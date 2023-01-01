WebCatalog
Webyn

Webyn

webyn.ai

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Webyn on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Generate more revenue with your website! 97% of your traffic does not convert. Webyn automatically generates improvements on your website to maximize your conversions. 100% No-Code.

Website: webyn.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Webyn. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Mutiny

Mutiny

mutinyhq.com

Copymatic

Copymatic

copymatic.ai

BuySellAds Publisher

BuySellAds Publisher

buysellads.com

Sendero

Sendero

sendero.ai

Poster Studio

Poster Studio

posterstudio.ai

Relevize

Relevize

relevize.com

Qualified

Qualified

qualified.com

Alexa.com

Alexa.com

alexa.com

UpViral

UpViral

upviral.com

Justuno

Justuno

justuno.com

yippity

yippity

yippity.io

CopysAI

CopysAI

copysai.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy