your designers, developers and markete...