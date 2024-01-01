App store for web apps
Top Tax Credit Providers
Tax credit providers are firms that help businesses optimize government incentives and tax breaks, like those for research and development (R&D), employee retention (ERC), and work opportunity (WOTC). Through tech-driven solutions, these services analyze companies' financial data, including expenses, W-2s, 1099s, and past tax filings, to determine eligibility for tax credits. Consequently, businesses can leverage these credits to reduce their income and payroll tax burdens.
Gusto
gusto.com
Gusto’s people platform helps businesses like yours onboard, pay, insure, and support your hardworking team. Payroll, benefits, and more.
Pilot
pilot.com
We’re the largest startup-focused accounting firm in the US with a team of 350+ US-based employees. Our accountants, fractional CFOs, and tax specialists are dedicated to building a strong finance foundation for your business. We offer Bookkeeping, CFO, tax services, and more for thousands of startu...
Neo.Tax
neo.tax
R&D Tax Credits for early-stage startups. neo.tax is the easiest and most accurate tax filing software ever built. Earlystage startups can claim the R&D Tax Credit in 10 minutes and pay just 10% of whatever cash back they get!
Accountancy Cloud
theaccountancycloud.com
Accountancy Cloud offers the best full stack finance function for high growth startups. Finance managers and powerful software deliver unparalleled accounting, R&D tax credits and financial services for startups. Each startup gets access to our software that provides financial reports and management...
TaxCredible
taxcredible.com
TaxCredible is a powerful SaaS platform that enables CPAs to quickly identify and deliver state and federal business tax incentives for their clients. After 20 years of partnering with CPAs, we recognized a need to simplify and streamline the tax credit process. TaxCredible creates efficiencies in a...
GOAT.tax
goat.tax
GOAT.tax gives an opportunity to start-ups and businesses including manufacturers, software, gaming and IoT companies to claim R&D tax credits via an online platform. GOAT.tax takes all the guesswork out of a complex tax credit incentive by offering an easy-to-use, self-guided experience along with ...
TaxRobot
taxrobot.com
TaxRobot is the quickest, easiest, and most affordable way to automate your R&D credit calculation and receive your money. We provide best-in-class substantiation reports, audit defense at no additional charge, and, best of all, we don't charge a fee unless we identify a benefit.
Clarus R+D
clarusrd.com
The Clarus R+D app automates the process of claiming research and development tax credits. Businesses of all sizes and types can qualify for the R&D tax credit. Yet the vast majority of credits are claimed by very large manufacturing companies. Why? Because, traditionally, R&D tax studies are compli...