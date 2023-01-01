Top YouTube Alternatives
TikTok
tiktok.com
TikTok, known in China as Douyin (Chinese: 抖音; pinyin: Dǒuyīn), is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based Internet technology company founded in 2012 by Zhang Yiming. It is used to create short music, lip-sync, dance, comedy and talent videos of 3 to 15...
Twitch
twitch.tv
Twitch is a video live streaming service operated by Twitch Interactive, a subsidiary of Amazon. Introduced in June 2011 as a spin-off of the general-interest streaming platform Justin.tv, the site primarily focuses on video game live streaming, including broadcasts of esports competitions, in addit...
Rumble
rumble.com
Rumble is your rights management video platform. Host, distribute and monetize all your professional, social and viral video.
Vimeo
vimeo.com
Vimeo is a video hosting, sharing, and services platform headquartered in New York City. Vimeo operates on an ad-free basis, and instead derives revenue by providing subscription plans for video content producers and offering software as a service (SaaS) with video creation, editing, and broadcastin...
抖音
douyin.com
Douyin is a short video platform that helps users express themselves and record their beautiful lives.
Dailymotion
dailymotion.com
Dailymotion is a French video-sharing technology platform primarily owned by Vivendi. North American launch partners included BBC News, VICE, Bloomberg, and Hearst Digital Media. Dailymotion is available worldwide in 25 languages and 43 localised versions featuring local home pages and local content...
优酷
youku.com
Video service platform, providing video playback, video publishing, video search, and video sharing Youku is a video hosting service based in Beijing, China.
Wistia
wistia.com
Wistia Inc. is a video-software company located in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Wistia provides video-hosting services for businesses, with analytics and marketing functionality. As of 2017, a claimed 300,000 companies use Wistia. As of 2018, Wistia had 87 employees.
Cloudflare Stream
cloudflare.com
Serverless live and on-demand video streaming - Upload, store, encode and deliver live and on-demand video with one API - Stream video instantly from Cloudflare’s global network - Start streaming today in less than 5 minutes
Embed.so
embed.so
Upload videos then embed them to your website. We do everything for you: video hosting, streaming, and generating leads, you name it!