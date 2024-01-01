Top Tenjin Alternatives
Appsflyer
appsflyer.com
AppsFlyer helps brands make good choices for their business and their customers with its advanced measurement, data analytics, deep linking, engagement, fraud protection, data clean room and privacy preserving technologies. Built on the idea that brands can increase customer privacy while providing ...
AppMetrica
yandex.com
AppMetrica is an affordable and reliable (yes, it is possible) all-in-one mobile app analytics tool that provides a comprehensive analysis of your mobile app user behavior, in-app revenue, mobile acquisition campaigns and crashlytics. Launched in 2013, it enables over 60 000 mobile apps like Azur Ga...
Branch
branch.io
Branch provides solutions that unify user measurement across different devices, platforms, and channels, and deliver a seamless customer experience no matter where the user comes from. The introduction of mobile has divided today’s businesses, causing inaccurate attribution and links that don’t work...
Adjust
adjust.com
Adjust is a measurement and analytics suite that provides the visibility, insights, and tools marketers need to grow their apps from early-stage to maturity. We provide an end-to-end solution for optimizing ad performance and maximizing returns, powered by accurate attribution data and in-depth repo...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Email automation software that inspires engagement. Engage your email audience with personalized content that drives conversions. Upland Adestra is a leading global provider of First-Person Marketing email and lifecycle marketing solutions for global and growing brands alike.
Airbridge
airbridge.io
Airbridge is a unified measurement solution featuring Mobile Measurement (MMP), Multi-touch Attribution (MTA), Incrementality, and Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) packed into a single unified dashboard – helping marketers to discover and maximize their true sources of growth while empowering them with ...
Kochava
kochava.com
Kochava Inc. is a real-time data solutions company offering the leading omni-channel measurement and attribution solutions for data-driven marketers. The Marketers Operating System™ (m/OS) from Kochava empowers advertisers and publishers with a platform that seamlessly integrates and manages custome...
Cometly
cometly.com
Cometly is a attribution cloud platform that enables businesses to get better accurate attribution for their ad campaigns and make smarter ad optimization decisions based on accurate data.
Madgicx
madgicx.com
Madgicx: the E-com Ad Cloud offers a full range of solutions that help Meta advertisers optimize all areas of their advertising - including Facebook tracking, automation, targeting, creatives, and ad management.
Singular
singular.net
The key to success for today's marketers is understanding exactly where and how to invest their next ad dollar. Singular powers marketers to do just that by providing a complete view of marketing ROI with next-gen attribution, full-funnel marketing data, and best-in-class fraud prevention. With Sing...
Tapstream
app.taps.io
Tapstream is a marketing dashboard for app makers to track acquisition, retention and ROI across channels.