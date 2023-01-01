WebCatalog

Top Woosmap Alternatives

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...

Yext

Yext

yext.com

Yext is a New York City technology company operating in the area of online brand management. It offers brand updates using its cloud-based network of apps, search engines and other facilities. The company was founded in 2006 by Howard Lerman, Brian Distelburger, and Brent Metz. Recent figures showed...

StoreRocket

StoreRocket

storerocket.io

Relax - Having a beautifully designed store locator for your website just got easier. With an easy installation, powerful features and complete analytics, StoreRocket allows you to drive more customers to your locations like never before. The first step of your customer's experience starts right on ...

Solocal

Solocal

solocal.com

We help businesses grow through digital technology. Instantly get personalized advice with your free digital audit.

Fluid Ads

Fluid Ads

fluidads.com

At Fluid Ads we offer two service options, each of which includes the following benefits. Fluid Ads provide the ability to: - Create stunning digital display adverts using our Ad Builder tool. - Precisely target the audiences you want to reach anywhere in the world at any time with our industry-lead...

Mobal

Mobal

mobal.io

Find, win and retain more customers with better business profiles. Mobal automates your business profile management so you can focus on reaching results faster. Mobals AI-powered platform is the easiest and fastest way to effortlessly keep your business profiles in shape and up-to-date across all ma...

Chatmeter

Chatmeter

chatmeter.com

Chatmeter gives multi-location brands the local insights and tools they need to monitor, analyze, and improve the customer experience at scale.

Zoniz

Zoniz

zoniz.com

Zoniz Proximity Platform is an innovative marketing tool that simplifies the way companies interact with clients, based on location.

Pulsate

Pulsate

pulsatehq.com

Pulsate Locate is a location marketing solution that enables marketers to engage users based on their precise location.

Cloud4Wi

Cloud4Wi

cloud4wi.com

Cloud4Wi helps enterprises unlock the power of physical locations. With our cloud platform, enterprises can offer a seamless, secure WiFi access and unleash innovative location-aware experiences, while driving business outcomes – without any additional workload for IT staff. With over 150 million mo...

Blue Bite

Blue Bite

bluebite.com

Our patented platform empowers creators to build dynamic digital experiences and channel them through physical items using technologies like NFC, QR and geofencing. Because physical things are made smarter, users can access valuable content with just a tap or scan of a smartphone.

Bluedot

Bluedot

bluedot.io

Location delivers relevancy and intent. Bluedot empowers companies (via their mobile app) to take advantage of real-world insights and uncover the right moments to message customers on their preferred channels. Bluedot’s mobile location technology enables brands and enterprises to delight customers ...

Netmera

Netmera

netmera.com

Netmera is an omni-channel customer engagement marketing platform that provides personalized customer experiences. The platform allows digital marketers and product managers to increase revenue & ROI with mobile & web push notifications, in-app messaging, pop-ups, analytics and marketing automation ...

Bloom Intelligence

Bloom Intelligence

bloomintelligence.com

RESTAURANT MARKETING PLATFORM CDP to collect, clean, and centralize guest data. AI-powered marketing automation and reputation management to fuel faster, more efficient growth.

Xtremepush US

Xtremepush US

xtremepush.com

Xtremepush is the most complete CRM solution on the market that enables iGaming companies to leverage real-time data, AI, and gamification to build, grow, and retain strong player relationships that drive conversion and loyalty through lifecycle-specific journeys at scale. All in one unified solutio...

Xtremepush EU

Xtremepush EU

xtremepush.com

Xtremepush is the most complete CRM solution on the market that enables iGaming companies to leverage real-time data, AI, and gamification to build, grow, and retain strong player relationships that drive conversion and loyalty through lifecycle-specific journeys at scale. All in one unified solutio...

Cisco Spaces

Cisco Spaces

cisco.com

Cisco Spaces is a cloud platform that connects people & things with spaces to transform buildings into smart spaces. Using the power of Cisco devices as sensors (Catalyst, Meraki, Webex) and the Spaces ecosystem, the platform aims to make buildings safe, smart, sustainable, and seamless. Cisco Space...

WP Maps

WP Maps

wpmaps.com

WP Maps is a software that allows businesses to create and manage store locators, product locators, and other types of maps. It is a powerful and flexible tool that is easy to use and does not require any coding knowledge. WP Maps can be used to add multiple locations to maps, create custom markers ...

