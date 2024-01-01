Tealstreet is a trading terminal that aims to provide a powerful and consistent trading experience across various crypto derivatives exchanges. Tealstreet utilizes charts provided by TradingView, allowing users to execute and manage trades directly on the chart, even on mobile web. It offers advanced features for trade analysis and journaling, including execution arrows on the chart, equity charts, and downloadable trade data in CSV format. Tealstreet focuses on rapid order execution with features like quick orders, fast sizing buttons, and over 20 hotkeys to help traders react faster. Security is a key priority, with features like two-factor authentication, encryption password system, and IP whitelisting to protect user accounts. The trading terminal is available on the web, as well as for desktop platforms like Windows, macOS, and Linux. Mobile apps for Android and iOS are also planned. Tealstreet promotes itself as providing a superior trading experience compared to the native UIs of crypto exchanges, with users sharing positive feedback about the platform's features and performance.

Website: tealstreet.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Tealstreet. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.