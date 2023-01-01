Top TrackMaven Alternatives
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign is a cloud software platform for small-to-mid-sized business and is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company offers software for customer experience automation (CXA), which combines the email marketing, marketing automation, sales automation, and CRM categories.
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to turn more leads into better customers. Serving more than 200,000 businesses and integrating with leading marketing and sales software, our marketing analytics and business communications solutions deliver real-time insights that help our customer...
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.
BL.INK
bl.ink
BL.INK powers shortened URLs and QR codes with unlimited data and flexibility. With BL.INK, you’ll create thousands of custom links that capture unlimited data points so you can measure every user touchpoint and perfect every interaction. Everyone on your team can create perfect data to accurately m...
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode is the #1 QR code maker. Logo, color and design, backed with privacy and data, all included for free. Download high quality print files today.
Impact
impact.com
impact.com, the leading global partnership management platform, has been transforming the way enterprises discover and manage all types of partnerships — including affiliates, influencers, commerce content publishers, B2B, and more — since its founding in 2008. Their powerful, purpose-built platform...
PixelMe
pixelme.me
PixelMe is an URL shortener that includes retargeting pixels in every link you share. Create powerful branded links and get up to 34% more clicks.
Triple Whale
triplewhale.com
Triple Whale centralizes the metrics from all the tools you use, right into your pocket. We simplify, inform & save you time!
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
End-to-End SaaS Analytics. HockeyStack is a SaaS analytics tool that unifies marketing, product, revenue, and sales data to uncover hidden insights, such as the LTV of a campaign, or the churn rate of each marketing channel. No setup. No code. TRY FOR FREE
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
The old way of doing things isn’t working anymore. And, you can’t afford to fall behind. B2B strategies have evolved and the rules to the game have changed. You need the platform, the experts and the tactical playbooks to get you where your business needs to be, especially with the increased pressur...
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.AI helps B2B SaaS marketers amplify marketing ROI, save time and effort on routine analysis, and give critical insights into marketing activities impacting pipeline/revenue. Firstly, Factors brings together all data silos- website visitor data, CRM, Ads platform, Clearbit, and Search Console...
Attribution
attributionapp.com
Attribution is the most complete and easy to implement multi-touch attribution solution. See your spend, visits, conversions, revenue and return on ad spend (ROAS) all in one simple view. Integrates cost and autotags most major ad platforms including Facebook, Google, Quora, Linkedin and Adroll. Con...
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
CallTrackingMetrics is a global conversation analytics provider giving marketers data to make confident strategy decisions. Over 100,000 users, including The Washington Post, Verizon Connect, and ServiceMaster, rely on CTM to make data-driven advertising decisions. CTM integrates with core tools mar...
Demandbase
demandbase.com
The Demandbase One Smarter GTM™ platform helps teams hit their revenue goals with fewer resources. It uses Account Intelligence, rich and reliable account-level insight, to help you orchestrate sales and marketing moves and inject relevance into every stage of the B2B buying journey. You'll get a si...
AdRoll
adroll.com
With AdRoll's AI-driven marketing software, you can get sophisticated audience targeting, cross-channel engagement, advanced measurement and attribution, all in one place. Build a brand customers love, turn more visitors into customers, and grow customer loyalty with AdRoll’s growth platform.
Tomi.ai
tomi.ai
Tomi.ai is a privacy-friendly website visitor and inbound lead scoring platform that predicts the probability to buy and future revenue for every website visitor and turns these predictions into: - Advertising audiences and synthetic conversions (smart bidding optimization signals) that maximize rev...
WhatConverts
whatconverts.com
WhatConverts is an all-in-one lead tracking software for marketing agencies and their clients. WhatConverts automatically shows marketers and business owners how well their marketing is working. Use WhatConverts for call tracking, form tracking, and chat tracking for all leads. For PPC ads, WhatConv...
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource is the industry leader for call tracking, lead management and business analytic solutions. Maximize your marketing dollars and get measured results.
Roivenue
roivenue.com
ROIVENUE is an analytics, attribution and optimization suite for ecommerce. It helps marketers to accelerate revenue growth and increase marketing profit through data integration and understanding of multi touch journeys. Using data-driven attribution models, it allows marketers to identify underper...
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics is a marketing measurement and attribution platform that connects siloed marketing, sales, revenue and customer data to: - Provide a full funnel view of your customer journey - Accurately attribute revenue at channel, campaign, content and keyword level - Create multi-touch attributi...
