Top Taggbox Alternatives
Hootsuite
hootsuite.com
Too many brands suck at social. Yours doesn’t have to. It starts with the right tools. Thousands of brands rely on Hootsuite’s platform and solutions to launch brilliant social campaigns, deliver 5-star social commerce experiences, and manage all their customer conversations in one place. But tool...
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for com...
Metricool
metricool.com
Metricool is a platform that allows you to analyze, schedule, and manage your social networks like a real pro. The tool designed to take your social networks to the moon. Schedule your posts, analyze the data that matters and create a winning strategy. From PC or mobile device Save time daily by sch...
Zoho Social
zoho.com
Zoho Social is a complete social media management platform for businesses & agencies. It helps you schedule posts, monitor mentions, create custom dashboards, and more. Zoho Social is from Zoho.com—a suite of 40+ products trusted by over 40 Million users. It includes a powerful set of features—such...
Sprout Social
sproutsocial.com
Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of more than 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. With a full suite of social media management solutions, Sprout of...
Loomly
loomly.com
Loomly is an easy-to-use social media management platform that helps you craft & schedule posts, track analytics, and manage a unified social inbox across your social media channels. * Manage your brand assets in Library. * Fuel your storytelling with Post Ideas. * Polish your content with Post Opti...
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
Revamp your social media & content strategy with ContentStudio – the ultimate powerhouse for businesses, agencies, and marketers. Streamline your content creation process and amplify your online presence. ContentStudio isn't just another tool; it's a complete solution for elevating your content mark...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Used by more than 13,000 brands and 75% of the Fortune 500, Qualtrics CoreXM is the most trusted, intelligent, and scalable all-in-one platform for experience management. Qualtrics CoreXM is the foundational research tool for building, launching, and analyzing survey research. With CoreXM, you can b...
SocialPilot
socialpilot.co
SocialPilot is a social media marketing automation tool that helps you in scheduling and analyzing your social media marketing activities and thereby increasing your social media efficiency and reach. 1) You can connect over 9 social media networks like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google My Busine...
Vista Social
vistasocial.com
Vista Social is a modern all-in-one social media platform. Expertly crafted social media management tools to help you exceed your goals. Features include publishing and scheduling, reports and analytics, social inbox and listening, review management, and much more.
Tailwind
tailwindapp.com
The Tool That Feels Like a Marketing Team Tailwind automates the most difficult parts of your social media marketing so you can grow smarter and faster. Save time with content creation, scheduling, and publishing for Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook. Official Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest part...
AgoraPulse
agorapulse.com
Agorapulse is the social media hub for ROI-driven marketing teams. Social media is the most powerful lever for driving brand recognition, generating leads, and increasing sales. Agorapulse's patent-pending Social Media ROI dashboard and powerful social media management features supercharge teams to ...
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye is a comprehensive customer experience platform. More than 60,000 businesses of all sizes use BirdEye everyday to be found online through reviews, be chosen by customers with text messaging interactions, and be the best business with survey and insights tools.
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply is the only link shortener that drives conversion. Display your message anywhere by easily embedding calls-to-action into every page you share. Convert your followers into users and customers for free.
Sendible
sendible.com
Sendible is the leading social media management platform for agencies looking to manage social media more effectively for their clients. The Sendible platform brings all your social networks together into a centralised hub and is the easiest way to execute a winning social media strategy for multipl...
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
PromoRepublic's marketing platform helps franchises grow their online visibility in search and social media through a unique, data-driven approach. It enables franchises to efficiently and seamlessly manage marketing tools, assets, and data from a central control center. Having demonstrated proven ...
Iconosquare
iconosquare.com
Iconosquare is a powerful analytics and management platform for social media marketers. Businesses and agencies easily manage and report their performance on their social media accounts. Whether it's Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or TikTok. Here's how Iconosquare can help you: * In-depth ...
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Meltwater, a pioneer of media intelligence, gives PR, communications and marketing professionals the information advantage they need to stay ahead and a single, integrated solution to be efficient. As the only all-in-one solution for PR and social media, more than 30,000 companies use Meltwater’s me...
Scoop.it
scoop.it
Scoop.it provides the software and technology to make content publishing much more time-efficient and impacting for marketing and knowledge sharing within the enterprise. We also help millions of professionals, marketers and business intelligence officers with their daily curation and content monito...
eclincher
eclincher.com
eclincher is truly a powerful one-stop-shop social media management platform, helping you master your online brand reach and reputation. eclincher offers: planning, publishing with multi-channel post editing, visual calendar, advanced scheduling, automation with smart queues, RSS feeds auto publishi...
Fanbooster
fanbooster.com
Fanbooster is an affordable and easy-to-use social media management software that allows social media managers to schedule, post, and report on social media.
