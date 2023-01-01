Top Vidyard Alternatives
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
Outreach
outreach.io
Outreach is the leading sales execution platform that helps market-facing teams efficiently create and predictably close more pipeline. From prospecting to deal management to forecasting, our platform leverages automation and artificial intelligence to help revenue leaders increase efficiency and ef...
PandaDoc
pandadoc.com
PandaDoc is American software company providing SaaS software. The platform provides sales processes software. PandaDoc is based in San Francisco, California with main offices in Minsk, Belarus and St. Petersburg, Florida. document automation software as a service with built-in electronic signatures...
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Fiverr Workspace
workspace.fiverr.com
The best client management tool for freelancers and small business. Smarter Invoicing, Proposals, Time Tracking, Payments & Contracts Formerly AND.CO.
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to turn more leads into better customers. Serving more than 200,000 businesses and integrating with leading marketing and sales software, our marketing analytics and business communications solutions deliver real-time insights that help our customer...
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding...
Gong.io
gong.io
See More. Understand More. Win More. The Revenue Intelligence Platform (by Gong) transforms organizations with an accurate understanding of customer interactions to increase business efficiency, improve decision-making and accelerate revenue growth. It enables companies to capture, understand, and a...
Fireflies.ai
fireflies.ai
Fireflies is an AI voice assistant that helps transcribe, summarize take notes, and complete actions during meetings. Our AI assistant, Fred, integrates with all the leading web-conferencing platforms in the world like Zoom, Google Meet, Webex, & Microsoft Teams along with business applications like...
Dropbox DocSend
docsend.com
Dropbox DocSend helps business professionals like you to securely share and control the content that drives your business forward. Dropbox DocSend's powerful link-based system makes it easy to set security preferences for each stakeholder, receive notifications each time someone views your file, ana...
Salesloft
salesloft.com
SalesLoft is the #1 sales engagement platform, helping B2B sellers get to "yes" quicker. We integrate with today’s top CRMs, turning your data into dollars.
Accelo
accelo.com
Accelo is used and loved by professional service businesses around the world to manage their client work, profitably. The end-to-end cloud-based platform manages all aspects of client work delivery, from prospect to payment, including sales, projects, tickets, retainers, timesheets, resourcing and m...
Chorus.ai
chorus.ai
Chorus by ZoomInfo is an AI-powered Conversation Intelligence platform that captures & analyzes all your customer engagements across phone calls, video meetings, and email so your team hits their number.
Better Proposals
betterproposals.io
Better Proposals streamlines your entire sales process with modern, on-brand digital documents. Forget about using multiple platforms thanks to its integrations, tracking, analytics, and legally binding digital signatures. With 200+ pre-written and pre-designed templates for proposals, contracts, si...
RFPIO
rfpio.com
RFPIO provides RFP software that helps you improve the sales proposal process. Schedule a Demo to immediately reduce your RFP response time.
Canopy
canopytax.com
Canopy is a cloud-based accounting practice management software that includes CRM, document management, a client portal app, workflow, payments, time and billing.
Allego
allego.com
Allego is the leading provider of modern revenue enablement software. GO, Allego’s Modern Revenue Enablement platform, brings together sales, enablement, and marketing teams to deliver the experience B2B buyers are looking for — in a single, comprehensive platform. With its patented technology, the ...
Qwilr
qwilr.com
Increase deal velocity, get buyer insights from content, and give reps more time to sell. How? Turn sales material into beautiful, automated web pages. Build a memorable sales experience with the perfect proposal, pitch, sales quote, customer onboarding page and more. Every Qwilr page you send is a ...
Quotient
quotientapp.com
Thousands of businesses choose Quotient to deliver 5-star quotes to their customers. Quotient organizes your sales process and makes you look good.
Nusii
nusii.com
Proposal software for creative agencies and online businesses. Stop fighting with Word, Google Docs, and unruly PDF’s. Nusii is the fastest way to close your next deal. With professional proposal templates, notification system, proposal tracking, and online signing, we know we can help your business...
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring IQ (Interactive Quotes) communicates your pricing and packages to prospects in a clear, customized, private page that provides prospects with a sales psychology-backed buying experience they love. Whether you're looking to explain your pricing, create a modernized sales proposal, or need ...
RepricerExpress
repricerexpress.com
RepricerExpress is the market leading intelligent repricing solution for Amazon and eBay sellers allowing for increased sales and profit margins.
