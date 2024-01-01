WebCatalog

Top Wizikey Alternatives

Feedly

Feedly

feedly.com

Welcome to Feedly — the platform where businesses and curious minds stay ahead of the curve! We’re passionate about helping teams track competitors, discover new trends, and research emerging security threats. Feedly AI is a collection of machine learning models that automatically gather, analyze, ...

SEMrush

SEMrush

semrush.com

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for com...

Ahrefs

Ahrefs

ahrefs.com

Ahrefs Pte. Ltd. is a software company that develops online SEO tools and free educational materials for marketing professionals. Ahrefs all-in-one SEO toolset can help you with: - Competitor research: unveil your competitor's organic keywords, backlink strategies and PPC keywords - Link Building: f...

Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence

Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence

brandwatch.com

Brandwatch is a digital consumer intelligence company headquartered in Brighton, England. Brandwatch sells six different products: Consumer Research, Audiences, Vizia, Qriously, Reviews and BuzzSumo. Brandwatch Consumer Research is a "self-serve application" or software as a service, which archives ...

Awario

Awario

awario.com

Awario is a social media & web monitoring tool that will help you track brand mentions, monitor competitors, find sales opportunities and influencers, and engage with your audience online.

Meltwater

Meltwater

meltwater.com

Meltwater, a pioneer of media intelligence, gives PR, communications and marketing professionals the information advantage they need to stay ahead and a single, integrated solution to be efficient. As the only all-in-one solution for PR and social media, more than 30,000 companies use Meltwater’s me...

Dataminr

Dataminr

dataminr.com

Dataminr puts real-time AI and public data to work for our clients, generating relevant and actionable alerts for global corporations, public sector agencies, newsrooms, and NGOs. Dataminr's leading AI platform detects the earliest signals of high-impact events and emerging risks from vast amounts o...

Brand24

Brand24

brand24.com

Brand24 Brand24 is one of the most advanced social media monitoring tools with AI-powered reports and insights. Thousands of companies of all sizes use Brand24 to identify and analyze online conversations about their brands, products, and competitors across the web. Brand24 empowers its users to sta...

Cision

Cision

cision.com

Cision Ltd. is a public relations and earned media software company and services provider. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois; with clients worldwide. The company went public via reverse merger in June 2017. In addition to its web-based PR and ea...

Mention

Mention

mention.com

Mention is a social media marketing solution enabling brands and agencies to understand audience perception across social media and the web while also offering the ability to organize their social media campaigns. By using Mention you can easily monitor what is being said online about a brand or a p...

Critical Mention

Critical Mention

criticalmention.com

The fastest, most reliable all-in-one PR and earned media platform featuring global media monitoring, a media contact database and robust analytics. Search results are easily analyzed, turned into actionable data and shared using Critical Mention's comprehensive Earned Media Suite. 24/7/365 customer...

BuzzStream

BuzzStream

buzzstream.com

BuzzStream is web-based software that helps the world’s best marketers promote their products, services and content to build links, buzz, and brands.

BuzzSumo

BuzzSumo

buzzsumo.com

Find the content that performs best. Collaborate with the influencers who matter. Use our content insights to generate ideas, create high-performing content, monitor your performance and identify influencers. BuzzSumo powers the strategies of 500k+ marketers, with content marketing data on 8b arti...

Business Wire

Business Wire

businesswire.com

Business Wire, the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure services, offers a comprehensive suite of public relations and investor relations solutions. With a strong focus on helping clients achieve their news distribution goals, the Business Wire team leverages extensiv...

Agility PR Solutions

Agility PR Solutions

agilitypr.com

Agility PR Solutions (formerly MediaMiser ) is a provider of media monitoring and analysis software and professional services for public relations and marketing professionals. Agility PR Solutions uses proprietary technology to monitor, aggregate, analyze and share content from more than 200,000 sou...

SentiOne

SentiOne

sentione.com

SentiOne is an AI Customer Service Automation Platform. The tool monitors the internet (social media, portals, forums, and blogs) globally using proprietary algorithms, collects public mentions, and automatically analyses them for consumer insights. The integrated interaction module allows customer ...

Prezly

Prezly

prezly.com

Prezly is an all-in-one storytelling tool for modern in-house PR teams and agencies. With Prezly, you can save time on juggling multiple outdated tools like Word docs, plain text email with heavy attachments, and Excel spreadsheets that keep getting longer. Publish press releases on branded newsroom...

PR Newswire

PR Newswire

prnewswire.com

PR Newswire’s news distribution, targeting, monitoring and marketing solutions help you connect and engage with target audiences across the globe.

Muck Rack

Muck Rack

muckrack.com

Muck Rack helps organizations build trust, tell stories and show the value of earned media. We do this through PR management software that combines media database, pitching, monitoring and reporting to generate press coverage, protect brand reputation and boost PR performance and collaboration. We w...

Skeepers

Skeepers

octoly.com

The Leading Influencer Marketing Platform Octoly helps brands increase their visibility, build trust and boost sales by connecting vetted micro-influencers and consumers at scale. Brands leverage our curated community to create social media posts and eCommerce reviews in exchange for a gifted produ...