AIO Store Locator

AIO Store Locator

allinonestorelocator.com

Help your visitors to find your store. Free Store Locator/Dealers locator/ Zip locator/ Product Locator software using google maps. AIO Store Locator is the simplest way to maximize your website reach with a perfectly featured store locator or zip code finder for free. It's very easy-to-set up, read...

Store Locator Widgets

Store Locator Widgets

storelocatorwidgets.com

A fully featured store locator service that is incredibly quick and easy to configure, add locations and embed in your website. Upload your locations using CSV or Excel files or if you prefer, use our REST based API for location management. Fully supports all major CRMs including Shopify, Squarespac...

Pear Commerce

Pear Commerce

pearcommerce.com

Pear Commerce is the retail ecommerce platform that connects CPGs to retailers, converting shoppable tools into actionable insights that fuel performance marketing. Pear’s suite of tools - including store locators, shoppable pages, shoppable links, and Pear Connect - coupled with actionable insights...

MetaLocator

MetaLocator

metalocator.com

MetaLocator features one of the best store locator software on the market. It allows users to search, display and manage a number of locations on your web site in an extremely configurable and easy w... Show More y. MetaLocator’s store locator software has over 300 features and is highly-configurabl...

Center.ai

Center.ai

center.ai

Center.ai will help you increase traffic in your physical stores thanks to a better visibility and reputation on Google Maps. With Center.ai you will not only save time on your day-to-day Google Maps listings management, but also analyze your ratings against your competition and increase the visibil...

Blipstar

Blipstar

blipstar.com

Blipstar is a store locator software that enables store locator creation, editing, configuration and publishing to the website, and social media.

Storepoint

Storepoint

storepoint.co

A Beautiful Store Locator App, Customized For Your Website. Create a store locator for your website in minutes. Simple to install, fully customizable and works with all websites.

Closeby

Closeby

closeby.co

A modern store locator widget for modern brands. Beautiful Customizations - Choose from robust theme options, colors and fonts to best fit you branding. Make your mapping experience your own. Integrated Store Locator - Copy and paste the best-in-class store locator for your website in minutes. Open ...

Neustar Localeze

Neustar Localeze

neustarlocaleze.biz

Neustar Localeze is the trusted business listings identity management provider for local search, helping national brands and local businesses take control and improve the visibility of their online business listings and delivering trusted, verified local business information to a broad network of lo...

Rio SEO

Rio SEO

rioseo.com

Rio SEO is the leader in local marketing for enterprise brands, powering the Local Experience (LX) Platform – a comprehensive, seamlessly integrated suite of turnkey local marketing and customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver impactful hyperlocal experiences at scale, across the entire brand...

Partoo

Partoo

partoo.co

At Partoo, our mission is to make businesses more visible on the Internet, to improve their e-reputation and to help them gain more customers. Our all-in-one solution empowers strategic decision-making through intuitive dashboards, enabling decision-makers to measure ROI and foster lasting customer ...

Synup

Synup

synup.com

Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...

Adentro

Adentro

adentro.com

Adentro is the only visit-based marketing platform that pairs with your in-store WiFi to drive real guest visits AND proves it. Our technology helps you identify unknown customers, attract new ones, and measure their visit behavior. Our proprietary Walk-Through Rate™ combined with enriched customer ...

Emarsys

Emarsys

emarsys.com

Emarsys, now an SAP company, empowers digital marketing leaders and business owners with the only omnichannel customer engagement platform built to accelerate business outcomes. By rapidly aligning desired business results with proven omnichannel customer engagement strategies — crowdsourced from le...

Storemapper

Storemapper

storemapper.com

Thousands of businesses rely on Storemapper to help customers find their products and services. It’s easy to install, customizable, and proven to drive more sales.

Uberall

Uberall

uberall.com

Uberall is a multi-location marketing platform that makes it easy for businesses like yours to get found, be chosen, and convert searches to sales. 1.5M+ locations are managed with our solution and Uberall-managed listings appear in 194 countries and counting.

MikMak

MikMak

mikmak.com

MikMak is the leading global platform for eCommerce acceleration for multichannel brands and provides analytics and eCommerce enablement software to help product manufacturers and CPG companies understand their consumers' online behavior, determine the best use of marketing dollars, and drive online...

Loqate

Loqate

loqate.com

Loqate Address Capture and Verification is a real-time address lookup solution that makes it faster and easier to capture and verify addresses for online forms and checkouts. The solution provides autocompleted suggestions as soon as the user starts typing, and our search algorithm anticipates input...

