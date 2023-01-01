WebCatalog

Top TeamWave Alternatives

Hubspot

Hubspot

hubspot.com

HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow.

ClickUp

ClickUp

clickup.com

Our mission is to make the world more productive. To do this, we built one app to replace them all - Tasks, Docs, Goals, and Chat.

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...

Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM

zoho.com

Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!

Pipedrive

Pipedrive

pipedrive.com

Pipedrive is the easy-to-use, #1 user-rated CRM tool. Get more qualified leads and grow your business. Sign up for a 14-day free trial.

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...

LeadSquared

LeadSquared

leadsquared.com

Complete Marketing Automation and CRM software for businesses. Organize your lead capture, lead management, sales management & analytics in one platform.

ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign

activecampaign.com

ActiveCampaign is a cloud software platform for small-to-mid-sized business and is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company offers software for customer experience automation (CXA), which combines the email marketing, marketing automation, sales automation, and CRM categories.

Bigin

Bigin

bigin.com

Bigin is a lightweight CRM built exclusively for small businesses. It comes with an easy-to-use interface that makes managing pipelines, adding notes, updating records and scheduling follow-ups easy and helps focus on what matters most - closing more deals.

NetSuite

NetSuite

netsuite.com

NetSuite Inc. was an American cloud computing company founded in 1998 with headquarters in San Mateo, California that provided software and services to manage business finances, operations, and customer relations. Its software and services were tailored for small, medium-sized and large businesses w...

Podio

Podio

podio.com

Podio supplies a web-based platform for organizing team communication, business processes, data and content in project management workspaces according to project needs.

Keap

Keap

keap.com

Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding...

Teamwork

Teamwork

teamwork.com

Create an efficient team that works great together, with Teamwork’s project management software, helpdesk, chat, document management software & CRM.

Teamleader

Teamleader

teamleader.eu

More business. Less hassle. Customer management, project management and invoicing in one handy tool. Teamleader makes work easier for 11,000 SMEs.

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.

Zoho CRM Plus

Zoho CRM Plus

zoho.com

Zoho CRM Plus is a unified CX platform that empowers your sales, marketing, and support teams to work as one, on a single interface.

Softr Studio

Softr Studio

softr.io

Softr.io lets you create client portals and internal tools for your business in minutes, without code. It works with Airtable and Google Sheets. Join more than 90,000 teams building portals for their clients or partners, employee intranets, project management tools, dashboards, CRMs, and many more.

Copper

Copper

prosperworks.com

When you need CRM software that works with G Suite, you need Copper. Give us a try and see how we can help your business build stronger customer relationships.

Freshsales

Freshsales

freshworks.com

Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX

EngageBay

EngageBay

engagebay.com

EngageBay is an affordable all-in-one marketing, sales, support and free CRM software for growing companies to engage web visitors and convert to happy customers

Capsule

Capsule

capsulecrm.com

Simple yet powerful CRM. Join over 10,000 global businesses and discover an easier way to manage contacts, sales and grow lasting relationships.

SuiteDash

SuiteDash

suitedash.com

More than just Client Portal Software, SuiteDash is a fully integrated cloud-based platform that will completely satisfy the software needs of most small to medium-sized businesses. Unfortunately, many business owners have become incredibly frustrated with software because they've spent far too much...

Zendesk Sell

Zendesk Sell

zendesk.com

Hitting your revenue target while delivering a great customer experience is hard. Zendesk Sell makes it easy. Zendesk Sell is a modern sales CRM to help you accelerate revenue that’s quick to set up, intuitive, and easy to love. Featuring productivity tools, advanced analytics, and a full customer v...

Thryv

Thryv

thryv.com

Manage customers anytime, anywhere and on any device with Thryv's small business software: CRM, Text and Email Marketing, Social Media, Websites and more.

Vtiger

Vtiger

vtiger.com

Vtiger CRM is online software that helps 300,000+ businesses grow sales, improve marketing ROI, and deliver great customer service. Try it free for 15 days!

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15...

OnePage CRM

OnePage CRM

onepagecrm.com

OnePageCRM is the #1 action-focused sales CRM that helps small and medium-sized businesses stay in control of their sales. Focus on what needs to be done next, follow up with every lead, keep the team on the same page, and close more deals, one sales action at a time. Save time and automate your adm...

