Tenyks is a University of Cambridge spin-out inventing the way humanity interacts with AI to protect and delight. To protect the world from the misuse of AI, but also to ensure that AI is developed with passion, excitement, and joy! We are building an MLOps monitoring and validation platform that helps AI developers working with computer vision data to build more reliable software faster. Specifically, our platform helps ML developers understand what's wrong with their software and fix it. At Tenyks we set our goals ridiculously high and stick together to go further than anything previously imaginable. We start small, work hard, and deliver fast, embracing the inevitable obstacles with open hearts because challenges fuel our burning desire for learning. Tenyksians make no distinction between work and play. We simply pursue our vision of excellence, leaving others to decide whether we are working or playing.

Website: tenyks.ai

