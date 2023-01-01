Whole Foods Market IP, Inc., a subsidiary of Amazon, is an American multinational supermarket chain headquartered in Austin, Texas, which sells products free from hydrogenated fats and artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives.

Website: wholefoodsmarket.com