Nimble

Nimble

nimble.com

Nimble is a relationship-focused CRM for your entire team. With customizable contact records and easy-to-use Kanban-style workflows, managing client information has never been simpler. Nimble effortlessly integrates with both Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, gathering contacts and leads from all ...

Clientjoy

Clientjoy

clientjoy.io

Clientjoy is an all-in-one CRM Solution and Growth Engine for Freelancers & Businesses to manage Leads, Proposals, Clients, Invoicing & Revenues in one place.

Insightly

Insightly

insightly.com

Insightly is the modern, affordable CRM that teams love. It’s easy to use, simple to customize, and scales with companies as they grow, solving common pain points that legacy CRMs can't. Insightly helps teams build and convert sales pipeline, increase productivity, and build lasting customer relatio...

vcita

vcita

vcita.com

vcita is enabling you to focus on growing your business, stay organized and deliver exceptional client experiences with an intuitive management platform. Automate time-consuming admin tasks like payment collection & billing, scheduling, client reminders & management - track your interactions with cu...

Less Annoying CRM

Less Annoying CRM

lessannoyingcrm.com

Thousands of small businesses use Less Annoying CRM to manage contacts, track leads, and stay on top of follow-ups. Free customer service makes setup easy.

Nutshell

Nutshell

nutshell.com

Nutshell is the user-friendly sales automation CRM that helps sales reps win more deals, with fast onboarding, powerful reporting, and 100% free support.

Salesflare

Salesflare

salesflare.com

Try Salesflare, the #1 simple CRM for small businesses selling B2B. Integrate with Google & Outlook. Be fully mobile. Automate your CRM from existing data.

Snov.io

Snov.io

snov.io

Snov.io is everything you need to grow your business! With its award-winning tools for lead generation, email verification, automated email outreach, email warm-up, and customer management, you can automate and accelerate your sales at scale.

NetHunt

NetHunt

nethunt.com

NetHunt offers CRM software plus excellent customer support and knowledge base for sales, marketing, and customer service teams. Join us!

Attio

Attio

attio.com

Attio is the CRM of the future. Data-driven, completely customizable, and intuitively collaborative, Attio delivers customer relationship management that moves the needle for your business. Companies of all sizes — from today’s fastest growing startups to the world’s largest enterprises – use Attio ...

noCRM.io

noCRM.io

nocrm.io

Hassle-free lead management software built for salespeople. With noCRM you can focus on closing deals without endless data entry Unlike traditional CRM softwares, noCRM.io puts leads at the center of its system, making it easy for salespeople to close more deals with less effort. Measure, track, and...

Ontraport

Ontraport

ontraport.com

Automate, connect and optimize your marketing with Ontraport — the CRM and marketing platform designed to turn your business on.

Maximizer

Maximizer

maximizer.com

Maximizer is a powerful CRM solution specifically designed for sales. We understand the unique challenges faced by sales managers and sales teams. That's why we provide a game-changing alternative to complex CRM solutions and cumbersome spreadsheets for efficient sales activity management. With Maxi...

Method CRM

Method CRM

method.me

Method:CRM is the #1 rated CRM for QuickBooks Desktop and Online users with 1,300+ five-star reviews on Intuit’s apps.com. Use Method:CRM’s patented QuickBooks integration to get an instant, two-way sync for your customer information, invoices, payments, and more so that your data is always up to da...

Apptivo

Apptivo

apptivo.com

Apptivo is a cloud platform of integrated business apps designed for companies of all shapes & sizes. Manage nearly any business task using Apptivo's Apps, from sales & marketing, to billing & support, and everything in between. With Apptivo there is no per-app pricing, get access to the entire plat...

Scoro

Scoro

scoro.com

Scoro is a comprehensive work management software specifically designed to cater to the unique needs of service businesses that have grown weary of dealing with disjointed systems, unpredictable workloads, and shrinking profit margins. With its powerful features and intuitive interface, Scoro aims t...