Newsworthy.ai

Newsworthy.ai

newswriter.ai

Created by the team at Newsworthy.ai, Newswriter.ai is a GPT-3 OpenAI powered generative AI press release writing tool that helps you create compelling and eye-catching press releases in minutes. Human editing is always recommended — never rely exclusively on AI.

Diffbot

Diffbot

diffbot.com

Diffbot provides a suite of products built to turn unstructured data from across the web into structured, contextual databases. Diffbot's products are built off of cutting-edge machine vision and natural language processing software that's able to read billions of documents every day. Diffbot Knowle...

Contify

Contify

contify.com

Contify offers a comprehensive Market and Competitive Intelligence platform and News APIs, enabling businesses to collect, curate, and share actionable insights on competitors, customers, industries, and key intelligence topics across the organization.

MediaHQ

MediaHQ

mediahq.com

MediaHQ will transform your media relations. In one place you can build media lists, distribute press releases, pitch your story and read press release reports. It makes sharing your news instant and hassle free.

Storiad

Storiad

storiad.com

Storiad helps authors plan, deploy, & manage a digital book promotion campaigns to reach the right book audience to raise book awareness & increase book sales.

AlphaSense

AlphaSense

alpha-sense.com

Meet AlphaSense: the world's leading market intelligence and search platform. AlphaSense is a market intelligence platform used by the world’s top companies and financial institutions to help professionals make better business decisions with confidence and speed. Since 2011, our AI-based technology ...

CoverageBook

CoverageBook

coveragebook.com

CoverageBook is built for busy PR pros, so you can spend less effort reporting on coverage and put your energy into the more important parts of PR. Make coverage reports, faster. Trusted by over 13,000 agency and in-house public relations professionals in more than 40 countries. CoverageBook is wond...

RadioKing

RadioKing

radioking.com

RadioKing is the number one platform for creating and broadcasting your own online radio station. This solution also offers turnkey services to support radio stations in their digital development (Website, Mobile Application, Connected Speaker, TV and Auto). Today, they host more than 3,000 radio st...

Signal AI

Signal AI

signal-ai.com

In a sea of endless data, Signal AI delivers clarity for confident, informed decisions. Over 5 million articles are ingested into the Signal AI platform every day, across 226 markets in 75 languages to generate insights for decision making. • Empower Your PR Strategy - Elevate your communications, s...

Sourcery

Sourcery

sourcery.ai

Reach More Customers. Earn Quality Backlinks. Stop wondering how to get free publicity. Our software helps you earn quality backlinks yourself. So easy, it’s like magic. » Increase Brand Awareness » More Inbound Traffic & Leads » Strategy & Coaching for Pitching HARO

JustReachOut

JustReachOut

justreachout.io

PR software and guidance to get the exposure you need to grow your business. Reach out knowing a journalist is a good fit for your story. Our software allows you to find the most relevant journalists, publications, press opportunities, podcasts and broken links so you can pitch with confidence. Our ...

Sprinklr

Sprinklr

sprinklr.com

Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. Sprinklr Serv...

NewsWhip Analytics

NewsWhip Analytics

newswhip.com

NewsWhip is a predictive media insights platform that helps comms and insights professionals to proactively monitor and defend their brand’s reputation. We track web coverage and all the major social networks in real-time, helping you quantify cross-platform coverage and forecast the impact it will ...

NewsWhip Spike

NewsWhip Spike

newswhip.com

NewsWhip is a predictive media insights platform that helps comms and insights professionals to proactively monitor and defend their brand’s reputation. We track web coverage and all the major social networks in real-time, helping you quantify cross-platform coverage and forecast the impact it will ...

PeakMetrics

PeakMetrics

peakmetrics.com

Automatically collect and report media coverage. PeakMetrics extracts insights and creates actionable data from millions of unstructured, cross-channel media datasets in real-time.

Zex PR Wire

Zex PR Wire

zexprwire.com

Zexprwire has positively shaped the PR distribution service industry with its remarkable commitment to client support. We offer more reach and greater visibility so you can get better returns on your communication spend. Expand your brand awareness online and help influence key people in your indust...

ReadWrite

ReadWrite

readwrite.com

ReadWrite is a tech media publication focused on educating our audience on emerging tech like AI, Crypto & Gaming and reporting the latest news from the tech industry.

Publifix.net

Publifix.net

publifix.net

Publifix.net is a PR and press release distribution software, used daily by hundreds of media outlets from different countries. With Publifix.net, PR and marketing teams can easily share their content with thousands of affiliated journalists in just a few clicks. To ensure optimal distribution resul...

PRShots

PRShots

prshots.com

Online image/video and press release library PRShots is a fantastic vehicle for allowing press and influencers to access high-res images, video and press releases. If you choose PRshots to host your images and press releases you will get immediate access to a community of over 30,000 worldwide media...

Press Hook

Press Hook

presshook.com

Press Hook is a tech-enabled Public relations marketplace that connects brands to the media. Create your profile, submit samples to relevant journalists, and get your brand mentioned in top tier publications such as Forbes, Esquire, Good Housekeeping, Today, and many more.

