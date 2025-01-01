Top DMARC Software

Find the right software and services.
DMARC software, which stands for Domain-Based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance, is designed to help businesses ensure that emails sent from their domains are properly authenticated according to two key security standards: DomainKeys Identified Mail (DKIM) and Sender Policy Framework (SPF). These tools assist in various aspects of the DMARC protocol, playing a crucial role in preventing fraudulent activities such as email spoofing and phishing that could put an organization's employees or clients at risk. IT departments use DMARC software to configure and manage email accounts across the organization, including company-wide domains as well as those specific to departments or individuals. By determining DMARC alignment and enforcing DMARC authentication, these tools can detect and block suspicious emails that attempt to impersonate legitimate messages from one or more of the organization's registered web addresses. DMARC software often integrates with secure email gateway solutions, and some tools in the Secure Email Gateway category may include features that support DMARC compliance. It's becoming increasingly common for other security software to incorporate DMARC protocols as a critical element of broader cybersecurity strategies. The use of DMARC software should be complemented by other governance, risk, and compliance tools to ensure that your business practices align with relevant policies. IT compliance service providers can evaluate your company's current security measures against standards like the DMARC protocol. Partnering with cybersecurity consulting providers can further aid your management and IT teams in understanding the importance of DMARC enforcement, alongside other security measures, to protect your organization and its clients from cyber threats.
Mimecast
mimecast.com
Mimecast provides email security against threats like phishing and ransomware, using AI to enhance detection and offering flexible deployment options.
DMARC Report
dmarcreport.com
The DMARC Report app helps organizations manage and analyze DMARC data to enhance email security and prevent phishing attacks.
DMARC Digests
dmarcdigests.com
DMARC Digests helps users manage and analyze DMARC reports to address SPF and DKIM issues, improving email authentication and deliverability.
SimpleDMARC
simpledmarc.com
SimpleDMARC is an email authentication tool that helps secure domains from unauthorized use and protect against phishing and spoofing attacks.
ZeroBounce
zerobounce.net
ZeroBounce is an email verification platform that enhances email deliverability by validating addresses, providing activity data, and monitoring security.
EasyDMARC
easydmarc.com
EasyDMARC simplifies email authentication management (SPF, DKIM, DMARC), enhancing domain security and improving email deliverability for businesses.
Kevlarr
kevlarr.io
Kevlarr enhances secure online communication by protecting against threats like phishing and fraud, focusing on supporting MSPs with DMARC implementation.
AutoSPF
autospf.com
AutoSPF automates the flattening and management of SPF records to improve email deliverability and compliance, reducing DNS lookups for domain owners.
Valimail
valimail.com
Valimail is an email authentication management platform that simplifies securing email communications and protects domains from phishing attacks through DMARC enforcement.
DmarcEye
dmarceye.com
DmarcEye is a free DMARC monitoring tool that helps organizations track email security with automated reporting to prevent spoofing and phishing attacks.
dmarcian
dmarcian.com
dmarcian is an app that helps organizations manage DMARC, SPF, and DKIM to protect email domains from spoofing and improve email deliverability.
Skysnag
skysnag.com
Skysnag is an app that protects organizations from email impersonation and phishing attacks by automating DMARC compliance and enhancing email security.
PowerDMARC
powerdmarc.com
PowerDMARC is an email authentication platform that protects domains from spoofing and secures email communications using protocols like DMARC, SPF, and DKIM.
