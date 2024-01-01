Top Trinity Audio Alternatives
Anyword
anyword.com
Anyword is an AI-driven Copy Intelligence and Gen AI Platform used by over 1 million marketers at companies like Amazon, Greenhouse, and IBM, that empowers marketers to create scalable, on-brand content that converts and drives sales. Trained on billions of marketing data points, Anyword offers mark...
BeyondWords
beyondwords.io
Frictionless text-to-speech publishing. With BeyondWords, you and your team can convert text into engaging audio. Enhance your publishing workflow with our all-in-one audio CMS and AI voices— or create a custom voice. The all-in-one audio publishing platform. Building voice cloning, audio generati...
Persado
persado.com
Persado helps data-driven enterprise companies engage customers with AI-generated content, predicting what will resonate, and driving bottom line performance. Persado is a content generation and decisioning platform that generates highly effective, personalized language faster than humans alone can ...
DeftGPT
deftgpt.com
With DeftGPT you can: * Simplify Your Content Writing: DeftGPT allows you to ask questions, get instant answers, and have interactive conversations with AI. You will have instant access to GPT-4, gpt-3.5-turbo, Claude from Anthropic, and a variety of other bots. * Team management: DeftGPT simplifi...
Article Forge
articleforge.com
Using advanced artificial intelligence and deep learning, Article Forge writes completely unique, on-topic, high-quality articles with the click of a button. Content is expensive and time-consuming to create, but it doesn't have to be. Article Forge was born out of five years of artificial intellige...
Specifio
specif.io
Specifio revolutionized how legal documents are created with the first commercially available mass-content generator in legal tech. Focusing on high-value, high-volume patent applications, Specifio's service converted attorney-drafted software method claims into a first-draft specification with sys...
AX Semantics
ax-semantics.com
AX Semantics offers a scalable e-commerce text automation software that tackles the challenges that content teams of e-commerce companies face today. Because the software is based on data-to-text, the technology helps e-commerce companies create consistent and accurate product descriptions at scale ...
Dropbase
dropbase.io
An end-to-end data platform for business operations teams. Dropbase is a data platform that helps ops teams import, validate, and manage all their spreadsheet data in a single powerful database that connects to anything.
textengine.io
textengine.io
textengine.io is the self-service SaaS platform from Retresco that automatically transforms structured data into text. The platform is powered by AI-based Natural Language Generation (NLG) technology that allows users to generate unique, reliable and 100% accurate content. textengine.io can generat...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI is driving GenAI adoption at Enterprises. We're backed by Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & other notable investors TuneChat: Our chat app powered by open source models TuneStudio: Our playground for devs to finetune & deploy LLMs ChainFury: Our open sou...
Arria NLG
arria.com
Natural Language Technologies - Reliable AI Arria brings language to data, accurately turning your data into words, and accelerating the ability to action key data insights, in real-time, at scale - securely and auditable. The Arria Language platform is a suite of natural language technology produ...
Phrasee
phrasee.co
Phrasee is an AI content platform trusted by enterprise brands to generate, optimize, personalize and analyze content at scale. Customers use Phrasee's generative AI to create diverse, high-performing marketing messages while ensuring brand compliance. Our enterprise-grade platform enables real-tim...