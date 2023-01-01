WebCatalog
Workmap

Workmap

app.workmap.ai

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Workmap on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Automate Workflows & Manage Data with Spreadsheet Simplicity.

Website: workmap.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Workmap. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Rows

Rows

rows.com

Kern AI

Kern AI

demo.kern.ai

Lightyear

Lightyear

app.lightyear.cloud

Canvas

Canvas

canvasapp.com

Performly

Performly

performly.com

Retable

Retable

app.retable.io

Kintone

Kintone

kintone.com

Aviator

Aviator

app.aviator.co

HashiCorp Learn

HashiCorp Learn

learn.hashicorp.com

Prefect Cloud

Prefect Cloud

app.prefect.cloud

Parabola

Parabola

parabola.io

Gmelius

Gmelius

gmelius.io

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy