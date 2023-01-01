WebCatalog
Torch Dental

Torch Dental

app.torchdental.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Torch Dental on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Torch is the simple way to take control of your dental practice’s operations and ordering, so you can focus on your patients.

Website: torchdental.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Torch Dental. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Creditspring

Creditspring

app.creditspring.co.uk

TherapyNotes

TherapyNotes

therapynotes.com

Halaxy

Halaxy

halaxy.com

TeuxDeux

TeuxDeux

teuxdeux.com

Hint Health

Hint Health

app.hint.com

eZee

eZee

ezeeabsolute.com

Dt.Dental

Dt.Dental

app.dtdental.co

typst

typst

typst.app

Kindertales

Kindertales

app.kindertales.com

BevSpot

BevSpot

app.bevspot.com

Biteline

Biteline

app.biteline.net

Scaledrone

Scaledrone

dashboard.scaledrone.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy