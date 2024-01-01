Top Verkada Alternatives
Rhombus
rhombus.com
Rhombus is a customizable physical security platform that enables enterprise organizations to easily build a solution to meet their unique needs. Rhombus offers smart security cameras and sensors that seamlessly integrate with best-in-class solutions. With the Rhombus Platform, organizations can see...
Hikvision
hikvision.com
Hikvision is committed to serving various industries through its cutting-edge technologies of machine perception, artificial intelligence, and big data, leading the future of AIoT: Through comprehensive machine perception technologies, we aim to help people better connect with the world around them...