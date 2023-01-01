YOOX
yoox.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the YOOX app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
YOOX Net-a-Porter Group S.p.A. is an Italian online fashion retailer created on 5 October 2015 after the merger between Yoox Group and Net-a-porter Group. Yoox was originally founded by Federico Marchetti in Milan in 2000, and Net-a-Porter was founded by Natalie Massenet in London in 2000.
Website: yoox.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to YOOX. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.