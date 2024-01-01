Top TrueRanker Alternatives
Google Trends
trends.google.com
Google Trends is a website by Google that analyzes the popularity of top search queries in Google Search across various regions and languages. The website uses graphs to compare the search volume of different queries over time. On August 5, 2008, Google launched Google Insights for Search, a more s...
Google Search Console
google.com
Google Search Console is a web service by Google which allows webmasters to check indexing status and optimize visibility of their websites. Until May 20, 2015 the service was called Google Webmaster Tools. In January 2018, Google introduced a new version of the search console, with changes to the...
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for com...
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic is an AI writing and image generation platform with a mission to empower everyone in the world to create any form of content 10X faster. It's like Canva for writing, with tools that simplify the process of creating, editing, and publishing SEO-optimized articles, blog posts, ads, landing ...
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs Pte. Ltd. is a software company that develops online SEO tools and free educational materials for marketing professionals. Ahrefs all-in-one SEO toolset can help you with: - Competitor research: unveil your competitor's organic keywords, backlink strategies and PPC keywords - Link Building: f...
Bing Webmaster Tools
bing.com
Bing Webmaster Tools is a free service as part of Microsoft's Bing search engine which allows webmasters to add their websites to the Bing index crawler, see their site's performance in Bing and a lot more.
Ubersuggest
neilpatel.com
Advanced: The Simple Process That Works To Turn Ice Cold Prospects Into Happy Customers (w/ Automated Conversion Funnels & Sequences).
Frase
frase.io
Frase helps you create better SEO content, faster. Watch the 2-min explainer video: https://youtu.be/uHNYuEKlovw Over 200,000 content creators, SEO's and agencies use Frase to research, write, and optimize high-quality SEO content in minutes instead of hours. Start a trial here: https://app.frase.io...
SmartTask
smarttask.io
SmartTask is the best online collaboration tool to manage your team's progress. Simple yet Powerful enough to handle all business operations. Track tasks, projects, customer interactions and stay connected with team's progress
WriterZen
writerzen.net
The pioneer content SEO toolset that simplifies your content lifecycle from creation to conversion, explicitly tailored for any SEO expertise level. WriterZen stands out from its competitors by helping you simplify your content creation workflow.
Surfer
surferseo.com
Surfer empowers agencies, teams, and marketers to conquer SEO with accessible tools and data-driven insights. We provide a clear pathway to simpler, smarter SEO growth, taking the guesswork out of the process. Say goodbye to second-guessing: - Effortlessly achieve topical authority with our innovati...
SE Ranking
seranking.com
SE Ranking is a robust SEO toolkit that best suits small to medium sized agencies and in-house teams. Unique and advanced datasets help SEO pros in developing and executing effective SEO strategies. SE Ranking offers dedicated tools for automating every major SEO task, including keyword and competit...
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win...
Moz
moz.com
The Moz Local platform brings a robust local technology solution — driving more accurate listings management, actionable insights, automation of duplicate deletion, and review management. Moz Local will help you to better own and manage your physical location data than ever before. Deeper integratio...
MarketMuse
marketmuse.com
MarketMuse accelerates content creation, reinventing how marketers improve organic search rankings, drive expertise in their industry and impact revenue. MarketMuse Suite, an AI-powered Content Intelligence and Strategy Platform, analyzes millions of articles on demand, uncovering gaps and opportuni...
Keyword Tool
keywordtool.io
Keyword Tool is #1 (FREE) alternative to Google Ads Keyword Planner for SEO & PPC keyword research ᐈ Generate 1,000s ✅ long-tail keywords in seconds!
Botify
botify.com
Botify helps you uncover those missed opportunities and turn them into profitable business outcomes, all in a platform that’s built for the size, scale, and complexity of your enterprise website. Get insights from each stage of the organic search process, save time and mitigate risk with prioritized...
GetGenie Ai
getgenie.ai
Generate long-form content, short copies, and everything in between with the power of GetGenie AI — your personal content & SEO assistant. Analyze keywords, forum questions, and your competitors to start ruling the SERPs — utilizing the AI magic of Genie!
RankIQ
rankiq.com
Write Blog Posts that Rank on Google's 1st Page. Our AI-powered SEO toolset is built just for bloggers. It tells you what to put in your post and title, so you can write perfectly optimized content in half the time. We also have a hand-picked library of the lowest competition high traffic keywords f...
Keyword Revealer
keywordrevealer.com
Keyword Revealer is the only SEO platform you will need. Hundreds of thousands of marketers used Keyword Revealer to get measurable results from digital marketing.
ContextMinds
contextminds.com
ContextMinds helps content marketers and writers come up with engaging original content ideas. It is the place to start any content project: gather all your notes, organize them visually, and start brainstorming while the app analyzes your notes and searches for related topics, keywords, and web res...
SiteGuru
siteguru.co
SiteGuru is an SEO tool that tells you how to get more traffic. Even if you’re not an SEO expert SiteGuru runs a weekly audit on your website and gives you a prioritized SEO to-do list. We help you find the low-hanging fruit to quickly improve your website and get you more traffic from Google.
