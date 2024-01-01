WebCatalog

Top WhatCounts Alternatives

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition.

Sideline

Sideline

sideline.com

Access your Sideline phone number from any device for online messaging. With Web Messaging, you can stay connected with SMS texting from the comfort of your desktop.

JustCall

JustCall

justcall.io

JustCall is a cloud based phone system for your remote sales and support teams. Integrates with HubSpot, Intercom, Pipedrive, Salesforce & other CRM/Helpdesk tools.

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Brevo's Sales Platform offers a unified, user-friendly solution for all your sales needs. With our powerful platform, you'll save time and gain the context necessary to provide personalized experiences that attract and convert the right customers at scale. And because our platform is built as part o...

Klaviyo

Klaviyo

klaviyo.com

Klaviyo powers smarter digital relationships with an intelligent marketing automation platform that is fueled by all of your customer and designed from day one for scale. Built on a flexible, real-time database that centralizes all your customer data — from your entire tech stack, for any length of ...

ManyChat

ManyChat

manychat.com

Manychat is the #1 omnichannel platform for D2C brands, Retail stores, Non-profits, Restaurants, Real Estate companies in the world. Founded in 2016, Manychat powers over 1 billion conversations every year and is used in over 190 countries. Engage your customers instantly. Automate interactive conve...

ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign

activecampaign.com

ActiveCampaign is a cloud software platform for small-to-mid-sized business and is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company offers software for customer experience automation (CXA), which combines the email marketing, marketing automation, sales automation, and CRM categories.

Zoho Campaigns

Zoho Campaigns

zoho.com

Email marketing software that drives sales. Create, send, and track email campaigns that help you build a strong customer base. From beautiful email templates to an easy-to-use editor, and automation tools to real-time analytics, Zoho Campaigns has it all.

Textline

Textline

textline.com

Make business personal with a fast, friendly, and convenient business SMS channel for modern support and sales teams. Create stronger customer relationships with two-way communication on the most secure business text messaging platform. We empower thousands of companies including 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, Tu...

Keap

Keap

keap.com

Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding...

AfterShip

AfterShip

aftership.com

AfterShip is a Hong Kong startup company offering shipment tracking through SaaS (software as a service) model. It was founded after winning the Startup Weekend Hong Kong 2011 and Global Startup Battle 2011.AfterShip received $1 million series A investment from IDG Capital Partners (IDG-Accel) in Ma...

EZ Texting

EZ Texting

eztexting.com

EZ Texting provides easy-to-use, self-service mass texting services to thousands of businesses across the US & Canada. We specialize in helping local businesses grow and retain their revenue through proactive outreach and engagement. Our texting solutions, including Keywords, Picture Messaging and T...

Text-Em-All

Text-Em-All

text-em-all.com

Text-Em-All is a purpose-driven mass messaging service that prioritizes a positive impact on the community, delivering personalized, informational, and emergency messages to large groups. The company fosters a strong culture and values, focusing on greatness over growth and putting people above prof...

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.

Heymarket

Heymarket

heymarket.com

Heymarket is an exceptionally intuitive business text solution for secure and reliable texting between your employees and customers. Quickly and easily send personalized text messages at scale that get fast responses and keep customers engaged. Manage all your business SMS and text conversations in ...

Vonage

Vonage

vonage.com

Vonage (, legal name Vonage Holdings Corp.) is an American publicly held business cloud communications provider. Headquartered in Holmdel Township, New Jersey, the company was founded in 2001 as a provider of residential telecommunications services based on voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). As o...

SimpleTexting

SimpleTexting

simpletexting.com

Send mass text alerts. Provide customer service. Create automated campaigns. SimpleTexting’s powerful text marketing features let you do it all. There’s a reason that Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, nonprofits, healthcare providers, churches, and other organizations use SimpleTexting to rea...

TextMagic

TextMagic

textmagic.com

Text Message Marketing Software for Business. Transform customer experiences with our easy-to-use text messaging marketing software. Send notifications, alerts, reminders, confirmations, and SMS marketing campaigns anytime, anywhere.

Duda

Duda

duda.co

Duda is the leading website development platform empowering digital marketing agencies and SaaS companies to build and manage their customers' digital presence. Duda’s award-winning low-code no-code platform enables agencies and SaaS companies to reach higher productivity and unprecedented growth wi...

Avochato

Avochato

avochato.com

In today’s connected world, customers are in the driver’s seat. Customers want the flexibility to communicate with businesses across any channel and when they do, their experiences need to be personalized, instant, and always on. Facing increasing customer demands, sales, marketing, and customer sup...