Paper.li
paper.li
With the Paper.li Personal Marketing Platform you can do the work of a marketing team by yourself and from your mobile, in minutes. You'll get daily personalized content, a fresh website, social scheduling, and a simple newsletter creator.
Statusbrew
statusbrew.com
Statusbrew is a social media management platform built around team collaboration; it’s the easiest place to work, discuss, decide, and deliver the best social media experience for your audience. All your social media channels, posts, comments, and messages are now available in one place, not scatte...
Sociality.io
sociality.io
Sociality.io is an all-in-one social media management platform trusted by global businesses, digital agencies, and enterprises since 2015. Our's main aim is to facilitate social media management workflows by developing meaningful connections on social media by enabling a more efficient teamwork expe...
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform built to bring marketing, care and commerce together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. Emplifi is a global company with over 20 years of industry expertise helping more than 20,000 brands, such as Delta Air Lines, Samsung, and Ford Motor...
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
Find the content that performs best. Collaborate with the influencers who matter. Use our content insights to generate ideas, create high-performing content, monitor your performance and identify influencers. BuzzSumo powers the strategies of 500k+ marketers, with content marketing data on 8b arti...
Cloud Campaign
cloudcampaign.com
Cloud Campaign is the platform for agencies looking to scale social media management for their clients. Top agencies are able to increase the number of brands they can manage and charge a higher retainer with a leaner team. The platform focuses on automation and streamlined workflows to make your ac...
Letterdrop
letterdrop.com
Letterdrop is a content marketing platform to help B2B businesses build pipeline through content using organic channels like SEO and LinkedIn. Letterdrop help you: 1. understand what your prospects care about by extracting insights from questions in sales calls, content consumed on your website, and...
Seismic LiveSocial
livesocial.seismic.com
LiveSocial is a content curation and digital communication platform that enables financial services professionals, salespeople, professional services professionals and others to engage on social media and in other digital communication platforms with confidence and purpose. LiveSocial has strong pa...
Oktopost
oktopost.com
B2B Social Media Management Platform to manage, monitor & measure all of your social media activities. Reach your B2B marketing goals. Book A Demo.Oktopost enables B2B marketing teams to amplify their brand on social media and measure the real impact of social on the business. Oktopost's social m...
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi is the leading CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Jersey Mike's, Kumon, and Ford to automate and scale their marketing efforts across all locations and digital channels in a way that is brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected...
Khoros
khoros.com
Khoros Marketing enables clients to simplify their complex social marketing operation to build and protect their brand. Khoros Marketing offers customers: * Social Marketing: Orchestrate, govern, engage, and measure integrated social campaigns in an easy-to-configure and highly adaptable platform. ...
Blogely
blogely.com
Blogely is about comprehensive research, seamless writing experience, all-inclusive organization of complete content, simple on-page SEO for non-techies, convenient access to plagiarism scanner, and, of course, easy publishing on CMS (WordPress, Ghost, Medium, etc.) platforms. It helps bloggers grow...
Automata
byautomata.io
Automata's content enrichment platform helps marketers turn content like blog posts, white papers, webinars, and case studies into multiple pieces of additional content to repurpose and distribute across multiple channels in a variety of formats.
The Juice
thejuicehq.com
More reach, less work. Stop wasting dollars on outdated content syndication platforms and lackluster campaigns. With an audience of engaged sales and marketing professionals, The Juice puts your content in front of the right people at the right time. Find reach and resonance distributing your conte...
Tagshop
tagshop.ai
Tagshop is a social commerce, shoppable UGC and visual shopping platform for eCommerce brands and online stores to activate their user-generated content or brands' social content by tagging products and publish shoppable galleries on their website to increase conversion rate, drive sales, build soci...
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial is a social media management solution for businesses with multiple locations and profiles. Manage all your publishing, advertising, engagement, reviews, and reporting from one centralized platform MavSocial provides the unique ability for multi-location businesses to quickly and easily cre...
Walls.io
walls.io
Walls.io is an all-in-one social wall solution that allows you to collect, curate, and display content in an easy-to-customize feed. You can collect content from multiple social media platforms or let your audience post content directly on your wall. You can also add your custom posts to the feed an...
SpidWit
spidwit.com
Spidwit finds and organizes the content on the web. It searches among thousands of the best sites to deliver industry specific high quality news, video, images and quotes, saving time and energy.
Juicer
juicer.io
Juicer is the go-to social media aggregation tool empowering businesses and individuals to seamlessly curate and showcase social media content on their websites. It effortlessly pulls content from various social accounts, including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, LinkedIn, X/ Twitter, YouTube and more....
