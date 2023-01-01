Top Websays Alternatives
elink.io
elink.io
Build Anything With Web Links. elink has everything you need to save bookmarks and build webpages, email newsletters, RSS website widgets, social bio links, social walls, automated content and more. Create content in minutes!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io is a custom domain URL shortener. Create, customize, and share short branded links. Use some advanced features like country/region/mobile targeting; set up UTM-tags, link expiration/cloaking; apply API for developers; enjoy free email and online support. You can also manage short links with...
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
Add retargeting pixels, custom Call-to-Action, custom domains to any link you share, customize link thumbnail appearance and retarget anyone who clicked.
Radio.co
radio.co
Create, manage, and grow your internet radio station with ease - all from your browser. Yes, starting a radio station can be tricky. But Radio.co has built the most intuitive and powerful radio broa... Show More casting platform available. So you need never worry again. Ever. As we take care of all ...
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Grow your audience with a referral program to let customers and subscribers refer friends and reward them automatically, with no-code. TEMPLATE-BASED We've prepared for you campaign templates inspired by great companies, like Dropbox, Airbnb and Mailchimp. Just plug and play. NO CODE From setting up...
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Partner with ShareASale to become part of our trusted affiliate marketing network. Our network delivers marketing solutions for our partners.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer is the AI-based all-in-one tool that allows obtaining detailed information on brands. Marketing freelancers, agencies, and entrepreneurs can use Branalyzer to get depth information about what is happening on the internet. How much do your competitors spend on backlinks? What are their con...
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter offers a clean and straightforward writing experience for people who aren't looking for advanced reporting or features for businesses.
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
The original brandable name marketplace with over 100,000 expert-curated business names to choose from. Get the matching .com and a logo, and free branding advice from our team.
E-goi
e-goi.com
E-goi is a Omnichannel Marketing Automation tool with more 700 000 users worldwide, which allows any company (from a Micro Blogger to a giant multinational) to manage its entire sales cycle, from capturing leads to customer conversion and loyalty. With E-goi schedule you can create landing pages, fo...
Capsulink
capsulink.com
Capsulink is a URL shortener designed to protects users from traffic loss, damaged external links, and missed profits.
Shared Domains
shared.domains
Homepage backlinks Get a valuable homepage backlink starting from $50 a year We were looking for the best way to get the most valuable backlinks at a low cost to rank our sites. In other words, for $150 you get a backlink from $2000-worth domain. Aftermarket is a service that provides ready-made slo...
Fix Your Funnel
fixyourfunnel.com
Fix Your Funnel extends Infusionsoft by Keap's base functionality to include texting and calling. Features include: * Two way texting * Automated texting conversations for lead capture * Campaign Builder messaging * Trackable Links (apply tag to contact when tapped) * Image and contact card attachme...
HeadBidder
headbidder.net
Focus on the core part of your business that brings money, use HeadBidder.net for mechanic ad management work that is automated on the platform. The Header Bidding management platform is made for publishers and online-ad professional teams. Combines wrapped up ready-to-go features and tools: contain...
QApop
qapop.com
QApop will help you leverage Quora as a marketing channel. With your marketing tool, you can: - Discover the best questions on Quora - Let AI helps you to answer questions in minutes - Track non-answered questions with hundreds of views Quora is a great additional marketing channel whether you focus...
Nexweave
nexweave.com
Nexweave helps businesses drive higher engagement & conversions by serving hyper-personalized images, GIFs, interactive videos web pages across the customer journey. Over 1500+ Sales and Marketing teams trust us with their e-Mail, WhatsApp & Landing Page personalization needs.
Endorsal
endorsal.io
Endorsal — fully automate your online customer reviews. Import reviews from Google, Facebook and more. Automatic review requests. Beautiful testimonial widgets.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso is a free website analyzer. It provides free reports for thousands of websites. For every website in our extensive database you can see detailed analysis, including traffic statistics, monthly earnings, facebook sharing information, web server location and website value estimates.
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
We, as humans, are wired to trust our feelings! No matter how much technology transforms, we still need validation to be assured. WiserNotify helps you get that validation. It helps you connect with your customer to increase trust and sales. Through interactive social proof notifications & urgency w...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView is a web analytics software that matches the IP addresses of companies that visit your website against our database in order to tell you the names of those businesses and more.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Prelaunch.com
prelaunch.com
Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com integrates with the world’s leading marketing automation platforms to maximize audience growth, reclaim abandonment cart revenue, and re-engage lapsed audiences through industry leading data integration systems. Maximize untapped revenue for your e-commerce store with a platform that’s...
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
Introducing SuperBuzz, the AI software designed to help website owners skyrocket their profits by increasing retention traffic. SuperBuzz makes it easier than ever for website owners to navigate the complexities of push notification campaigns, ensuring maximum profit growth in a short amount of time...