Newsfile

Newsfile

newsfilecorp.com

Newsfile is your customer-first newswire and regulatory filing team that delivers service and support you won’t find anywhere else in the industry. Our comprehensive circuits distribute news to a worldwide audience of investors, analysts and institutions while ensuring compliance with all Stock Exch...

Legit.ng

Legit.ng

legit.ng

Legit.ng is Nigeria’s #1 online and entertainment news publisher by audience, meeting the news needs of over 20 million unique readers monthly via our website. We publish various news and editorial content, including entertainment, business, politics, current affairs, and human interest stories.

JournoLink

JournoLink

journolink.com

The quickest, easiest way to get your business in the press, JournoLink is an easy-to-use, easy-to-learn publicity software, to help your small business to communicate with huge audiences. Press release distribution, online publication, media requests and press room. JournoLink offers support and le...

Software Connect

Software Connect

softwareconnect.com

Software Connect help businesses and organizations find better software. Software Connect website is a free resource for businesses to find software reviews on anything from ERP to WMS, and everything in between. Additionally Software Connect's team of software experts provide free phone consultat...

Coinscribble

Coinscribble

coinscribble.com

What is Coinscribble? Coinscribble is a press release newswire service platform for the crypto, blockchain, Web3, and NFT industries. Coinscribble is designed to help Web3 companies secure guaranteed, quality coverage from leading crypto media and news platforms like CoinTelegraph, CoinMarketCap, Be...

Zwak News

Zwak News

zwaknews.com

Zwak News is a leading news platform that delivers up-to-date and accurate news from Afghanistan and around the world. Our team of experienced journalists is committed to providing reliable and unbiased news to our readers. In addition, we also strongly believe in the importance of sharing good serv...

PR Fire

PR Fire

prfire.com

Use PR Fire to distribute news and get noticed! Rank Higher on Google Increase Sales Build Your Brand Raise Your Profile Get More Exposure Become the Authority

ClickPress

ClickPress

click.press

Master your WordPress site like a pro with brilliant one-click features. Unlock your site's potential and experience unlimited performance and speedy loading for an exceptional online presence.

3BL Media

3BL Media

3blmedia.com

3BL Media delivers purpose-driven communications for the world’s leading companies. Our unrivaled distribution, leadership and editorial platforms inspire and support global sustainable business, reaching 10+ million change-makers.

PR Wire Pro

PR Wire Pro

prwirepro.com

Press Release Distribution to over 250+ news sites - 24 Hour Editorial Team - Fast Distribution - (800)460-2502 Fast press release distribution to both Google and Apple News, ABC & NBC Affiliate Networks, CBS & FOX affiliates, Digital Journal and hundreds of additional news networks. Get your websit...

The CyberWire

The CyberWire

thecyberwire.com

The CyberWire is an independent voice delivering concise, accessible, and relevant cybersecurity news and cybersecurity podcasts to people all across the globe.

Faselis Growth

Faselis Growth

faselisgrowth.com

Faselis Growth provides small businesses with an easy way to send press releases directly to national and local media fast. Unlike many other services in the category, Faselis Growth offers easily discoverable segmented media lists, a press release template that is as simple to fill in as it is to e...

PressPog

PressPog

presspog.com

PressPog is a press release service that is SEO Optimized to ensure great distribution and ease of use. When we looked at the pricing in the market it's oftentimes very difficult to afford. Our team wanted to make press releases affordable, time saving by including article writing for you and overal...

FinanceWire

FinanceWire

financewire.com

FinanceWire is a newswire syndication platform for finance and fintech companies. Using a hyper-targeted approach, companies use FinanceWire to broadcast news on leading media outlets in the world of finance.

eReleases

eReleases

ereleases.com

Press release distribution to journalists who want it. Measurable results plus PR Newswire. Small biz customers rate us best.

24-7 Press Release Newswire

24-7 Press Release Newswire

24-7pressrelease.com

24-7 Press Release Newswire is a press release distribution service for businesses looking to spread their news through social media and tradition news channels to reach your audience, and manage visitors, sales and brand awareness.

PR.com

PR.com

pr.com

PR.com is a website where you can promote your buisness with a directory of businesses, products and services, a press release distribution, and more, PR.com is a one stop shop business marketplace.

MarketersMEDIA

MarketersMEDIA

marketersmedia.com

MarketersMEDIA Newswire is a press release company that helps businesses reach international news agencies and publish on reputable media outlets, including APNews, MarketWatch, Yahoo! News, AsiaOne, and 500+ more media endpoints. With the power of technology and their commitment to customer delight...

PRnews.io

PRnews.io

prnews.io

PRNEWS.IO provides guaranteed placement of sponsored content in online media around the world. The Platform will help you to increase awareness among your potential partners and investors, boost your sales, and gain link juice. No more fuss about searching hundreds of platforms to share your news or...

iCrowdNewswire

iCrowdNewswire

icrowdnewswire.com

iCrowdNewswire was founded in 2015 by a team of former senior executives from Marketwired, Business Wire, PR Newswire, Dow Jones and other leading financial and corporate news organizations. With thousands of press releases published and distributed daily, competition is at an all-time high. iCrowdN...

