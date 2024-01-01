WebCatalog

The Cirqle is a state-of-the-art influencer marketing platform for advertisers to run end-to-end creator campaigns. The platform provides access to 1 mln creators backed by paid social campaigns on Meta, Instagram and TikTok to boost RoAS, Reach, Engagement and lower Customer acquisition cost. The Cirqle’s software platform streamlines high quality influencer work backed by a team of creative strategists. Work ranges from easily activating influencers for brand awareness and sales, to seamlessly approving/scaling content to populating brand channels, or quickly testing new (ad) placements to supercharge growth. Clients see an average cost reduction of 30-50% in overall production and acquisition costs while increasing RoAS and performance up to 10x when partnering with The Cirqle for creator-produced content compared to their own advertisements (BAU) and legacy content production methods.