BrandBastion
brandbastion.com
Easily monitor and manage all your social media conversations with BrandBastion Lite. Our AI-powered platform simplifies comment management by analyzing sentiment, detecting spam and hate speech, and identifying the messages that require a response from your brand. BrandBastion Lite covers ads and ...
ZoomSphere
zoomsphere.com
ZoomSphere is a digital marketing toolkit providing marketers with seven apps helping anybody to manage social media like a Pro! Whether you are a digital agency, brand or freelancer, with ZoomSphere you can manage multiple pages, profiles and accounts across social media platforms such as Faceboo...
Reputation
reputation.com
Reputation is the only platform that empowers companies to fulfill their brand promise by measuring, managing, and scaling their reputation performance in real-time, everywhere. Functioning as a business’ eyes and ears in the spaces where customers talk, post, review, and recommend, Reputation AI-po...
Qurate Social
qurate.jp
A powerful, simple, and easy-to-use social media management tool that lets you centrally manage all your social networks from one dashboard.
Social Elephants
socialelephants.com
Social Elephants is the platform that PROs use to analyze and manage Social Media. Its exclusive functions for management, insights and competitor analysis will give you the resources you need to get the most out of your social media campaigns. All your Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube cha...
myRosys
myrosys.com
myRosys uses deep learning to provide Reach Intelligence and Engagement Intelligence. myRosys uses the power of Influencers and Stakeholders to automate word-of-mouth marketing and increase organic reach of social media campaigns. myRosys eliminates the need for advertising spend and creates a highl...
Alerti
alerti.com
Alerti is a real-time intelligence engine that monitors and analyzes the web, social networks and review sites ... and transforms this data into knowledge in an intelligent and automated way thanks to the latest artificial intelligence algorithms. Monitor and analyze everything that is said on the ...
adhook
adhook.io
adhook combines Social Media Management and Digital Advertising in one tool. The All-In-One software helps to plan, publish, analyze & moderate your activities. With its collaboration features, adhook supports companies to design more efficient marketing processes. Post Publishing Cross-channel coo...
Quid
quid.com
Quid stands at the forefront of AI-driven consumer and market intelligence. Quid's generative AI provides organizations with an unparalleled, holistic insight into customer context. Beyond just capturing data, Quid enables organizations to see data through the lens of the future. By moving beyond da...
Facelift
facelift-bbt.com
Facelift is a multiple certified software solution with all components for professional social media marketing on enterprise level. All-in-one software enables companies to manage their marketing activities centrally and efficiently. Facelift's world-leading social media management tool with activ...
Later
later.com
Later is a social media marketing and commerce platform that helps business owners, creators, agencies, and social media teams grow their brands and businesses online. Later helps you save time and grow your business by making it easy to manage your entire social media strategy, all in one place. S...
Brandwatch Social Media Management
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch Social Media Management, previously Falcon.io, is a leading solution for social media monitoring, advertising, publishing, audience and performance analytics, and managing customer data. Brandwatch Social Media Management enables brands to explore the full potential of digital marketing a...
Dash Hudson
dashhudson.com
Dash Hudson is a social media management platform that equips brands with intelligence and speed to stay ahead of the curve. Through its sophisticated cross-channel insights and workflow tools, Dash Hudson enables brands to create content that entertains, engages and drives consistent business resul...
Rallio
rallio.com
With built-in social media syndication and scheduling capabilities, ad boosting, analytics, reputation management and more, Rallio is a smarter, simpler way for brands to maximize social marketing efforts. Rallio technology provides a complete social media ecosystem allowing manufacturers, corporate...
ClearView Social
clearviewsocial.com
Clearview Social is the leading employee advocacy platform created to help companies increase revenue through more effective and systematic use of social media. With Clearview Social, employees can share on Facebook, LinkedIn & Twitter without leaving their inbox - helping companies bring in more b...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...
CIPIO.ai
cipio.ai
CIPIO.ai is on a mission to democratize visual content, uniquely combining the power of brand communities and generative AI. The patent-pending VisualGPT platform allows brands to search, discover, manage, create, regenerate, distribute, and collaborate visual content at scale. Brands can now deploy...
Smint.io
smint.io
Your Brand Portal, Media Center, Press Portal, Content Buying Portal for Aprimo, Box, Bynder, CELUM, Cloudinary, Google Drive, Picturepark, SharePoint / OneDrive, Tenovos, Thron, DAM / Digital Asset Management, and multiple sources. Businesses thrive, when their content is alive. Activate your conte...
Live Center
livecenter.com
Live Center is a flexible live-blogging solution that empowers editorial teams to deliver up-to-the-second live news coverage seamlessly and effectively. Users have full control over their live blog's design and are able to create custom post visuals and elements such as scoreboards, election result...
Curatora
curatora.io
Curatora allows customers to discover, curate and distribute top-notch, relevant content that your target audience wants to read — now.