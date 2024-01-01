Top Wikifolio Alternatives
Revolut
revolut.com
One app for all things money. From your everyday spending, to planning for your future with savings and investments, Revolut helps you get more from your money.
Revolut Business
revolut.com
A borderless account, with powerful, personalised tools all in one place, giving you ultimate control over your business finances.
ANZ Australia
anz.com.au
The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited is an Australian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Melbourne, Victoria. It is Australia's second-largest bank by assets and fourth-largest bank by market capitalisation.
ANZ New Zealand
anz.co.nz
The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited is an Australian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Melbourne, Victoria. It is Australia's second-largest bank by assets and fourth-largest bank by market capitalisation.
Holvi
holvi.com
Your all-in-one account for self-employment. Banking, invoicing and bookkeeping – plus a new business credit card. All in one place, so you can focus on what matters. That’s work life simplified.
Fidor Bank
fidor.de
Fidor. Simply. Flexible. Digital. Banking on a new level. Get your activity bonus now.
Lendio
lendio.com
Utah-based Lendio (formerly Funding Universe), founded in 2011 by Brock Blake and Trent Miskin, is a free online loan marketplace in the U.S. targeting small business owners.
Moonfare
moonfare.com
Moonfare is a private equity investing platform making top-tier funds available to retail and institutional investors at lower minimums.
Fundbox
fundbox.com
Fundbox offers fast, easy access to business financing, up to $150,000. Learn how our line of credit and term loan options can unlock growth for your business.
Vouch
vouch.us
Vouch Insurance is a new kind of insurance company for startups. Built by founders for founders, we’ve re-designed everything about business insurance from scratch so you can move faster.
Crowdcube
crowdcube.com
Crowdcube is an equity crowdfunding platform for entrepreneurs of start-ups and growing businesses to connect with potential investors. Crowdcube gives investors real equity in the companies they fund. Crowdcube uses the web-based notion of crowdfunding where a community of like minded people pool t...
Clara
clarafinds.com
Finding the right products to help manage your finances can be a chore, so allow us to take some of the weight off your shoulders! Clara helps people and small businesses find and compare fintech software and hardware and pick the best product. Browse through a selection of quality products and use ...
Uplyft Capital
uplyftcapital.com
Uplyft Capital is a small business funder established in 2012. We believe in empowering successful small business owners by providing working capital quickly and efficiently. Our technology platform assesses cash flow, growth and character and doesn’t focus as much on personal credit as banks and cr...
Tipigo
tipigo.com
Tipigo harnesses the power of professional equity analysts, synthesizing big data and human expertise to build tailored stock portfolios that have been proven to outperform the market.
Swish Funding
swishfunding.com
Types: No-Obligation Offers, Equipment Financing, Business Expansion, Fast Funding, Apply Online
StackSource
stacksource.com
StackSource is a tech-enabled commercial real estate loan platform. We connect investors who are developing or acquiring commercial properties with financing options like banks, insurance companies, and private lenders through an easy, transparent process.
RateSetter
ratesetter.com
Award winning provider of personal loans that keep you in control. Get your instant online personalised rate with a quote that doesn't impact your credit score.
ProNvest
pronvest.com
ProNvest specializes in retirement planning and account management. We do the hard work for you by managing your retirement account and monitoring the market on your behalf.
OurCrowd
ourcrowd.com
OurCrowds experienced investment team identifies and conducts rigorous research on thousands of companies to tap into cutting-edge opportunities across sectors and stages.
MySIPonline
mysiponline.com
MySIPonline is Indias most advanced Mutual Fund Investment Platform, having all AMCs under one roof with a team of 50+ highly-qualified industry experts & fund analysts. It is an automated platform which understands every investors needs and offer them convenience to match their investing comfort wi...
Moula
moula.com.au
Moula is a better way to borrow money to grow your business. They use a combination of heads and hearts to identify good business and can approve and fund loans within 24 hours.
Minveo
minveo.de
A platform for digital asset management. Technology- and quantitative-based. Powered by Machine Learning.
Lendino
lendino.dk
Lendino is a marketplace for loans where private and professional investors can lend directly to creditworthy companies for the benefit of both parties. Using the loan marketplace saves time, money and hassle - both as a lender and a borrower.
Gusher
gusher.co
Gusher is the simple, quick, and easy way to create and build a startup. Without the need for investors. Without the need for capital. How? Gusher helps Entrepreneurs create and launch startups using performance based equity. Everything from technology, media, and health to design, finance, and gami...
growney
growney.de
The established Robo-Advice technology will be made available to banks, insurance companies and other financial service providers.
FlexFunding
flexfunding.com
With Flex Funding you can invest in loans for healthy Danish companies. They get money for their development and growth, you get an attractive return.
Finhaven
finhaven.com
Applying cryptographic technology to traditionally fragmented and inefficient capital markets, the Finhaven Platform provides innovations benefitting both global issuers and investors in its marketplace.
Equitise
equitise.com
Equitise is Australia's Leading Equity Crowdfunding Platform. Its mission is to increase the accessibility of capital to private Aussie and Kiwi companies to help them succeed.
Dividend Finance
dividendfinance.com
We partner with residential solar installers nationwide to provide financing for solar and storage with streamlined technology and a team dedicated to helping you grow your business.
Debexpert
debexpert.com
We help banks and other lenders sell their debt portfolio efficiently and at the best market price through our online loan marketplace. We specialize in selling debt to collection agencies, debt buying companies, real estate buyers, medical debt buyers, auto loan portfolio buyers, hedge funds, famil...