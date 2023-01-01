Easily manage your flexible workforce from one system. As well as your workforce having access to manage their shifts and book themselves onto new ones, your managers and administrators can also do the same. From the comfort of home or on the bus, they can schedule new shifts, manage bookings, confirm new workers and approve timesheets.

Website: temployer.co

