WebComics
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Website: webcomicsapp.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for WebComics on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Various exclusive new comics! For example: Romance comics, Fantasy comics, Completed comics, Yaoi comics, Drama comics etc. Update new comics every day! Can't wait to read more!
Website: webcomicsapp.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to WebComics. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.