Fospha
fospha.com
Fospha is the industry-leading solution powering profitable eCommerce growth. Bad marketing measurement is a $589bn problem, with 60% of revenue wrongly attributed by poor-fit platforms like GA and channels' Ads Managers. With Fospha, spending your precious budget on the wrong ads is a thing of the ...
Cometly
cometly.com
Cometly is a attribution cloud platform that enables businesses to get better accurate attribution for their ad campaigns and make smarter ad optimization decisions based on accurate data.
Openprise
openprisetech.com
Openprise is fueling the revolution in RevOps. Openprise automates critical RevOps processes to break down silos and align sales and marketing professionals and their technologies to deliver explosive growth. Openprise is a single, no-code platform that lets you simplify your RevTech stack, respond ...
InfiniGrow
infinigrow.com
InfiniGrow is an AI-driven revenue marketing platform that provides a unified attribution, forecasting, and planning solution to help B2B marketers become revenue leaders. InfiniGrow's platform helps B2B SaaS marketing teams uncover the business impact of any marketing activity, forecast the results...
ChannelMix
channelmix.com
With an end-to-end platform and comprehensive suite of analytics products, ChannelMix provides leading brands and agencies with a clear path to measure and grow marketing ROI. ChannelMix is pioneering future-ready marketing measurement with first-party analytics tracking and data models that deliver...
Wizaly
wizaly.com
Optimize the ROI of your marketing mix based on our 100% data driven view of the performance of your marketing channels.Unlock the Power of Marketing Analytics at Wizaly.com: Optimize Your Marketing Campaigns, Maximize ROI, and Understand the Customer Journey. Discover actionable insights and data-d...
Tracify
tracify.ai
Tracify is a software specialized on e-commerce companies for tracking and attribution of all your marketing activities (multichannel). Using a revolutionary tracking technology, users can be tracked without modeling or Google Analytics - 100% GDPR compliant. Tracify offers a variety of detailed das...
Veritone
veritone.com
Veritone Attribute is transforming marketing attribution in media broadcasting, using AI-powered technology that delivers near real-time performance metrics for advertisements in all broadcast formats including scheduled and unscheduled spots (live reads, organic mentions promos). Veritone Attribute...
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics is an innovative customer engagement platform specializing in Visitor activation, Customer engagement and state-of-the-art Aanalytics suite. The platform enables B2C brands to automate, personalize and fully manage their customer life cycle, implementing most ambitious vision and driving gr...
Madgicx
madgicx.com
Madgicx: the E-com Ad Cloud offers a full range of solutions that help Meta advertisers optimize all areas of their advertising - including Facebook tracking, automation, targeting, creatives, and ad management.
rampmetrics
rampmetrics.com
rampmetrics is a complete marketing analytics solution out-of-the-box. Conversion Tracking, Marketing Attribution, Funnel Analytics are seamlessly integrated with no coding or complex setup.
Measured
measured.com
Voted #1 Measurement/Analytics technology by AdExchanger and awarded Best Attribution Tool by Digiday, Measured helps brands grow by measuring incremental media contribution to desired performance results. Through a transparent experimentation approach that is always learning, Measured delivers ongo...
LeadsRx
leadsrx.com
LeadsRx is a SaaS platform that helps brands and agencies understand the performance of marketing budgets and marketing campaigns. The system is uniquely differentiated by the LeadsRx Universal Conversion Tracking Pixel™ and built-in identity graph technologies. These result in getting onboarded in ...
Rockerbox
rockerbox.com
Rockerbox empowers marketers from launch to scale, helping them easily see and evaluate channel effectiveness. We’ve built our platform for smart marketers to help them spend, analyze, scale, test, and market smarter. Rockerbox helps you to execute better in-channel optimizations and stop wasting mo...
CaliberMind
calibermind.com
As a strategic B2B leader, you need to have your thumb on the pulse of the market. But with all of the tools your teams use, it’s hard to connect the dots and figure out if your message is resonating with the right audience at the perfect time. The CaliberMind platform organizes and makes sense of y...
Dreamdata
dreamdata.io
Dreamdata's B2B Revenue Attribution Platform connects data from across your go-to-market tech stack to offer unprecedented insight into your B2B customer journey. From anonymous first touch to closed-won, Dreamdata puts an end to guesswork and delivers actionable analysis of what really drives your ...
LiveRamp
liveramp.com
LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity resolution capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and g...
Invoca
invoca.com
Which of your campaigns drive the best phone leads? Are you losing sales because of bad call experiences? Are you getting credit for all of your conversions? Invoca helps businesses answer these questions — and more — by unlocking new data from calls, so they can acquire and retain more customers fo...