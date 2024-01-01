Top Trimble Connect Alternatives
Contentful
contentful.com
The Contentful® Composable Content Platform brings the building blocks of content together to create once and reuse for any digital experience. The API-first platform integrates easily with data sources and new functionality as digital experiences and technology evolve. With built-in orchestration, ...
Zoho Lens
zoho.com
Interactive Remote Assistance using Augmented Reality. Take a look at problems in equipment—ranging from plant machinery to servers—at any moment, right from your desk, by accessing a user’s smartphone camera at the remote location.
Contentstack
contentstack.com
Contentstack is the industry's only fully automated composable digital experience platform, powered by the #1 headless CMS. Contentstack empowers marketers and developers to deliver composable digital experiences at the speed of their imagination. Companies such as ASICS, Chase, Express, Holiday Inn...
Slip.Stream
slip.stream
The largest royalty-free music library with 70,000 songs and 65,000 sound effects curated by mood, genre, artist, content type, and AI tools to help you find the perfect tracks for your content fast.
Viar360
viar360.com
Viar360 is the most intuitive authoring and publishing platform that reduces the time, effort and knowledge required to create highly engaging immersive training and learning experiences from 360° videos and photos. Viar360 lets you create immersive learning scenarios that your learners can experien...
EZ360 Cloud
ez-360.com
With EZ360 Cloud you can distribute 360-degree video content to VR devices via the cloud. Upload and manage your videos in the online content management system (CMS). Easily push videos to VR devices. VR headsets automatically download new videos when they start the app. No more sideloading or trans...
Headjack
headjack.io
Headjack is an app creation and content management platform for 360 video producers. Inspired by Wordpress, Headjack allows non-technical users to easily create and manage standalone VR apps which run on all the currently available VR headsets, while also giving developers the ability to tweak the s...
ManageXR
managexr.com
ManageXR is an enterprise device management platform designed for VR and AR devices. As more enterprises use XR to train employees, doctors use XR to treat patients, and schools use XR to teach students, organizations face significant hurdles expanding their operations from early-stage pilots to org...
ArborXR
arborxr.com
ArborXR is an AR & VR device management platform. More than 2000 companies in 90 countries are already using ArborXR to manage their VR & AR fleets. With ArborXR you can manage your devices, deploy content and updates remotely, and control what users can see and do in the headset. ArborXR is built w...
echo3D
echo3d.com
echo3D (www.echo3D.com) is a 3D asset management platform for developers and companies to store, secure, and share 3D content in real-time across their organization and beyond. We offer a 3D-first content management system (CMS) and delivery network (CDN), asset compression and conversion tools, and...
Viewabo
viewabo.com
Viewabo allows support agents to send a link to access customers’ phone cameras to see what they're seeing without having customers install an app. By enabling businesses to see things the way their customers see them, Viewabo empowers customer service teams by delivering a more streamlined diagnosi...
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR: Revolutionizing the Future with XR Solutions Company Overview Nestled in the vibrant city of Aarhus, Denmark, SynergyXR stands as a beacon of innovation in the extended reality (XR) landscape. Born from a deep understanding of the manufacturing and energy sectors, we've grown into a formi...
Oculavis
oculavis.de
oculavis SHARE is designed to take customer support for machine manufacturers to the next level. Stop traveling the world for service. Provide machine documentation via Augmented Reality to your end users or connect live to your customers' point of view and solve problems remotely.
Telepresenz
telepresenz.com
Telepresenz® is an augmented reality based, remote guidance and Digital workflow system that can be used with a variety of devices including smart glasses to access remote experts and remotely diagnose, assess, and troubleshoot assets in the field. Telepresenz enables real-time, two-way communicatio...
AR Genie
argenie.ai
AR Genie is a visual remote assistance tool powered by AI, augmented reality (AR), and the Large Langauge Model (L.L.M.). It enables experts to collaborate globally with technicians or customers to assist and guide visually using AR annotations on live video for resolving complex technical issues re...
XMReality
xmreality.com
XMReality provides a remote visual assistance solution built for your enterprise, always fully secure and customizable to align with your brand. Enhanced by augmented reality and designed for ease of use, XMReality is powerful enough to make remote problem-solving faster than ever before and still s...
SightCall
sightcall.com
SightCall is the world’s leading augmented-reality powered video cloud platform, delivering live, remote interactions between business and customers on every continent around the globe. In a connected, mobile-first world, businesses leveraging SightCall have the ability to see what their customers s...
Help Lightning
helplightning.com
Help Lightning's Remote Assistance Software provides video collaboration services that enable a company’s experts to work virtually side-by-side with anyone needing help, anywhere in the world. The company’s cloud-based solution applies augmented reality features, including the merging of two video ...
Streem
streem.com
StreemCore® is an enterprise-class, remote visual assistance tool using out-of-the-box augmented reality (AR) capabilities. By adding an interactive, no-download video collaboration tool, companies can quickly see and solve remotely - accelerating diagnosis and support resolution times. With Streem'...
AIRe Link
aire.link
AIRe Link is a professional tool for remote communication with customers. Save money and time, and pass on your know-how to the next generation of technicians.