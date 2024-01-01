Top Wolters Kluwer Alternatives

Paro.ai

Paro is a growth platform that brings an expert talent community and businesses together to navigate immediate challenges and architect a plan for long-term success. Powered by proprietary AI technology and in-depth industry expertise, Paro matches businesses with the best-fit expert and solution to...

Bench Accounting

Bench does your small business books for you. We'll connect you with one of our in-house bookkeepers. Then, they'll prepare your monthly and year-end financials—so you don't have to. Dedicated bookkeepers, just for you: Real humans. Perfect books. Your bookkeeping team imports bank statements, categ...

Zeni

Zeni is the first AI-powered finance concierge for startups powering high velocity decision making. With Zeni’s intelligent bookkeeping, accounting, tax and CFO services, startups have access to real-time financial insights via their Zeni Dashboard, and a team of finance experts to manage every fina...

Pilot

We’re the largest startup-focused accounting firm in the US with a team of 350+ US-based employees. Our accountants, fractional CFOs, and tax specialists are dedicated to building a strong finance foundation for your business. We offer Bookkeeping, CFO, tax services, and more for thousands of startu...

Fincent

Experience seamless financial management. Streamline ✓ Bookkeeping ✓ Tax filing ✓ Invoicing & Payments ✓ Expense tracking and more. Book a Demo!

inDinero

inDinero is an accounting software and services company providing accounting and financial software. Founded in 2009 by Jessica Mah, Andy Su, and Andrea Barrica, inDinero graduated the startup incubator, Y Combinator in 2010. On May 8, 2018, inDinero acquired San Jose-based firm tempCFO. On February...

Block Advisors

Block Advisors is a firm that provide Tax preparation and planning services to help individuals and businesses with any complex tax situation.

1-800Accountant

1-800 Accountant is America’s largest virtual accounting firm for small businesses. Our mission is to provide financial expertise to small businesses in every industry. Our services are powered by a mix of expert CPAs and technology, enabling businesses to minimize tasks while maximizing tax savings...

Perkins & Co

Perkins & Co was founded in 1986 as an alternative to large national accounting firms while focusing on the business needs of the region's closely held companies. With offices in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, Perkins specializes in many industries, including manufacturing, wholesale d...

Crowe

Crowe is a public accounting, consulting, and technology firm that connecting deep industry and specialized knowledge with innovative technology to create value for clients with integrity and objectivity,by listening to their businesses, trends in their industries, and the challenges they face.

ProjectionHub

ProjectionHub is the innovative solution for sales management. Give the visibility of financial via projection of revenue, expenses, asset and liability to the entrepreneurs. So that they can get more idea of the business plans and investment.

KPMG Spark

KPMG Spark offers Online Accounting which incorporates automated accounting with access to a dedicated account team for simplified tax prep, invoicing, payments, expense tracking, and more

TaxHub

Taxhub is a virtual, personal and business income tax preparation platform that matches filers with a dedicated CPA. We aim to combine the convenience and low price of in-home online tax filing with the assurance of having a professionally prepared tax return. Our platform allows users to communicat...

TaxBasket

TaxBasket is a firm that provides tax preparation services online.

Collective

Collective is the first online back office platform designed for businesses-of-one. Collective’s technology and team of trusted advisors give our members the freedom to focus on what matters by taking care of everything from business incorporation to accounting, bookkeeping, tax services, and access...

RevOptimal

RevOptimal helps teams leverage data to drive increased revenue. First, we work with your team to isolate your ideal customer profile and develop a list of high-potential, high-intent prospects. Next, we feed your team targeted buyer leads on a steady cadence. Finally, we measure your performance in...

LBMC

LBMC is a professional services firm that offers accounting and finance, human resources, technology, risk and information security, and wealth advisory services for both businesses and high net wealth individuals. Their broad range of advisory and business consulting offerings were designed to focu...

Ivory Consulting

Ivory Consulting Corporation has been the leading provider of equipment lease and loan software, software customizations and consulting services for the equipment finance industry.

American Century Investments

Every day you invest in making the world a better place for yourself, your family and your community. Individually, you make a meaningful difference. Together we can become a powerful force for good.

Rehmann

Rehmann is a fully integrated financial services firm of CPAs and consultants, wealth advisors and corporate investigators.

