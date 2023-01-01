Top Userback Alternatives
Sentry
sentry.io
For software teams, Sentry is essential for monitoring application code health. From Error tracking to Performance monitoring, developers can see clearer, solve quicker, and learn continuously about their applications - from the frontend to the backend. Loved by over 3.5 million developers and more ...
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experie...
Microsoft Clarity
clarity.microsoft.com
See what your users want—with Clarity. Clarity is a free, easy-to-use tool that captures how real people actually use your site. Setup is easy and you'll start getting data in minutes.
Zoho PageSense
zoho.com
Conversion Optimization and Personalization Platform. Measure your key website metrics, understand your visitors' online behavior, and give them a personalized website experience to boost conversions.
FullStory
fullstory.com
FullStory is your digital experience analytics platform for on-the-fly funnels, pixel-perfect replay, custom events, heat maps, advanced search, Dev Tools, and more.
Pendo
pendo.io
Pendo helps you deliver better software experiences for happier and more productive users and employees. Pendo helps product teams ask and answer questions like: What features are customers or employees interacting with? Which are they ignoring? What parts of the product are driving delight or frust...
Yandex Metrica
metrica.yandex.com
Yandex.Metrica is a free web analytics service offered by Yandex that tracks and reports website traffic. Yandex launched the service in 2008 and made it public in 2009.As of 2019, Yandex.Metrica is the third most widely used web analytics service on the web.
LogRocket
logrocket.com
Modern Frontend Monitoring and Product Analytics. LogRocket combines session replay, performance monitoring, and product analytics – empowering software teams to create the ideal web and mobile product experience
Instabug
instabug.com
Instabug is a software company that provides bug reporting, app performance monitoring, crash reporting, in-app chats, and user surveys for mobile apps. The company founded in 2014.As of September 2019, Instabug has reached over 25,000 companies, 400 millions reported issues and feedbacks received, ...
Heap
heap.io
Heap offers a smarter way to build digital products. With comprehensive data collection and structured processes, Heap helps Product Managers understand their users, make data-driven decisions, and craft delightful digital experiences.
PostHog
posthog.com
PostHog is the open-source, all-in-one platform that helps engineers build better products. We enable software teams to capture events, perform analytics, record user sessions, conduct experiments and deploy new features, all in one platform. - DESIGN BETTER: Robust product analytics. Multivariate A...
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
Contentsquare moves beyond traditional analytics to enable an unprecedented understanding of the customer experience that transforms your business. With intuitive technology that reveals the behavior, intent and attitude of any and every user, we enable businesses to deliver more human experiences q...
Smartlook
smartlook.com
Analyze user behavior in ways never possible before. Smartlook is the missing puzzle piece in analyzing user behavior. Get real qualitative insights that help you improve your mobile app and website.
Flywheel
getflywheel.com
The all-in-one WordPress agency hosting platform. Manage your client’s WordPress websites in one place, earn recurring revenue, and continuously delight them.
Lucky Orange
luckyorange.com
Lucky Orange can help you understand why your website is getting traffic that doesn’t convert into sales or leads. Our conversion rate optimization tools have been trusted by more than 450,000 websites around the world to gain insight into what people are doing on their website. Increase your sales ...
Session Rewind
sessionrewind.com
Optimize your web experience with video recordings of user behavior. Accurately record every session and issue for just $14/month.
Plerdy
plerdy.com
Conversion Rate Optimization Tools Track, analyze, and convert your visitors into buyers Try it free 4.9/5 4.5/5 4.9/5 Our products
Crazy Egg
crazyegg.com
Use Crazy Egg to see what's hot and what's not, and to know what your web visitors are doing with tools, such as heatmaps, recordings, surveys, A/B testing & more.
Squeaky
squeaky.ai
The privacy-first customer insights platform. Squeaky helps you grow your business, by building better digital experiences. Our all-in-one tool includes analytics, session recording, feedback and heatmaps.
Insightech
insightech.com
Insightech provides digital teams with clear digital experience insights unhindered by sampled or incomplete data. With Insightech you get all the tools to do thorough marketing reporting, page content analysis, conversion funnel optimisation and website re-platforming in one easy-to-install and run...
FullSession
fullsession.io
FullSession helps companies understand how their customers interact with their website through a comprehensive digital experience platform. We provide you with the necessary tools to identify user friction points, drop outs, and see insights behind every user interaction with your website. FullSessi...
Dynatrace
dynatrace.com
Dynatrace exists to make software work perfectly. Our platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver so...
Mouseflow
mouseflow.com
Mouseflow is a behavior analytics tool used by more than 210.000 digital marketing, UX, Product, Startups and Enterprise clients to optimize their website experiences. With Mouseflow, you can: • Find out what happens between your visitors' clicks by watching video recordings of their sessions. • Bui...
WalkMe US
walkme.com
The Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) of WalkMe™ enables your business to simplify the online experience and eliminate user confusion.
Zipy.ai
zipy.ai
Zipy is a trusted digital experience platform which combines session replay, frontend error monitoring, product analytics and prioritisation into one while ensuring privacy and security. What can you do with Zipy? > Understand user behaviour to avoid churn > Monitor live users and real time errors t...
