Top Tagger Media Alternatives
BuzzStream
buzzstream.com
BuzzStream is web-based software that helps the world’s best marketers promote their products, services and content to build links, buzz, and brands.
MediaHQ
mediahq.com
MediaHQ will transform your media relations. In one place you can build media lists, distribute press releases, pitch your story and read press release reports. It makes sharing your news instant and hassle free.
Upfluence
upfluence.com
Drive Sales through Creator Marketing. Influencer marketing, affiliate programs, creator management, user generated content, brand ambassadors: build valuable partnerships to grow your business.
Respona
respona.com
Respona is the all-in-one digital PR, influencer marketing, and link building software that combines personalization with productivity.
Postifluence
getpostifluence.in
Postifluence is a software loaded with powerful features and helps to drive organic traffic to any niche. It also helps to rank at the top of the SERP. This software builds backlinks to bring new traffic to your website with hands-free ease. The best thing about Postifluence is that it can devise an...
OutreachZ
outreachz.com
OutreachZ is the leading link building services platform that lets build authority backlinks easily, trusted by leading SEOs across the globe