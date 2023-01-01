Top 腾讯地图 Alternatives
Google Maps
google.com
Google Maps is a web mapping service developed by Google. It offers satellite imagery, aerial photography, street maps, 360° interactive panoramic views of streets (Street View), real-time traffic conditions, and route planning for traveling by foot, car, bicycle and air (in beta), or public transpo...
Waze
waze.com
Waze (Hebrew: ווייז, ; formerly FreeMap Israel) is a GPS navigation software app owned by Google. It works on smartphones and tablet computers that have GPS support. It provides turn-by-turn navigation information and user-submitted travel times and route details, while downloading location-depende...
Yandex Maps
yandex.com
Yandex.Maps will help you find your destination even if you don't have the exact address — get a route for taking public transport, driving, or walking.
OpenStreetMaps
openstreetmap.org
OpenStreetMap is the free wiki world map.
네이버 지도
map.naver.com
Search space. Connecting lives. Discover a new map that connects information on all spaces, including locations, buses, subways, and roads, with a single search. Naver Maps
百度地图
map.baidu.com
Browse maps, search for locations, check bus driving routes, check real-time traffic conditions, your travel guide and life assistant. Provides subway line map browsing, bus plan inquiry, and accurate fare and time information. Baidu Maps (Baidu Maps) is a desktop and mobile mapping solution simila...
HERE WeGo
here.com
HERE WeGo - Maps - Routes - Directions - All ways from A to B in one
Qwant Maps
qwant.com
The map service that finds the right addresses and guides you around without tracking you.
Petal Maps
petalmaps.com
Petal Maps is a map service based on TomTom provided by Huawei to devices with the operating system HarmonyOS, Android and iOS. It offers satellite imagery, aerial photography, 3D view surroundings, turn-by-turn navigation, head-up display and route planning for traveling by foot, car, bike, and pub...