Paddle
paddle.com
Price Intelligently by Paddle are the go-to monetization experts for SaaS and subscription companies. We use data and deep industry expertise to help companies solve their unique pricing challenges and catapult growth.
Balto
balto.ai
Balto unites agents with AI to enable better conversations that deliver results. Top-performing contact centers trust Balto's real-time enterprise solutions to prevent missed sales opportunities, costly compliance mistakes, and negative customer experiences. With Balto, the results are astounding: -...
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
The Armatic platform enhances the power of your existing accounting/ ERP software and your existing CRM system with workflow automation, powerful business intelligence and fully integrated cross-department communications functionality to automate tasks in finance, sales, support, HR and operations. ...
Loopio
loopio.com
Loopio help businesses supercharge and scale their response process for RFPs, RFIs, Security Questionnaires, and more, helping automate and streamline this manual and time-consuming process. It all starts with our approach to content management, which gives your team on-demand access to the informat...
Quoter
quoter.com
IT Sales Quoting Software will never be the same. Quote to cash platform that helps IT Service Providers save time & supercharge revenues. Upgrade your quote-to-cash process today. Send winning sales quotes in minutes. Quoter is online quoting software for sales teams. Our easy-to-use platform, aut...
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
CallTrackingMetrics is a global conversation analytics provider giving marketers data to make confident strategy decisions. Over 100,000 users, including The Washington Post, Verizon Connect, and ServiceMaster, rely on CTM to make data-driven advertising decisions. CTM integrates with core tools mar...
Jiminny
jiminny.com
Jiminny helps commercial teams maximize their revenue through conversation intelligence. With Jiminny, you can record, transcribe and analyze conversations, giving you access to valuable customer insights and full visibility into performance. Jiminny is the only partner who turns great sales leaders...
Ansarada
ansarada.com
Always achieve the best outcome with Ansarada's advanced Virtual Data Room solutions. Leave legacy data rooms behind & join the world's top dealmakers now.
Momenteo
momenteo.com
Momenteo is a user-friendly solution meant for you. Simply keep track of your work done, expenses and travels in our beautiful calendar and let our free software generate your accounting.
DigiFabster
digifabster.com
DigiFabster is a subscription-based instant quotation and eCommerce solution for CNC and additive manufacturing shops. The cloud-based software allows for immediate quoting and online payment, while also analyzing and fixing CAD and other 3D printable files, ensuring parts are correctly oriented and...
Gryphon.ai
gryphon.ai
Gryphon.ai, the leader in compliance and AI-powered conversation intelligence, is the only solution in the market providing real-time conversation intelligence and automated compliance for sales and customer service teams. Gryphon guides each conversation with real-time intelligence to provide a bes...
Marchex
marchex.com
Marchex Marketing Edge delivers an easy-to-use conversational intelligence solution that reveals which marketing campaigns and channels are generating inbound calls and texts, what happened in those conversations, and enables data-driven decisions to improve digital marketing performance and maximiz...
DataWeave
dataweave.com
DataWeave is a SaaS-based digital commerce enablement platform providing digital shelf analytics and dynamic pricing solutions for global consumer brands and retailers. The company’s digital commerce enablement and channel optimization platform enables global consumer brands and retailers to acceler...
Upwex
upwex.io
Browser extension that uses AI to improve results for freelancers and companies on Upwork. AI Tools for Upwork: job rating, proposal generation and CRM sync.
Pathlight
pathlight.com
Pathlight is the leading GenAI-native Conversation Intelligence platform that helps enterprises discover hidden insights, opportunities, and risks deep within their customer conversations. Pathlight is the first company to fully harness the power of Large Language Models (LLMs) to review every custo...
Attention
attention.tech
Attention is a next-generation sales conversational platform helping businesses achieve their full potential, with generative AI. Our fully-integrated AI-powered sales assistant provides real-time coaching, automatically fills out CRMs after sales calls, and drafts intelligent follow-up emails that ...
Sybill
sybill.ai
Sybill stands out as a comprehensive AI solution for sales teams, designed to enhance every aspect of customer engagement and deal management. By integrating advanced AI technologies, Sybill streamlines sales processes, offering a suite of features that transform the way sales teams interact with da...
Pricer24
pricer24.com
Pricer24 is an Enterprise SaaS BI-solution for category managers of brands and online stores. The company provides clients with a comprehensive platform that offers insights on the pricing, promotional status, and reviews of products where they can organize large data sets to compare and contrast th...