GetKeywords
getkeywords.io
Tired of scrolling through thousands of keyword suggestions with no real meaning & outdated data? Looking for city-level data with 100k+ Locations & Billions of Keyword Ideas? Focusing on next generation SEO - which cares about audience behavior & patterns, instead of Volume & CPC only with keyword ...
Serpstat
serpstat.com
Serpstat stands out as a comprehensive SEO toolset, empowering you with efficient control over your online visibility. A pivotal asset for committed enterprises seeking elevated rankings and fortified online commercial footprint. With a robust arsenal exceeding 50 potent tools, Serpstat addresses th...
AgencyAnalytics
agencyanalytics.com
AgencyAnalytics is the only reporting platform designed specifically for marketing agencies. The easy-to-use platform saves you time, improves reporting processes, and impresses your clients with insightful reports and live, customizable marketing dashboards that showcase your full marketing impact....
Copysmith
copysmith.ai
Copysmith is a GPT-3 powered AI copywriter that can draft product descriptions, taglines, SEO metatags, and Instagram/Facebook/Google ad copy in the blink of an eye.
SpyFu
spyfu.com
SpyFu is a competitive intelligence tool for SEO and PPC. You can type in a domain to see all of the keywords it ranks for (including the content that ranks), the ads it buys on Google, and its strongest competitors. You can also do deep keyword research. Find the domains that buy it or rank for it-...
NeuralText
neuraltext.com
Forget about deadlines. Find the right words faster. NeuralText™ saves you time, energy and thinking-power by automating your writing process.
Mangools
mangools.com
Mangools is an SEO toolset that's great for bloggers, affiliate marketers, SMEs or SEO agencies. It's particularly popular because of the design and ease of use. Key features include keyword research, competitor analysis, backlink analysis, rank tracking and SERP analysis. The toolset has a keyword ...
Scalenut
scalenut.com
Scalenut is an AI-powered SEO & content marketing platform that automates the content creation process, saving 90% of the time while driving 10x more organic traffic. Scalenut offers keyword planning, NLP-powered topic research, AI writing, content optimization, and publishing, all in a single app. ...
Keyword Search
keywordsearch.com
KeywordSearch helps users discover the most powerful YouTube Keywords using our AI Algorithm that was developed by the top YouTube marketing experts in the world. KeywordSearch also allows users to discover the best video placements for YouTube Ads to maximize conversions as well as research competi...
SEOptimer
seoptimer.com
SEOptimer is a Website Audit & Reporting platform which can comprehensively review a website in under 30 seconds. We review and report on the important factors Search Engines care about when ranking a page, as well as things that matter to users such as page load speed and mobile usability. Small bu...
Wincher
wincher.com
Wincher is an extremely flexible and powerful keyword rank tracker tool that helps you to follow your progress and SEO efforts. With our easy to read dashboards and powerful insights, Wincher Rank Tracker is one of the most cost-effective tools and a must-have for any online business or online marke...
Brand Overflow
brandoverflow.com
Brand Overflow is an all-in-one seo research and monitoring software service provider. With a wide array of tools you can monitor your Google keyword rankings and conduct indepth keyword research to grow your website's traffic.
Screpy
screpy.com
Best For Website owners Marketing professionals SEO experts In-house marketing teams Marketing agencies Screpy Pricing Overview Screpy pricing starts at $9.00 as a flat rate, per month.There is a free version.Screpy offers a free trial.
SEOcrawl
seocrawl.com
Save time and costs, improve your results and achieve efficiency thanks to our SEO Software, a suite of SEO tools to take your SEO management to another level. We offer 9 SEO pillars: - SEO Dashboard - Rank Tracker - SEO Reporting - Task Organizer - SEO Monitor - Keyword Cannibalization - Crawler - ...
Seodity
seodity.com
Seodity is the ultimate web traffic analytics & SEO software for agencies, in-house marketers, e-commerce stores, and website owners. Check daily organic/paid traffic overview and get actionable insights for increasing traffic, conversions, leads & sales for you or your clients. Seodity has no limit...
BIQ
biq.cloud
BiQ is the world's first SEO suite that democratizes pricing. Explore four different SEO tools and pay only for what you use & don't pay for what you don't use.
Nozzle
nozzle.io
Nozzle is an enterprise level SEO keyword rank tracker tool. We collect data from the whole SERP which enables you to see how you compare versus all the competition. You can see which domain and specific URL's own all the featured snippets, local pack listings, video pack listings, etc. In addition ...
SEOmatic
seomatic.ai
SEOmatic helps you automate and scale your content marketing with Programmatic SEO and AI. Set up a website for SEO in 10 minutes. No coding or design skills required.
SISTRIX
sistrix.com
Located in Germany, SISTRIX has led for 15 years with the Visibility Index - a high-quality, low-lag SEO focused performance measurement used for content, competitor and update tracking. Our SEO suite includes all the tools needed to improve a domain's VI. High quality keyword data, high-efficiency ...
