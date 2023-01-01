Top N.Rich Alternatives
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
LinkedIn Sales Navigator
linkedin.com
675 million+ members | Manage your professional identity. Build and engage with your professional network. Access knowledge, insights and opportunities.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...
Drift
drift.com
Drift®, the buyer experience and Conversational AI company, inspires businesses to create more engaging customer experiences, one conversation at a time. Its human-centric, AI-powered platform listens, understands, and learns from buyers to deliver personalized experiences and recommendations at eve...
Seamless.AI
seamless.ai
Seamless.AI is the first and only real-time search engine for B2B sales leads. Over 350,000 users and tens of thousands of President's Club Award Winners use Seamless.AI to find verified cell phones, emails, and direct dials for anyone they need to sell to. JUST ANNOUNCED: Buyer Intent and Job Chang...
Clearbit
clearbit.com
Clearbit Enrichment instantly appends 100+ data points on a company, its technology, and its employees to every record you own — so you can turn leads into customers sooner. Here's how: • Integrates seamlessly with Salesforce, Marketo, HubSpot, Pardot, Segment, and more to automate and optimize your...
G2
g2.com
Compare the best business software and services based on user ratings and social data. Reviews for CRM, ERP, HR, CAD, PDM and Marketing software.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
End-to-End SaaS Analytics. HockeyStack is a SaaS analytics tool that unifies marketing, product, revenue, and sales data to uncover hidden insights, such as the LTV of a campaign, or the churn rate of each marketing channel. No setup. No code. TRY FOR FREE
People.ai
people.ai
People.ai is the leader in guiding enterprise sales teams on the proven path to pipeline and revenue generation. The People.ai enterprise revenue intelligence platform ensures organizations speed up complex sales cycles by engaging the right people in the right accounts. Through our patented AI tech...
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
The old way of doing things isn’t working anymore. And, you can’t afford to fall behind. B2B strategies have evolved and the rules to the game have changed. You need the platform, the experts and the tactical playbooks to get you where your business needs to be, especially with the increased pressur...
Groove
groove.co
Experience the Power of Frictionless Selling. Eliminate friction from your sales process and generate more revenue with the highest-rated sales engagement platform for Salesforce.
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.AI helps B2B SaaS marketers amplify marketing ROI, save time and effort on routine analysis, and give critical insights into marketing activities impacting pipeline/revenue. Firstly, Factors brings together all data silos- website visitor data, CRM, Ads platform, Clearbit, and Search Console...
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a Customer Engagement Platform for impact-hungry eCommerce marketing teams who want to be lean yet powerful, trusted revenue growth partners for CEOs. Our AI-driven solutions have already been adopted by 2000+ mid-size businesses in 50 countries, as well as many well-known global bran...
Demandbase
demandbase.com
The Demandbase One Smarter GTM™ platform helps teams hit their revenue goals with fewer resources. It uses Account Intelligence, rich and reliable account-level insight, to help you orchestrate sales and marketing moves and inject relevance into every stage of the B2B buying journey. You'll get a si...
Mutiny
mutinyhq.com
TURN YOUR WEBSITE INTO YOUR #1 REVENUE CHANNEL. 95% of your web visitors won't convert on your generic website. Mutiny makes it easy to target and convert more B2B buyers on your site with no code web personalization.
Lead Forensics
leadforensics.com
Lead Forensics is a B2B software for turbo-charged lead Generation. Identify your anonymous website visitors, contact details and increase your sales pipeline."
Metadata
metadata.io
Metadata eliminates manual and repetitive work so B2B marketers can finally focus on strategy, creativity, and driving revenue.
SalesIntel
salesintel.io
SalesIntel is a go-to-market intelligence platform that helps marketing, sales, and revenue operations teams deliver up to a 5x improvement in pipeline efficiency by: - Identifying your ideal customers (ICP) from among 22 million accounts profiled by 300 million unique technology install data points...
Visual Visitor
visualvisitor.com
Powerful, Affordable, and Easy to Use Sales Intelligence Platform. We Make B2B Sales Easier. Helping Sales and Marketing Teams sell more in less time. Our Platform includes - Buyer Intent Data - B2B Contact Database with over 606 million contacts - Anonymous Website Visitor Identification - Email/Pr...
CUFinder
companyurlfinder.com
CUFinder is an innovative B2B lead generation and data enrichment platform that revolutionizes sales and marketing. Powered by advanced algorithms and AI, it enables businesses to discover high-quality leads, enrich customer data, and streamline processes. With seamless integration into existing sys...
LoneScale
lonescale.com
LoneScale helps revenue teams create & close more pipeline by delivering the most likely buyers. For sales, LoneScale automates sales intent at scale into the CRM to deliver qualified pipeline & selling points every day so reps book more meetings and drive more revenue. For marketing, LoneScale ...
