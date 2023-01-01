VOA ខ្មែរ
khmer.voanews.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the VOA ខ្មែរ app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Provides you with the latest and in-depth information and analysis in Khmer, audio, video and video on political, economic and social events in Cambodia, the United States, Asia and the world. Get latest news and in-depth news analysis in text, photo, audio, video, in Khmer about political and economic development and other events in Cambodia, Asia and the world.
Website: khmer.voanews.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to VOA ខ្មែរ. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.