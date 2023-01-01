WebCatalog

Top Worksup Alternatives

Quizizz

Quizizz

quizizz.com

Use the Quizizz app to learn anything, anywhere. You can study on your own or engage in group quizzes, assignments, and presentations—in person and remotely. Quizizz is used by more than 20 million people per month in schools, homes, and offices around the world.

Slido

Slido

sli.do

Slido is the ultimate Q&A and polling platform for live and virtual meetings and events. It offers interactive Q&A, live polls and insights about your audience.

Mentimeter

Mentimeter

mentimeter.com

Interact with your audience using real-time voting. No installations or downloads required - and it's free!

Poll Everywhere

Poll Everywhere

polleverywhere.com

Poll Everywhere is a privately held company headquartered in San Francisco, California. The company, founded in April 2007 is an online service for classroom response and audience response systems. Poll Everywhere's product allows audiences and classrooms in over 100 countries to use mobile phone...

Sendsteps

Sendsteps

sendsteps.com

AI Presentation Maker: Create presentations 10x faster Sendsteps.ai does the writing, design and storytelling, leaving you with nothing to do but present

QuestionPro

QuestionPro

questionpro.com

Free survey software: QuestionPro online survey software to create surveys and questionnaires in minutes! Use our free survey platform with 80+ question-types, ready made templates, multiple survey distribution & data collection option and robust survey analytics dashboards.

Event Farm

Event Farm

eventfarm.com

Event Farm is an experiential and event marketing software platform that offers customized online invitation, guest registration, mobile check-in and digital activation. Our leading software also enables marketers to incorporate critical event data into the rest of their organization's sales and mar...

StreamAlive

StreamAlive

streamalive.com

Boost live audience engagement with interactive tools and real-time metrics. Works with In-person sessions, hybrid sessions, Zoom, MS Teams, YouTube Live, etc. StreamAlive helps presenters engage their audiences in all forms of live sessions. The StreamAlive SaaS product is an AI-based conversation...

myQuiz

myQuiz

myquiz.org

Create online quizzes and interactive presentations to engage your audience. Works on any device with an Internet connection. Up to 100 000 participants

WebinarNinja

WebinarNinja

webinarninja.com

WebinarNinja lets you create, host, and share webinars with no worries. Get started today and create your first webinar in 10 seconds.

AhaSlides

AhaSlides

ahaslides.com

Live audience engagement platform for your classes, meetings and trivia nights. Speak up, get heard and find the joy of engagement with AhaSlides.

QuizModeOn

QuizModeOn

quizmodeon.com

Quizmodeon is a web platform that gives you the power to do live multiplayer competitions. - No need for an app download, it can be easily accessed by all mobile and desktop devices. - Custom branding feature to emphasize and make your brand look special. - Gamified scenarios for the quiz produce a ...

Monterosa

Monterosa

monterosa.co

One platform, continuous fan engagement Welcome to the Interaction Cloud. The award-winning way to gamify your digital products, fast.

Feedbeo

Feedbeo

feedbeo.com

Feedbeo is a tool for engaging with your audience. It simplifies Q&A sessions, live polls, and meetings, including all-hands and town hall gatherings. Its features, such as live Q&A, voting, rating, and word clouds, are intuitive and boost participation. The tool also includes an AI assistant, makin...

Audiencly

Audiencly

audiencly.io

Audiencly is an interactive presentation software that helps you to engage with your audience during online or live business meetings, conferences, workshops and more.

MeetMoji

MeetMoji

meetmoji.com

MeetMoji combines audience engagement and meeting production in to a single application. Allowing you to present anything and engage everyone without all the awkward transitions or fumbling around. MeetMoji works in any online meeting platform that support screen-sharing, in-person, or both at the s...

VoxVote

VoxVote

voxvote.com

Free Audience Response System for live voting with your audience. Vote over the internet with any smartphone browser.

Goosechase

Goosechase

goosechase.com

With Goosechase, experience is everything! Originally inspired by scavenger hunts, Goosechase is an interactive experiences platform (IXP) that enables leaders, organizations and schools to engage, activate, and educate their communities. Created online but played in the real world, Goosechase bring...

Youengage

Youengage

youengage.me

Create interactive experiences that convert. No-code. Build mobile-friendly quizzes, surveys, smart forms, calculators, live Q&A, interactive virtual events & many more. Combine synchronous and asynchronous methods of gathering feedback and user engagements.

Echo360

Echo360

echo360.com

Learning, Inspired. Engage every learner, anywhere with the most comprehensive solution for video recording and streaming, video content management, audience engagement, content creation, and assessments. Get Inspired Now DIFFERENT CHALLENGES, SAME GOALS. Whether you are in education, business or...

Crowdpurr

Crowdpurr

crowdpurr.com

Add fun to your events with trivia, leaderboards, and more... for free! Crowdpurr helps you create fun interactive mobile-driven experiences for your live, virtual, and hybrid events.

Vevox

Vevox

vevox.com

Engage your online audience through Vevox's #1 live polling and Q&A app to make hybrid classes, workplace training and classes inclusive. Sign up for your free today.

eBallot

eBallot

eballot.com

eBallot is an online voting software and services provider that makes it easy to run fair, secure, and effective votes and elections. Choose between our simple self-managed platform or full-service vote management. Our modern voting capabilities streamline your decision-making process.

ElectionBuddy

ElectionBuddy

electionbuddy.com

ElectionBuddy is a modern cloud-based voting and meeting platform that enables associations, unions, non-profits, religious groups, homeowner associations, universities, and K-12 schools to streamline their votes. It provides the most secure, effective and flexible way for organizations to virtually...

MeetingPulse

MeetingPulse

meetingpulse.net

MeetingPulse is the market leader in providing a powerful, flexible interactivity platform for polls, Q&A, surveys, raffles, and other audience engagement tools.

Hubilo

Hubilo

hubilo.com

Build better events that drive real revenue. Every event is an opportunity to grow revenue — no matter where it happens. Prioritize pipeline from a single platform with webinars, watch parties, demos, conferences, and in-person events that convert.

Zuddle

Zuddle

zuddl.com

The Unified Platform for Events and Webinars. Simplify your event workflows by unifying multiple tools for exceptional attendee experiences and insights.

OMBEA Insights

OMBEA Insights

ombea.com

OMBEA Insights is a family of products that helps you collect and understand feedback from people as they go about their daily lives. In simple terms: You place one or more feedback collectors, such as ExpressPods or Web Widgets, at touchpoints for people to express their opinions. The feedback is ...

ThoughtExchange

ThoughtExchange

thoughtexchange.com

The only enterprise solution helping leaders drive better alignment, strategy, and performance through scaled, real-time discussions.