Dealfront
dealfront.com
Dealfront is the Go-to-Market Platform that gives sales and marketing teams everything they need to win leads and close deals. As the joint merger of Germany’s Echobot and Finland’s Leadfeeder, Dealfront’s algorithms and applications access data and insights that other tools can’t, while offering tr...
Common Room
commonroom.io
Common Room helps you build better products, deepen relationships, and grow faster.
Bombora
bombora.com
Bombora’s offering identifies which businesses are currently researching what topics and the intensity of those efforts. It scores these signals to then help sales and marketing teams prioritize target accounts, customize their conversations with them, and optimize marketing efforts. Bombora deliver...
Uberflip
uberflip.com
Uberflip lets you quickly create contextual content experiences at scale. Close deals faster by serving relevant content that better connects with your prospective customers. Content is the backbone of every go-to-market motion. If you want to stand out and build meaningful relationships with your p...
PathFactory
pathfactory.com
Unlock B2B revenue with personalized, engaging, and conversion-focused experiences across the entire B2B buyer journey with PathFactory. Enhance your buyer’s journey and start enabling your buyers with content intelligence. PathFactory’s AI-powered content intelligence allows you to generate persona...
IntentHub
intenthub.com
IntentHub collects and processes early buyer intent signals from over 1 mln. B2B websites, giving clients actionable insights into in-market accounts. Learn more: intenthub.com IntentHub is developed by N.Rich – the Finnish company that develops the account-based go-to-market platform trusted by Gen...
NetLine
netline.com
Successful B2B Marketers Start Here. NetLine empowers B2B marketers to scale revenue via an all-in-one buyer engagement platform that delivers unparalleled buyer-level intent data and lead generatio... Show More capabilities. Operating the only buyer-level intent platform, INTENTIVE, delivering real...
LeadGenius
leadgenius.com
LeadGenius uses machine learning and a global network of human researchers to help B2B sales and marketing teams scale their outbound processes. The world's fastest growing companies use LeadGenius to find and connect with lasting customers. LeadGenius offers 3 primary services to B2B sales and mark...
LeadAngel
leadangel.com
The early bird gets the sale. Filter, match and route leads to the right salesperson instantaneously. Close more deals. LeadAngel is a B2B Lead Management platform, including Lead to Account Matching and Routing. Fast, Reliable, and Customizable Operations works with Salesforce CRM and others. APIs ...
Openprise
openprisetech.com
Openprise is fueling the revolution in RevOps. Openprise automates critical RevOps processes to break down silos and align sales and marketing professionals and their technologies to deliver explosive growth. Openprise is a single, no-code platform that lets you simplify your RevTech stack, respond ...
Nymblr
nimbler.com
Nymblr is the Ultimata B2B Contact Data Platform for salespeople, marketers, and developers. Get access to high-quality contact data with built-in real-time email validation, work emails, personal email, and even mobile numbers. Our customer-first approach, standard white label option, all-inclusive...
Intandemly
intandemly.com
Intandemly provides Account-Based Marketing and Sales software + Experts to generate demand, engagement, and revenue from target accounts. You get a combination of People, Process, and Our Sales Platform 400+ organizations have trusted Intandemly to drive sales engagement. The SaaS-based software to...
Advertaze
advertaze.com
Imagine creating a unique, personalized ad for each of your target accounts. Now imagine displaying that ad where only the buying team at that account will see it. Advertaze uses Micro-Audience targeting to get your personalized account-based ads in front of the right people at the right accounts. N...
Opensense
opensense.com
Centrally manage email signatures across all devices. Works great with Office 365/Microsoft 365/Exchange, G-Suite/Gmail/Google Workspace, Salesforce, HubSpot, Outreach, and more!
Ocean.io
ocean.io
A smarter prospecting data platform that brings you 5x more high quality leads for faster, more efficient revenue growth. Ocean.io's provides B2B sales and marketing teams with emails and phone numbers for the RIGHT people in the RIGHT companies.
MadKudu
madkudu.com
MadKudu's Revenue Automation Intelligence brings focus to revenue teams by predicting and prioritizing the right revenue generating actions. By automating key workflows, prioritizing actionable signals, and working where your teams already are you are able to unlock your revenue teams to be complete...
Owler
owler.com
Owler is a business intelligence platform with over 5 million users that provides information about your key prospects, accounts, and customers. Easily access real-time data from over 15 million private and public companies so you can stay ahead of the competition with instant updates on companies a...
Wrench.ai
wrench.ai
Wrench.AI builds Big Data-based software and tools that allow leaders to make better decisions and automate initiatives and campaigns to maximize resources for the best possible return.
