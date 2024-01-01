WebCatalog

The Communication Enablement Platform. Wiztrust is a multi-channel distribution platform, built to simplify internal and external communications. One tool to disseminate your content over any channel to any stakeholder. Wiztrust's cloud-based solution has become invaluable for companies in all industries such as Disney, Allianz, KPMG, Amundi, L'Oréal, BIC, BNP Paribas, Capgemini, Schneider Electric, and Deloitte.

Categories:

Business
Online Newsroom Software
PR Analytics Software
PR CRM Software

