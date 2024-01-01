Top y.gy Alternatives
QR Code Scanner
qrcodescan.in
QR Code Scanner is the fastest and most user-friendly web application.
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly is a URL shortening service and a link management platform. The company Bitly, Inc., was established in 2008. It is privately held and based in New York City. Bitly is a leading global SaaS company offering a comprehensive platform designed to enable every piece of information shared online ...
QR.io
qr.io
QR.io lets you generate fully customized QR Codes, with color & shape, logo and keep track of how many people scan your QR Codes, from where and on what date. Also, QR.io offers Dynamic Qr Codes that let you create a customized landing page for your QR Code that can be changed and updated whenever y...
Beacons
beacons.ai
Create a free, beautiful, and highly customizable link in bio website with Beacons. Join over 2 million creators around the world and set up your easy-to-use link in bio site in minutes to build your brand, grow your audience, and monetize your content. Connect your fans to all of your content fro...
TinyURL
tinyurl.com
TinyURL.com is the original URL shortener that shortens your unwieldly links into more manageable and useable URLs.
BL.INK
bl.ink
BL.INK powers shortened URLs and QR codes with unlimited data and flexibility. With BL.INK, you’ll create thousands of custom links that capture unlimited data points so you can measure every user touchpoint and perfect every interaction. Everyone on your team can create perfect data to accurately m...
Rebrandly
rebrandly.com
Rebrandly is the market leading link management platform that allows users to brand and shorten custom URLs. Rebrandly helps companies of all sizes securely manage and measure their link engagement, increase brand awareness, improve conversion rates, and track advanced analytics. Founded in 2015 an...
OneLinkBio
onelinkbio.com
Do everything with one platform. Shorten URLs, create bio link pages, custom QR codes, vcard links, file links & more.
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply is the only link shortener that drives conversion. Display your message anywhere by easily embedding calls-to-action into every page you share. Convert your followers into users and customers for free.
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Unlock the power of direct connections. Flowcode is the #1 trusted QR provider for instant conversions and real-time data. We offer offline to online tools such as first-party data collection, next generation geo-reporting data, mobile-first landing pages and API integrations.
PixelMe
pixelme.me
PixelMe is a multi-touch customer attribution platform for savvy marketers. Unify your marketing data to attribute every marketing effort, track ROI, view customer journeys, and optimize your budgets for growth. An URL shortener that includes retargeting pixels in every link you share. Create powerf...
Pixel
pxl.to
Customize dynamic QR codes, short links, and microsites to engage your audience and connect them with the right information. Manage, edit, and track every click and scan with Pixel. A URL shortener built with server-less technology to help you grow without the looming concern of downtime or click li...
QR Code AI
qrcode-ai.com
QRCode AI is an online qr code generator application to generate customizable QR code with your own logo and colors. Generate Dynamic QR Codes to track scans and link analytics.
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io is the all-in-one solution for seamless, effective, and collaborative UTM tracking. Replace that old messy spreadsheet with a streamline solution. Our app simplifies the process of creating and managing UTM links, ensuring consistency and accuracy across all your campaigns. With advanced feat...
Dub
dub.co
Dub.co is the open-source link management infrastructure for modern marketing teams. Dub.co is more than just a link shortener. We've built a suite of powerful features that gives you marketing superpowers. * Analytics that matter: Dub.co provides powerful analytics for your links, including geoloc...
Barcode.so
barcode.so
Regular QRCodes are boring. Beautiful AI Generated QRCodes that make your audience eager to scan them. 25+ Styles to choose from or just use your own style
Tiny.ie
tiny.ie
Tiny Helps You Create, Track & Analyze Every Interaction With Your Branded Short Links. Tiny Features: * Link Shortening * Branded Domain * Custom Short Link * Real-Time Analytics * Link Variation * Geographic Linking * Retargeting Pixel * Deep Data Conversion * Secured Data Vault * Change Link * 4...
Onelink.to
onelink.to
With onelink.to you get one short link or QR code to your app no matter if it's on Apple AppStore, Google Play, Huawei AppGallery, Microsoft Store and many more. Instead of printing several QR codes or having several separate links to each app store, you only need one short link or QR code. Works o...
cutt.ly
cutt.ly
Cuttly: The Ultimate Link Management Solution Welcome to Cuttly, your all-in-one platform for seamless link management and analytics. At Cuttly, they redefine the concept of URL shortening, transcending the ordinary to offer you a multifaceted suite of tools designed to elevate your digital strateg...
GoLinks
golinks.io
Intuitive, secure, go links, shared by teams. GoLinks® improves productivity by helping teams find and share information fast with memorable short links called go/links.
Incises
incises.com
All in One Link tool - Incises.com. Premium link tool to Add Call to Action on any page, Bio link, Multi Device/Geo-targeting on single link & Url Shortner.
Upslash
upslash.io
Help teams find and share information fast with easy-to-remember short links called go links.
