Top Vuframe Alternatives

Plattar leverages rapidly evolving Augmented Reality (ARKit + ARCore) & XR tech combining with consumer hardware and browser evolution to act as a new enabler for customers to experience products in 3D and/or in context without the product being physically present. These and other emerging technolog...

The worldlargest source for licensable stock and custom 3D models, the company�s activities include two interrelated business lines. The companyself-service CGTrader Marketplace for 3D models with over 800,000 licensable 3D models and CGTrader Enterprise 3D Modeling for enterprise customers and onli...

EvolveAR is the best in class with the industry's simplest and most powerful AR platform. Purpose-built ground up for small businesses, agencies, to create immersive XR experiences. Turn your print, sales materials, e-commerce product visualization, and many more in augmented reality experiences. Ev...

Zapworks is an award-winning WebAR platform. Create, manage and publish impactful WebAR experiences using our suite of creative tools, SDKs, custom branding & hosting solutions and powerful CMS. With no-code, low-code or custom code solutions, Zapworks empowers your designers, developers and markete...

echo3D (www.echo3D.com) is a 3D asset management platform for developers and companies to store, secure, and share 3D content in real-time across their organization and beyond. We offer a 3D-first content management system (CMS) and delivery network (CDN), asset compression and conversion tools, and...

SynergyXR: Revolutionizing the Future with XR Solutions Company Overview Nestled in the vibrant city of Aarhus, Denmark, SynergyXR stands as a beacon of innovation in the extended reality (XR) landscape. Born from a deep understanding of the manufacturing and energy sectors, we've grown into a formi...

