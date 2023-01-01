Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Taplytics on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Modern development teams choose Taplytics to increase their ROI on the features they release. We provide zero bloat, cross-platform AB Testing and Feature Flag solutions that power the experiences within today's leading apps and websites. Taplytics is powering enterprise digital transformation. We work with brands like Lookout, Grubhub, and Crate&Barrel to drive more revenue through their apps and websites.