QRStuff
qrstuff.com
Free QR Code Generator and online QR code creator. No sign-up required. Create unlimited non-expiring free QR codes for a website URL PDF, Image, Attendance Tracking, YouTube video, Google Maps location, facebook, contact details or any one of 27 QR code types.
QR TIGER
qrcode-tiger.com
QR TIGER is the world's most advanced online QR code generator, awarded the most innovative product on ProductHunt. It's trusted by more than 850,000 brands in 147 countries. Among them: Lululemon, Uber, Disney, Sodexo, Pepsico, L'occitane, Samsung, TikTok, Universal Studios, Hilton Hotels, and more...
Tapper
tapper.ai
Tapper gives modern marketing teams a smart link for every campaign. Brand links, redirect, retarget, deep-link, A/B test audiences, and precisely measure the performance of your campaigns across platforms and channels.
Autonix
autonix.io
Autonix is a Trackable Dynamic QR Code Generator frontend with a visitor management solution backend. We enable businesses to collect and view visit activity with a powerful dashboard reporting on important KPIs. Our visitor check-in options via QR Code, Kiosk, or unique web URL lets visitors have c...
T.LY
t.ly
T.LY makes long links look cleaner and easier to share! Add your own Custom Domains to personalize your brand! Use our simple API to shorten links from your application.
QRfy
qrfy.com
QRFY is a versatile SaaS QR Code Generator platform designed for SMBs and large corporate sectors, facilitating their digital transformation via QR codes. This user-friendly tool enables businesses to shift from offline to online seamlessly, enhancing customer interaction. Key Features: - Customizat...
RetargetKit
retargetkit.com
Track your clicks & conversion rates, collect your leads, creating web pages for your affiliate products all-in-one platform within a few clicks. All-in-one link management and lead generation toolbox for Digital Marketers, Affiliate Marketers and Marketing Agencies. RetargetKit offers 6 major feat...
Leaf.page
leaf.page
One page for your Professional Life
Veshort
veshort.com
Veshort is a URL shortener built with powerful marketing tools to help you reach your customers efficiently. With our all-in-one platform, you'll have everything you need to get started with your marketing campaign.
Tapbiolink
tapbiolink.com
Tapbiolink is a link in bio maker to create smart bio link pages. Build smart bio pages for your social media links. Tapbiolink help you to create link in bio pages to combine all your important links and stuff into a single place. Tapbiolink comes with 20+ addons to create beautiful landing pages. ...
QR Code Dynamic
qrcodedynamic.com
QR Code Dynamic is an easy-to-use and trackable QR code generator that provides advanced customization features. With this tool, creating a fully personalized QR code is as simple as scanning the code. QR Code Dynamic offers the chance to exchange information solely through scanning thanks to its 13...
ME-QR
me-qr.com
ME-QR is a free QR code generator that allows you to create and customize QR codes for various purposes. Here's what makes us stand out: • Free & Customizable: Generate QR codes for websites, text, vCards, emails, and more. Personalize them with a wide selection of free frames to match your brand or...
L2QR
l2qr.com
L2QR bridges the gap between offline and online experiences. By scanning the QR codes, customers' target audience can seamlessly access digital content, websites, social media profiles, product information, promotions, or any other online resources. This integration helps businesses leverage the pow...
Keyri
keyri.com
Keyri is a leading authentication company, providing customers with a simple and secure form of passwordless MFA. Our platform transforms every login into a one-step biometrics-based process that provides a seamless user experience while strengthening account security. Users simply scan a QR code on...
Digital Link
digital-link.com
Digital Link is your platform to create and manage GS1 digital link QR codes at scale. Bring your products online with just a GTIN, simplify compliance with Smart Pages, and engage shoppers better before and after purchase.
Ringpin
ringpin.com
Ringpin is the easiest tool for remote sales. It's an omni-channel contact center with front end widget to quickly enable all channels of communication for your site or business.
QR Code KIT
qrcodekit.com
Formerly known as uQR.me, QR Code KIT is the longest-established dynamic QR code generator and an all-in-one solution for all QR needs.
Digiphy
digiphy.it
Digiphy is redefining contextual marketing. By connecting brands directly to customers, Digiphy builds and delivers dynamic digital experiences at contextually relevant moments from any physical product and customer touch point. Our flexible, self-serve solution elevates brand storytelling and creat...
JoyQR
joyqr.com
Our platform revolutionizes how you connect with your audience, offering custom QR code generation and captivating bio link pages. Dive into a world of insights with our extensive analytics, tailored to amplify your marketing strategies. Experience the joy of seamless interaction and watch your bran...
Blinq.me
blinq.me
Blinq is an innovative platform revolutionizing the way professionals connect and share their contact information. As the #1 global provider of digital business cards, Blinq offers a seamless, eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper cards. With Blinq, users can create customized digital cards ...
