Top 腾讯地图 Alternatives

Google Maps

google.com

Google Maps is a web mapping service developed by Google. It offers satellite imagery, aerial photography, street maps, 360° interactive panoramic views of streets (Street View), real-time traffic conditions, and route planning for traveling by foot, car, bicycle and air (in beta), or public transpo...

Waze

waze.com

Waze (Hebrew: ווייז‎, ; formerly FreeMap Israel) is a GPS navigation software app owned by Google. It works on smartphones and tablet computers that have GPS support. It provides turn-by-turn navigation information and user-submitted travel times and route details, while downloading location-depende...

Yandex Maps

yandex.com

Yandex.Maps will help you find your destination even if you don't have the exact address — get a route for taking public transport, driving, or walking.

OpenStreetMaps

openstreetmap.org

OpenStreetMap is the free wiki world map.

네이버 지도

map.naver.com

Search space. Connecting lives. Discover a new map that connects information on all spaces, including locations, buses, subways, and roads, with a single search. Naver Maps

百度地图

map.baidu.com

Browse maps, search for locations, check bus driving routes, check real-time traffic conditions, your travel guide and life assistant. Provides subway line map browsing, bus plan inquiry, and accurate fare and time information. Baidu Maps (Baidu Maps) is a desktop and mobile mapping solution simila...

HERE WeGo

here.com

HERE WeGo - Maps - Routes - Directions - All ways from A to B in one

Qwant Maps

qwant.com

The map service that finds the right addresses and guides you around without tracking you.

Petal Maps

petalmaps.com

Petal Maps is a map service based on TomTom provided by Huawei to devices with the operating system HarmonyOS, Android and iOS. It offers satellite imagery, aerial photography, 3D view surroundings, turn-by-turn navigation, head-up display and route planning for traveling by foot, car, bike, and pub...