GetResponse

GetResponse

getresponse.com

GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our cust...

BirdEye

BirdEye

birdeye.com

BirdEye is a comprehensive customer experience platform. More than 60,000 businesses of all sizes use BirdEye everyday to be found online through reviews, be chosen by customers with text messaging interactions, and be the best business with survey and insights tools.

Salesmsg

Salesmsg

salesmessage.com

Two-way business texting software makes it easy to send and receive text messages online. Sign up for your 14-day trial.

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15...

CallFire

CallFire

callfire.com

CallFire provides easy-to-use, self-service voice marketing solutions to thousands of businesses across the US & Canada. We specialize in helping local businesses grow and retain their revenue with outreach and engagement services such as IVR, Voice Broadcast and Call Tracking. In addition to servin...

Textdrip

Textdrip

textdrip.com

There was a great need in the sales industry for a better business texting platform. Response rates with traditional texting platforms were extremely low because bulk messages were getting throttled or blocked by carriers. We created Textdrip.com to provide a business texting platform with the best ...

Burst SMS

Burst SMS

burstsms.com

Burst SMS is an online SMS text messaging service, offering SMS marketing campaigns, SMS appointment reminders, SMS integrations and an SMS API.

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Emma by Marigold helps marketers create and deliver personalized, targeted email and SMS campaigns that drive real business results. Whether you are a team of one or a globally distributed team, our resources make it easier for you to build simple, data-driven campaigns that connect and convert acro...

Instapage

Instapage

instapage.com

Turn your ad clicks into conversions with the only landing page platform designed to create, personalize, & optimize post-click landing pages at scale.

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Campaign Monitor by Marigold is a straightforward email marketing tool that enables marketers to send beautiful and personalized emails, creating a reliable channel to grow engagement with subscribers and promote loyal readership and conversions. Beautiful templates, drag-and-drop builder, and engag...

Acumbamail

Acumbamail

acumbamail.com

Easily send email and SMS campaigns and boost your business. Marketing should not be complicated to get great performance. With a single tool you can manage your email campaigns, SMS, landing pages and much more.

Customer.io

Customer.io

customer.io

Customer.io is a customer engagement platform designed for marketing teams to create data-driven campaigns that reach people across all messaging channels at the right time. Their suite of products includes Journeys, a messaging automation tool for all engagement needs, and Data Pipelines, a custome...

Omnisend

Omnisend

omnisend.com

Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it...

Text Request

Text Request

textrequest.com

Text Request is the business texting platform built to ignite customer engagement. We’ve crafted plug-and-play messaging solutions to your everyday communication problems, so you can cut through the noise and connect with customers anytime, anywhere. Text Request is designed to scale with you, from ...

Aloware

Aloware

aloware.com

Aloware understands what a modern contact center software should be: efficient, flexible, and packed with necessary features. It gears sales and support teams with the right tools to crush quotas and close more deals efficiently. It does all that by providing an all-in-one turnkey software that help...

Ringy

Ringy

ringy.com

The CRM built on what matters most – communication! Conversations drive sales. Ringy handles them for you. Turn calls into customers with an automated sales team in your back pocket. Ringy is a complete CRM designed to support your team, enhance performance, and bridge the gap between lead nurture a...

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Airtel, and more. Digital-first and Enterprise brands from 35+ countries use MoEngage to power digita...

Postscript

Postscript

postscript.io

Postscript is trusted by 10,000+ Shopify and Shopify Plus stores like Ruggable, Dr. Squatch, and Feastables who are ready to turn SMS into their number one revenue channel. With Postscript’s SMS Revenue Platform, you’ve got everything you need to drive conversations and conversions across every stag...

Falkon SMS

Falkon SMS

falkonsms.com

Unlock the Power of Text Message Marketing . Add texting capabilities to your existing landline, toll-free, MS Teams, and VoIP numbers — Reach your customers instantly and drive your business growth using modern business texting.

Sender

Sender

sender.net

Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporation...

Beetexting

Beetexting

beetexting.com

Beetexting is a full-service business texting app for sales and service teams to send text messages to their customers. Your team works hard every day to provide excellent service to their customers and attract prospects. Communication is difficult enough without the hassle of emailing back and fort...

Litmus

Litmus

litmus.com

Litmus is how marketers make every send count. It’s a core component of your tech stack that allows you to create, personalize, test, review, and analyze every email you send. Too many companies are sending out broken emails without even knowing it, missing the deeper insights needed to really impro...

Trumpia

Trumpia

trumpia.com

Trumpia is an online multi-channel marketing and messaging software provider, offering mobile marketing, email marketing, voice broadcast, instant messaging, and social media marketing tools for businesses, non-profit organizations, and various types of membership organizations.Trumpia was ranked 46...