Vendasta

Vendasta

vendasta.com

Vendasta provides an end-to-end ecommerce platform to 60,000+ partners who sell digital products and services to more than 5.5 million small and medium businesses (SMBs) worldwide. These partners include marketing agencies, independent software vendors (ISVs), and media companies. The Vendasta Platf...

Pipeliner CRM

Pipeliner CRM

pipelinersales.com

The Best CRM, all About Sales! Sales enablement tool, a simple, winning formula. Focus on pipeline management, sales process & analytics to maximize revenue.

Bloom

Bloom

bloom.io

Bloom is a business workspace for independent business owners, freelancers, and service professionals. It connects all client touch-points in a professional experience, including digital forms, quotes, contracts, invoices, digital payments, communication, scheduling, and even the client portal. Bl...

Sugar Market

Sugar Market

salesfusion.com

Sugar Market by SugarCRM (previously Salesfusion) is a marketing automation platform built to work for you Request a demo!

VBOUT

VBOUT

vbout.com

VBOUT is an AI-powered marketing platform trusted by 1000’s of businesses worldwide to automate and centralize their marketing while delivering engaging, personalized experiences to their audiences. Agencies and partners use VBOUT directly or through a white label setup to build custom plans, manage...

Salesmate

Salesmate

salesmate.io

Most CRMs are rigid, inflexible, and cost a lot of money to organizations, and Salesmate solves exactly these pain-points. Salesmate is a flexible, customizable, and cost-effective solution to multiple teams in your organization. The platform solves these problems by offering built-in tools, saving ...

Kylas

Kylas

kylas.io

Kylas Sales CRM helps growing businesses streamline sales efforts. It is intuitive & has a full stack of features. Try free for 15 days!

VobeSoft

VobeSoft

vobesoft.com

Every software system has databases. These databases are often static, giving organizations that work with these standard solutions functionalities that they are not using and functions they can't change to their unique needs. Usually, with a lot of hassle, workarounds are applied to reach the end g...

Breakcold

Breakcold

breakcold.com

Breakcold is a Sales CRM where you can engage & contact B2B contacts via Email, LinkedIn & Twitter. It's a Social Selling CRM for SMBs & Startups.

Orgzit

Orgzit

orgzit.com

Power of Enterprise CRM with the Flexibility of Excel. All-in-one sales system for manufacturer reps and distributors. Streamline Sales, Quotation, Service, and Finance by moving from scattered spreadsheets to a single centralized application.

Native AI

Native AI

gonative.ai

Native Ai is an always-on market intelligence platform that helps brands and organizations track, manage, optimize, and innovate. It uses the most advanced NLP and AI technologies to make discoveries amongst large datasets allowing brands to streamline products and better understand consumers.

Figpii

Figpii

figpii.com

More Conversions. Higher Revenue. Better Customer Experiences. Get a full picture of user interactions, eliminate customer frustrations, launch tests and unlock your website’s untapped revenue potential.

Setupad

Setupad

setupad.com

Setupad is one of the best website monetization platforms to increase ad revenue. Superior client support and top SSPs. Monetize your traffic with us. Sign up!

LiveVox

LiveVox

livevox.com

About LiveVox LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a proven cloud CCaaS platform that helps business leaders redefine customer engagement and transform their contact center’s performance. Decision-makers use LiveVox to improve customer experience, boost agent productivity, empower their managers, and enhance t...

Salesdash CRM

Salesdash CRM

salesdashcrm.com

Salesdash CRM software helps logistics companies (freight brokerages, 3PLs) grow new shipper relationships. Salesdash helps sales teams in logistics streamline their sales process to grow sales and revenue. Built for freight brokers, by a former freight broker sales leader. The product is best suite...

Shape Software

Shape Software

setshape.com

Shape is purpose-built sales and marketing automation software that comes with pre-built features that can be configured for any business. The easy-to-use interface empowers your teams and consolidates all aspects of your business in one AI platform. Shape Software provides a collaborative space for...

Upsales

Upsales

upsales.com

The fastest-growing companies don't have months to implement CRM software. That's why we created Upsales. To deliver a product that creates excellent results, fast. With over 1800 customers, Upsales has developed into the fastest-growing sales and marketing platform for B2B. We help you find new lea...