AIQrArt
aiqrart.co
Discover the transformative world of AIQrArt, where art seamlessly blends with technology. Elevate your brand's presence with stunning, AI-Generated QR Art, ensuring it's not just seen, but also remembered. AIQrArt allows you to craft unique and interactive QR codes infused with artistic flair, enha...
GoCodes
gocodes.com
No more missing tools! Track your equipment with our easy-to-use solution that includes rugged labels, cloud software, scanner apps and GPS tracking. Designed specifically for industry customers, our total solution means you can manage chain-of-custody using your smartphone while on-the-go. Also, tr...
QRPlus
qrplus.com.br
With QRPlus you have no limitations. All QR Codes generated here will work forever, do not expire and have no reading limits like other generators on the web. The generated QR Codes are static, so you will always have the same reading result. Rest assured! All QR Codes generated here are 100% free a...
CampaignTrackly
campaigntrackly.com
PROBLEM WE ARE SOLVING Inaccurate marketing reporting is digging a 50 Billion-dollar hole in US marketing budgets every year. Campaigntrackly helps businesses close this gap by making it easier than ever to standardize campaign meta data & tracking links that drive accurate insights and data-driven ...
MENU TIGER
menu.qrcode-tiger.com
MENU TIGER is a no-code online menu software. Its QR code menu solution is designed to improve your business' day-to-day operations. All your guests have to do is scan the QR code, place their order, and pay with their mobile device. Design your mobile-optimized online menu, restaurant website, and ...
Scanova
scanova.io
Scanova is a leading online SaaS tool that helps businesses create, design, manage, and track QR Codes for promotional and operational use cases. Marketers and businesses across industries and company sizes use Scanova to run end-to-end high-performance QR Code campaigns. With Scanova, marketers can...
QRCodeChimp
qrcodechimp.com
Rated #1 QR Code Generator for business and marketing. Create and manage QR Codes with logo, advanced analytics, bulk upload, APIs and shapes for Websites, Social, Apps, Digital business cards, Forms, URL, vCard, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and more. Available online and free with 100s of customiza...
Uniqode
uniqode.com
Uniqode (formerly Beaconstac) is based in New York, NY, and helps more than 25,000 global brands consolidate their QR Code initiatives into one scalable platform. This empowers them to connect QR Code insights into a wider mobile marketing strategy. We service customers in over 40 countries. We are ...
Linkly
linklyhq.com
Linkly lets you make any link into a tracking link. Linkly makes link tracking and redirecting easy. Create simple, beautiful and branded with redirects, retargeting and more. You can add retargeting pixels, conversion tracking, custom domains, smart redirects by location or device, link rotation a...
Urless
urless.com
Urless is a service that reduces a long link into more manageable and useable URLs, build with powerful tools to help you grow and protect your brand. It offers QR Code Generators with analytics to track, create landing pages, digital business cards, and more.
Trotto
trot.to
Trotto is your data, instantly and intuitively. Access, search, and share team resources as quickly as you can say them. Trotto allows employees to use go links; shorten any URL with a memorable keyword (go/HR or go/code). Remember where to go without looking through your old bookmarks or messages,...
tomly.io
tomly.io
Tomly.io is the NextGen Authentic Branded Shortlinks. Create unique, meaningful short links to define your brand identity, drive engagement, and boost click-through rates. Let your customers know your business shared the URL, and make the links you share meaningful for better and improved engagem...
Spotlesslink
spotlesslink.com
Stay in control of your links with advanced features for shortening, targeting, and tracking. * Complete link management platform to brand, track and share your short links. * Get to know your audience with our detailed statistics and better understand the performance of your links, while also bein...
shotcut.in
shotcut.in
Shotcut.in is a dynamic and innovative online platform that empowers individuals, businesses, and influencers to optimize their online presence. Our cutting-edge solutions include link shortening, bio pages, and QR code generation, all designed to streamline your digital marketing efforts. Whether y...
RedirHub
redirhub.com
RedirHub is a platform that simplifies website management for individuals and businesses. Our innovative tools make it easy to redirect URLs, monitor website traffic, and manage domain names. Whether you're an entrepreneur, marketer, or web developer, RedirHub has the solutions you need to succeed o...
Pinggy
pinggy.io
Pinggy provides secure tunnels to localhost for share your website or app easily. Create HTTP, TCP or TLS tunnels to your Mac / PC even if it is sitting behind firewalls and NATs. No need to configure a cloud or server to host your websites or apps. Pinggy provides a powerful TUI and a Web Debugger...
LinkerFit
linkerfit.me
A versatile link shortener that offers a range of powerful features. It allows you to quickly shorten long URLs into concise, shareable links. Additionally, it provides functionality for creating QR codes, making it easy for users to access your content using their smartphones. One of the standout f...
Katana Run
katana.run
Katana.Run is a digital URL shortener platform designed to simplify and optimize the process of transforming long links into concise, shareable URLs. Its capabilities extend beyond basic link shortening, offering features such as link customization, an integrated link library, and the ability to mod...