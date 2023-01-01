WebCatalog
The Perfume Shop

The Perfume Shop

theperfumeshop.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for The Perfume Shop on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

The UK's no.1 fragrance only retailer with free delivery for Members on Eau de Parfum and Eau de Toilette by brands including Chanel, Dior, Tom Ford and Paco Rabanne. Free Click and Collect available.

Website: theperfumeshop.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to The Perfume Shop. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Screwfix

Screwfix

screwfix.com

Smyths Toys

Smyths Toys

smythstoys.com

THE ICONIC

THE ICONIC

theiconic.com.au

Evri

Evri

evri.com

Veepee

Veepee

veepee.com

Decathlon Malta

Decathlon Malta

decathlon.mt

Waterstones

Waterstones

waterstones.com

Reed.co.uk

Reed.co.uk

reed.co.uk

LOOKFANTASTIC

LOOKFANTASTIC

lookfantastic.com

GAME

GAME

game.co.uk

ABOUT YOU

ABOUT YOU

aboutyou.com

Very

Very

very.co.uk

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy