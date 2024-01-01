WebCatalog

Wowzi

Wowzi

Wowzi is a globally leading technology company that enables SMEs, multinationals, creative agencies, research companies, and NGOs to connect to our diverse community of African creators. The Wowzi platform helps brands unleash the power of creator marketing for your social advertising. Wowzi is headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya with teams in Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and across Europe.

Categories:

Business
Influencer Marketing Platforms