Contlo

Contlo

contlo.com

Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first ...

SALESmanago

SALESmanago

salesmanago.com

SALESmanago is a Customer Engagement Platform for impact-hungry eCommerce marketing teams who want to be lean yet powerful, trusted revenue growth partners for CEOs. Our AI-driven solutions have already been adopted by 2000+ mid-size businesses in 50 countries, as well as many well-known global bran...

Mobiniti

Mobiniti

mobiniti.com

Mobiniti is a high-quality, feature-rich, text message marketing service that helps businesses increase revenue through customer engagement. We provide a simple-to-use, scalable solution that assists businesses in harnessing the power of text message marketing to connect with their customers. Mobini...

TextUs

TextUs

textus.com

TextUs is the leading consumer engagement platform for recruiters and sellers that drives pipeline creation and improves conversion rates. Users love TextUs because it allows them to communicate more effectively with candidates, prospects and customers. Maximize job productivity by getting more resp...

Mutiny

Mutiny

mutinyhq.com

Most Marketing teams can’t play a meaningful role in breaking through to target accounts because the 1:1 marketing strategies that work don’t scale, and what scales doesn’t work. Mutiny helps B2B companies generate pipeline and revenue from their target accounts through AI-powered personalized exper...

Springbot

Springbot

springbot.com

Springbot is the ultimate all-in-one solution for small eCommerce businesses. Our platform simplifies your marketing efforts: helping you focus on site traffic, engage with shoppers, and measure revenue throughout the entire funnel. With pre-made templates, easy drag-and-drop editors, and automated ...

Iterable

Iterable

iterable.com

Iterable is a customer communication platform that brings together real-time customer data and the ability to create experiences to activate customers across channels in record time—we help brands deliver joyful experiences with harmonized, individualized and dynamic communications at scale. With in...

Listrak

Listrak

listrak.com

Listrak is the retail industry’s leading customer engagement platform. Listrak delivers results for more than 1,000 retailers by providing best-in-class email, text message marketing, identity resolution marketing and push notifications through seamless cross-channel orchestration. Listrak’s data-fi...

dotdigital

dotdigital

dotdigital.com

Dotdigital is an all-in-one customer experience and data platform (CXDP) that empowers marketing teams to exceed customer expectations with highly personalized cross-channel journeys. With Dotdigital, marketers can seamlessly unify, enrich, and segment customer data. Breaking down data siloes, Dotdi...

Bluecore

Bluecore

bluecore.com

Bluecore is a retail marketing platform that helps marketers turn data into revenue-generating campaigns, in minutes. With data built directly into campaign workflows alongside point-and-click predictive models, retail marketers can leave manual processes in the rearview and trigger any communicatio...

Yotpo

Yotpo

yotpo.com

Yotpo’s eCommerce Retention Marketing Platform helps brands of all sizes to strengthen their relationships with consumers. With unified, data-driven solutions for loyalty, SMS and email marketing, reviews, subscriptions, and more, Yotpo helps brands deliver winning, cohesive customer experiences tha...

Privy

Privy

privy.com

GROW YOUR EMAIL LIST Create beautiful displays with easy to use audience targeting and triggers designed to get people to join your list and buy from your store. REDUCE CART ABANDONMENT WITH TARGETED DISPLAYS Launch targeted pop ups and flyouts with exit intent and special discounts to close the sal...

Kixie

Kixie

kixie.com

Kixie is the sales engagement platform that boosts sales team performance with ultra-reliable, easily automated calling and texting for HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Zoho, and other leading CRMs. Call or text numbers from your CRM – or any webpage in Google Chrome – in one click, with every intera...

Regie.ai

Regie.ai

regie.ai

Regie.ai uses GenAI and automation to make prospecting easier for businesses and better for buyers. Regie.ai combines your system's data with Generative AI to craft unique, relevant emails for each of your prospects. Regie.ai will then automatically send emails on a rep's behalf. Highly engaged pros...

UserWise

UserWise

userwise.io

UserWise is the most advanced liveops engine available for games, allowing studios to retain their players for life. UserWise puts the power in your hands with advanced segmentation tools, an intuitive liveops calendar, a visual campaign builder, and customizable frameworks.

Attentive

Attentive

attentivemobile.com

Attentive® is the world’s #1 conversational marketing platform, designed to optimize message performance through 1:1 SMS and email interactions. Infusing intelligence at every stage of the consumer's purchasing journey, Attentive empowers businesses to achieve hyper-personalized communication with t...

