WebCatalog

Top Yandex Maps Alternatives

Google Maps

Google Maps

google.com

Google Maps is a web mapping service developed by Google. It offers satellite imagery, aerial photography, street maps, 360° interactive panoramic views of streets (Street View), real-time traffic conditions, and route planning for traveling by foot, car, bicycle and air (in beta), or public transpo...

Waze

Waze

waze.com

Waze (Hebrew: ווייז‎, ; formerly FreeMap Israel) is a GPS navigation software app owned by Google. It works on smartphones and tablet computers that have GPS support. It provides turn-by-turn navigation information and user-submitted travel times and route details, while downloading location-depende...

OpenStreetMaps

OpenStreetMaps

openstreetmap.org

OpenStreetMap is the free wiki world map.

네이버 지도

네이버 지도

map.naver.com

Search space. Connecting lives. Discover a new map that connects information on all spaces, including locations, buses, subways, and roads, with a single search. Naver Maps

百度地图

百度地图

map.baidu.com

Browse maps, search for locations, check bus driving routes, check real-time traffic conditions, your travel guide and life assistant. Provides subway line map browsing, bus plan inquiry, and accurate fare and time information. Baidu Maps (Baidu Maps) is a desktop and mobile mapping solution simila...

HERE WeGo

HERE WeGo

here.com

HERE WeGo - Maps - Routes - Directions - All ways from A to B in one

Qwant Maps

Qwant Maps

qwant.com

The map service that finds the right addresses and guides you around without tracking you.

腾讯地图

腾讯地图

map.qq.com

It provides multiple services such as map browsing, address inquiry, point of interest search, bus transfer, driving navigation, bus route and site inquiry in more than 400 cities across the country. Tencent Maps is a desktop and web mapping service application and technology provided by Tencent, o...

Petal Maps

Petal Maps

petalmaps.com

Petal Maps is a map service based on TomTom provided by Huawei to devices with the operating system HarmonyOS, Android and iOS. It offers satellite imagery, aerial photography, 3D view surroundings, turn-by-turn navigation, head-up display and route planning for traveling by foot, car, bike, and pub...

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.