Sitechecker
sitechecker.pro
Sitechecker is an easy-to-use platform to measure, track, and improve your search visibility. It is a must-have toolkit for website owners, marketing agencies owners, SEO specialists, marketers, and product managers. More websites you working on, more time you spent on a daily routine when checking ...
INK
inkforall.com
How writers and teams create organic content easier, faster, with better ideas, fewer mistakes and with 4X the potential of ranking on the 1st page of Google. Unlock the most powerful optimization AI that picks up where all other content marketing tools leave off. INK isn’t about a score, an outline...
Ranktracker
ranktracker.com
The all-in-one platform for effective SEO. Research keywords, analyse the competition, Check & Monitor backlinks and track your search engine ranking – all with a single, powerful platform. Rank tracker harnesses world-class data sources to help you get ahead in SEO, whether you’re a small startup ...
Squirrly
squirrly.co
Founded in 2012 in London, United Kingdom, Squirrly makes insanely great business products through our process of designing and coding artificially intelligent digital assistants inside every SaaS we build. We focus on creating innovative yet easy-to-use solutions to help our customers never fail at...
BuzzStream
buzzstream.com
BuzzStream is web-based software that helps the world’s best marketers promote their products, services and content to build links, buzz, and brands.
Plerdy
plerdy.com
Plerdy CRO, SEO & A/B Testing Tools - A comprehensive suite to boost conversion, enhance user experience, and optimize your online store performance. 🚀 A/B Testing Tool Introducing Plerdy's Free A/B Testing Tool - meticulously designed for e-commerce and online businesses aiming to amplify user exp...
Siteimprove
siteimprove.com
Siteimprove is a multinational Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that creates cloud-based tools and services for website governance. Siteimprove was founded in 2003, is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and actively operates in numerous countries including Austria, Australia, Canada, Denmark,...
BrightEdge
brightedge.com
BrightEdge is the leading SEO solution and content performance marketing platform, helping more than 1,700 customers generate more organic traffic. BrightEdge is based in San Mateo, CA with offices in New York, Seattle, Chicago, Cleveland, Tokyo, Sydney, and London. Contact us for an SEO demo today.
Advanced Web Ranking
advancedwebranking.com
Founded in 2002, Advanced Web Ranking is a powerful rank tracking tool that helps you get the most insights out of your ranking data. Using AWR you'll get: • Reliable and fresh ranking data for any location, device, language or search engine • Complex data analysis instruments to process your rankin...
SEOmonitor
seomonitor.com
SEOmonitor is the platform that empowers SEO agencies to plan and track keyword performance with high accuracy, connect organic keywords with conversions and sessions, forecast SEO with high precision & algorithm transparency, and research keywords and websites with no restrictions to data. All of t...
Letterdrop
letterdrop.com
Letterdrop is a content marketing platform to help B2B businesses build pipeline through content using organic channels like SEO and LinkedIn. Letterdrop help you: 1. understand what your prospects care about by extracting insights from questions in sales calls, content consumed on your website, and...
AccuRanker
accuranker.com
AccuRanker is the world’s fastest, most accurate keyword rank tracking for Enterprise SEO and SEO Agencies. Our software provides over 32,000 customers with the features they “can’t live without”. In-depth analytics combined with a powerful infrastructure takes the guesswork out of the equation by p...
Oncrawl
oncrawl.com
SEO platform to make smarter SEO decisions. The Oncrawl SEO platform is an SEO crawler and log analyzer for SEO audits to optimize a website on search engines. Combine the power of technical SEO, data science and machine learning in your analysis to boost your revenue and ranking in natural search ...
iSpionage
ispionage.com
iSpionage helps digital marketers and digital agencies to outperform their competitors. We provide insights on your competitor's marketing strategies in the digital marketing landscape: Keywords, Adcopy, historical ads data, & landing pages.
AnswerThePublic
answerthepublic.com
Use our free tool to get instant, raw search insights, direct from the minds of your customers. Upgrade to a paid plan to monitor for new ways that people talk & ask questions about your brand, product or topic.
Keyword Insights
keywordinsights.ai
Make Better Content Faster. Much Faster. Keyword Insights allows you to generate thousands of keyword ideas, group them into topical clusters and create or optimise existing content effortlessly using AI. Save time and excel in SEO without any expertise.
Marketing Miner
marketingminer.com
Marketing Miner is an SEO tool for all data-driven marketers. Gain valuable insights with over 40 features to skyrocket your website rankings. User-friendly interface and bulk data analysis features to save your time and effort. Collect valuable data insights and analyze up to 100,000 keywords or UR...
Seobility
seobility.net
Seobility is the all-in-one SEO tool for better website rankings. Seobility provides a comprehensive on-page SEO audit, backlink analysis and linkbuilding tools, as well as ranking tracking. Additional tools like the TF*IDF tool for content optimization and the Keyword-Research-Tool complete the Seo...
Ryte
ryte.com
The #1 Platform for Website User Experience. More “Wow” for your website! Analyse with ease, optimise for impact, and monitor with assurance using the tools of the Ryte platform. The solution for teams working towards more traffic, improved usability, fewer legal risks and better conversion rates!...