Signum
signum.ai
Stay informed about shifts in your clients’ companies, industries, and career progress, and use AI-generated summaries for effective conversations.
PeerSpot
peerspot.com
PeerSpot’s Buying Intelligence Platform is where tech pros go to get practical, reliable information on enterprise tech, so they can be sure what they buy is exactly what they need. Powered by the world’s largest community of enterprise tech buyers, PeerSpot provides in-depth reviews, online forums,...
inMarket
inmarket.com
At InMarket, being best-in-class means providing our customers with access to the most accurate and precise, permission-based, SDK-derived location data available today. It also means creating breakthrough experiences via hyper-relevant, timely messages in the moments that matter, providing transfor...
Leadoo
leadoo.com
Leadoo is a conversion platform that turns your passive website traffic into active leads, and tangible business outcomes. With 83% of buying decisions happening online, opportunities for website conversions have never been higher. But most site visitors are passive, and not ready to buy. On average...
Enlyft
enlyft.com
Enlyft helps B2B sales & marketing teams find, prioritize, engage and convert the companies most likely to buy their products through dedicated AI and deep proprietary account data. We enable you to discover best fit accounts among tens of millions of companies worldwide by targeting technology adop...
Visitor Queue
visitorqueue.com
Visitor Queue is a B2B lead generation and website personalization software that aims to provide your sales team with insight on your website visitors, while providing them with a one-of-a-kind website experience. With our lead generation services, identify the name, contact details and user data of...
Intentsify
intentsify.io
WHAT WE DO Intentsify provides B2B organizations with the most accurate, comprehensive buyer-intent intelligence in the market today, and solutions to act on that intelligence. HOW WE DO IT Delivering and activating proprietary, next-generation precision intent data, Intentsify’s Intelligence Activa...
CANDDi
canddi.com
98% of the prospects who visit your website will never get in touch. What if you could identify these people, reach out, and close the deal? CANDDi is a website visitor tracking tool that helps reveal which COMPANIES and INDIVIDUALS are browsing your website. We go beyond just the ‘company-level tra...
RollWorks
rollworks.com
RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies of any size an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by machine learning and an extensive account data foundation, the RollWorks platform helps you identify your target a...
AdDaptive Intelligence
addaptive.com
AdDaptive Intelligence is the leading provider of Account-Based Marketing and B2B intelligence. Our technology platform combines the power of big data and advertising automation to help B2B marketers define, reach and engage their ideal customers. By analyzing billions of data points in real-time, w...
Propensity
propensity.com
Propensity is the only account-based marketing (ABM) platform built for small B2B growth teams. We make it easy to use intent data to create lists of in-market accounts and contacts, warm those contacts up with omnichannel ABM campaigns, and hand off a daily list of highly qualified leads to sales. ...
Leadfwd
leadfwd.com
Leadfwd combines B2B Prospecting Data, Sales Outreach and Account-Based Marketing together with the power of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. All in one Unstoppable Growth Platform.
BambooBox
bamboobox.ai
BambooBox helps growth marketing teams drive revenue across the GTM motions viz. aquisition, cross-sell and upsell. The platform has 4 building blocks: 1. A powerful CDP Engine Ingest, cleanse, organize, visualize and analyze data across customer touch points. 2. AI-driven 6-D scoring Determine jour...
TrenDemon
trendemon.com
Trendemon is a Web Personalization & Account-Based Orchestration solution – A goal-based journey orchestration platform is the main hub used to understand the customer journey and deliver personalized experiences at scale, that encourages visitors to continue engaging with your website – driving inc...
Hushly
hushly.com
Hushly is an all-in-one conversion cloud designed to improve buyer experiences and drive conversions for B2B marketers. Our system of engagement includes a variety of tools and capabilities, such as website personalization, content personalization, landing page builder and personalization, demand ca...
CaliberMind
calibermind.com
As a strategic B2B leader, you need to have your thumb on the pulse of the market. But with all of the tools your teams use, it’s hard to connect the dots and figure out if your message is resonating with the right audience at the perfect time. The CaliberMind platform organizes and makes sense of y...
Octane11
octane11.com
Octane11 is a B2B-focused data analytics and collaboration platform that connects paid, owned, and earned marketing, sales, and product usage data to drive real business results. We help B2B enterprises with $100M+ in revenue to integrate, enrich, and analyze data across teams, and compare performan...
Recotap
recotap.com
Recotap is a next-generation AI-powered ABM Platform that helps B2B Marketers run Targeted and Personalised Account-Based engagement campaigns, at scale. Recotap is best suited for growing startups and enterprises who are seeking to better their marketing performance. With Recotap Account-based Adve...