Jiga
jiga.io
Sourcing manufactured parts is a very manual, time consuming process. With constant back-and-forth with suppliers via emails and spreadsheets, supply chains become inefficient, slow and error-prone. Jiga makes sourcing parts fast and hassle free. Using Jiga you: -Find the right vetted suppliers -Com...
Orgzit
orgzit.com
Power of Enterprise CRM with the Flexibility of Excel. All-in-one sales system for manufacturer reps and distributors. Streamline Sales, Quotation, Service, and Finance by moving from scattered spreadsheets to a single centralized application.
Goodmeetings
goodmeetings.ai
Goodmeetings is a video first AI & Analytics enabled platform built exclusively for remote sales. Beyond traditional video meeting needs of sales teams, it automates sales workflows for productivity & leverages AI to provide dynamic cues & nudges for sales conversion. It also empowers sales leaders ...
Bidsketch
bidsketch.com
Bidsketch proposal software lets you create, electronically sign, and track professional looking client proposals in 50% less time.
Zoura
zuora.com
Zuora Billing is enabling companies to monetize new innovations fast, while scaling and automating billing processes. Companies leveraging Zuora Billing are able to unlock new growth strategies with 50+ out of the box pricing models, configurable discounting, and billing triggers. Pricing is sychron...
SPCE
spce.com
SP_CE offers digital rooms where you can safely invite people, share content and collaborate. All while earning actionable insights about your buyers’ journey. Our customers typically have three things in common: 1. Long sales cycles 2. Multiple contacts to close a deal, many stakeholders both inter...
Aligned
alignedup.com
Sales teams - put simply, ALIGNED is a digital sales room–a collaboration platform for your team and your buyers. It allows you to orchestrate complex deals, increase buyer engagement, and shorten time to value. How? Aligned streamlines all of your customer communication, content, processes, and too...
Gridspace
gridspace.com
Gridspace makes conversational care readily available by providing superior machine talent to patients, customers, and businesses.
Meetric
meetric.com
Capture, analyze, and optimize sales meetings easily and effectively with AI to drive revenue and insights. Simply connect with Teams, Zoom or Google Meet, or take it to the next level by leveraging our meeting platform made for sales.
Convirza
convirza.com
Convirza is the first enterprise call tracking and call optimization platform. To address the growing demand for intelligence from phone interactions we combine traditional call tracking with the powerful analysis of phone calls. Convirza uses speech recognition technology and sophisticated algorith...
Voyc
voyc.ai
Voyc enables regulated firms to check 100% of contact centre interactions with our speech analytics AI software, helping to improve operational efficiencies, catch complaints, identify vulnerable customers, and deliver an exceptional customer experience. In the face of increasing regulatory pressure...
Ender Turing
enderturing.com
Ender Turing identifies top performers in calls, chats, and video meetings. Use it to provide best practices of top performers to every employee for self-coaching and observe performance growth. Ender Turing leads your sales and customer care teams to higher revenue and better customer service.
Capturi
en.capturi.com
Value-creating conversations start here. As the leading platform for conversation analysis in Scandinavia, Capturi converts customer conversations into concrete and measurable value using AI and advanced machine learning algorithms. Having analyzed more than 30 M customer conversations from more tha...
Verint
verint.com
Verint is a global leader in Customer Engagement. Customer Experience experts in Automation, AI, and Cloud.
Abstrakt
abstrakt.ai
Abstrakt is a real-time call guidance software that helps your team get it right the first time by ensuring compliance, reducing risk, and guiding agents on every call. Remove uncertainty on calls and give your agents the power of real-time.
Enthu.ai
enthu.ai
Enthu.AI helps contact centers improve revenue and customer retention through AI driven insights. Enthu.AI enables 100% customer conversation monitoring, auto surfaces interactions that matter and helps quality teams improve agent performance through personalized and to-the-point coaching and traini...
Zipteams
zipteams.com
Intelligent meeting rooms designed for inside sales and customer success teams that provide real-time customer context, insights, and recommendations to make the customer meetings more engaging and fruitful.
Convin
convin.ai
Convin is an AI-backed contact center software that uses conversation intelligence to record, transcribe, and analyze customer conversations. Convin supports omnichannel contact centers and performs quality audits across calls, chats, and emails. It is your one-stop solution to 3X your contact cente...