VWO
vwo.com
Running an experimentation program is tricky. Whether your goal is to boost website conversion or improve user experience, there’s just so much you need to do to get things right. That’s why thousands of the world's leading enterprise brands like WMG, eBay, Ubisoft, Qualicorp, and others look to VWO...
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku is a set of tools to help you create high performing user experience with with visitor recording, heatmap, feedback widget, A/B testing and etc.
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak is a UX research platform ready to help you with whatever challenges you throw at it. If you ever wondered what your users think and feel regarding your website, app, or prototype, you don’t have to guess anymore. There are many tools available through the UXtweak platform, including complex...
ReplayBird
replaybird.com
ReplayBird is a product analytics tool to find and improve the end-user experience. With ReplayBird, companies can understand how and why people engage, convert, and retain in real-time across devices to improve their user experience. Empower your teams with comprehensive product analytics to inform...
Toonimo
toonimo.com
User Experience Made Easy, for Everyone. Toonimo is a leading Digital Adoption Platform for enterprises who streamline the efforts for internal employee training and customer onboarding initiatives. For organizations that want to help bolster user adoption of new or currently used software solutions...
RealEye
realeye.io
Online Research Platform with Webcam Eye-Tracking. It's: - much faster and cheaper than traditional eye-tracking hardware - accurate (button size accuracy) and is used in academic studies - easy to use (customers praise us for user friendly interface) RealEye is an online tool that allows you to do:...
Mousestats
mousestats.com
Record and watch your website visitors video + website heatmaps + form analytics + surveys
TWIPLA
twipla.com
THE WEBSITE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM Gain precise and instant insights into your website. Website Statistics, Session Replays, Heatmaps, Polls, and more. TWIPLA (formerly Visitor Analytics) is an advanced yet accessible website intelligence platform with over 2.5M+ installs worldwide and a suite of ea...
Reactflow
reactflow.com
Reactflow highlights visual and logical reasons why your visitors are not turning into customers and ensure a seamless sales funnel to gain faster ROI. Reactflow playback your customer's activity recordings as a video, Compile Heatmaps, Funnel Analytics, Bugs, Console Logs and provide feedbacks whic...
Browsee
browsee.io
Browsee - Stop Guessing , Start Acting ✔ AI Tags on sessions - With 5% of sessions, understand 100% of user issues ✔ Page Story - Get actionable insights to improve your landing pages ✔ User Board - Identify users to analyze engagement and understand their problems. Get direct session URLs in your c...
UXCam
uxcam.com
UXCam is an all-in-one mobile app analytics platform that enables businesses to understand user behavior. UXCam started as a session replay and heatmap solution, but we realized that there are a lot of questions that qualitative data alone can't answer. So we combined the granularity of qualitative ...
Quantum Metric
quantummetric.com
With a quick deployment, our platform starts to ingest and visualize everything your customers experience on web, native app, and kiosk. The impact of every customer interaction is automatically quantified, every customer session can be replayed, and most importantly, all your teams can work from a ...
Verint
verint.com
Verint Messaging™ is a purpose-built solution for integrating messaging into the digital customer journey and facilitating conversations with customers via messaging and social channels at-scale. Providing a digital customer engagement solution for messaging channels, Verint combines agent and virtu...
Figpii
figpii.com
More Conversions. Higher Revenue. Better Customer Experiences. Get a full picture of user interactions, eliminate customer frustrations, launch tests and unlock your website’s untapped revenue potential.
Aqvil
aqvil.com
Aqvil provides you all the valuable website traffic metrics in a simple web analytics dashboard.
cux.io
cux.io
We translate your visitors' experiences into numbers, recognize their behaviour patterns all along the customer's journey and provide instant actionable insights. No more Data SPAM
Capturly
capturly.com
Understand user behavior, identify problem spots, increase conversion rates and grow your sales Looking to enhance your current performance? If yes, Capturly is for you! It's a stand out combination of traditional analytics, session recordings, heatmaps, and conversion funnel features.
SessionStack
sessionstack.com
What is SessionStack? SessionStack is an AI-enhanced Digital Experience Analytics platform based on best-in-class session recording technology that allows e-commerce businesses to identify where customers are getting stuck and dropping off, and what conversion opportunities are being missed. The ins...
Fullview
fullview.io
Stop guessing about your customer experience. Fullview gives product and support teams visual insights into how users behave in your SaaS product to fully understand your customer experience.
WalkMe EU
walkme.com
The Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) of WalkMe™ enables your business to simplify the online experience and eliminate user confusion.
Inspectlet
inspectlet.com
Inspectlet records videos of your visitors as they use your site, allowing you to see everything they do. See every mouse movement, scroll, click, and keypress on your site. Forget traditional analytics. You never need to wonder how exactly people are using your site again.
LiveSession
livesession.io
LiveSession is a web analytics software with session replays. You can use it to solve your customers problems, find answers about how your product is used, and optimize overall experience in your web application.
Sprig
sprig.com
Sprig is a user insights platform that empowers product teams to build exceptional products with rich and rapid user insights. Next-generation product teams like Dropbox, Notion, and Loom improve their product experience with Sprig’s suite of insights tools: 1. Surveys: Listen and learn from targete...