WebCatalog

Top Yandex Search Alternatives

Google Search

Google Search

google.com

Search the world's information, including webpages, images, videos and more. Google has many special features to help you find exactly what you're looking for.

DuckDuckGo

DuckDuckGo

duckduckgo.com

DuckDuckGo (also abbreviated as DDG) is an internet search engine that emphasizes protecting searchers' privacy and avoiding the filter bubble of personalized search results. DuckDuckGo distinguishes itself from other search engines by not profiling its users and by showing all users the same search...

Microsoft Bing

Microsoft Bing

bing.com

Bing is a web search engine owned and operated by Microsoft. The service has its origins in Microsoft's previous search engines: MSN Search, Windows Live Search and later Live Search. Bing provides a variety of search services, including web, video, image and map search products. It is developed usi...

Brave Search

Brave Search

search.brave.com

Brave Search doesn't track you or your queries. Ever. Private, independent, and transparent, Brave Search is the real alternative to Google.

You.com

You.com

you.com

The private search engine that summarizes the web for you.

百度

百度

baidu.com

Baidu, Inc. (Chinese: 百度; pinyin: Bǎidù, meaning "a hundred times", anglicized BY-doo) is a Chinese multinational technology company specializing in Internet-related services and products and artificial intelligence (AI), headquartered in Beijing's Haidian District. It is one of the largest AI and ...

네이버 검색

네이버 검색

naver.com

Naver Search As of September 2017, Naver handled 74.7% of all web searches in South Korea and had 42 million enrolled users. More than 25 million Koreans have Naver as the start page on their default browser and the mobile application has 28 million daily visitors. Naver is also frequently referred...

Yahoo Search

Yahoo Search

yahoo.com

The search engine that helps you find exactly what you're looking for. Find the most relevant information, video, images, and answers from all across the Web.

Startpage

Startpage

startpage.com

Search and browse the internet without being tracked or targeted. Startpage is the world's most private search engine. Use Startpage to protect your personal data.

Ecosia

Ecosia

ecosia.org

Ecosia uses the ad revenue from your searches to plant trees where they are needed the most. By searching with Ecosia, you’re not only reforesting our planet, but you’re also empowering the communities around our planting projects to build a better future for themselves. Give it a try!

Swisscows

Swisscows

swisscows.com

Swisscows is a data-safe search engine. We take the privacy of our users very seriously.

Qwant Search

Qwant Search

qwant.com

The search engine that doesn't know anything about you, and that changes everything: zero tracking of your searches, zero personal data use, zero targeted advertising.

搜狗

搜狗

sogou.com

Sogou Search is the world's third-generation interactive search engine. It supports WeChat public account and article search, Zhihu search, English search and translation, etc., and provides users with professional, accurate and convenient search services through independently developed artificial i...

Seznam

Seznam

seznam.cz

The most visited Czech internet portal offering a search engine, e-mail, current news, weather forecast and useful links. Seznam.cz is a web portal and search engine in the Czech Republic. Founded in 1996 by Ivo Lukačovič in Prague as the first web portal in the Czech Republic.

360搜索

360搜索

so.com

360 Search is a new generation of search engine that is safe, accurate and trustworthy. Relying on the security advantages of the 360 ​​parent brand, it comprehensively intercepts all kinds of malicious websites such as phishing and fraud, and provides more secure search services. 360 search is so r...

Cốc Cốc Tìm Kiếm

Cốc Cốc Tìm Kiếm

coccoc.com

Coc Coc is a Vietnamese search engine, focusing on developing Vietnamese language processing capabilities, to optimize search results to suit Vietnamese people's needs.

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.