Top Customer-to-Customer (C2C) Community Marketing Software
C2C community marketing software empowers organizations in establishing and overseeing online communities where customers connect with fellow users and stay informed about community events. These software solutions provide functionalities for fostering community growth, facilitating member onboarding, distributing branding materials, managing and promoting events, and analyzing community metrics. Enterprises leverage C2C community marketing software to enhance brand loyalty, foster customer engagement, and attract new customers.
Facebook Groups
facebook.com
Groups are a place to communicate about shared interests with certain people. You can create a group for anything — your family reunion, your after-work sports team or your book club.
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite is a U.S.-based event management and ticketing website. The service allows users to browse, create, and promote local events. The service charges a fee to event organizers in exchange for online ticketing services, unless the event is free.Launched in 2006 and headquartered in San Francis...
Kommunity
kommunity.com
Kommunity is an ultimate community-focused social event platform to grow your community locally and internationally, organize events easily and communicate with your members within one place.
NationBuilder
nationbuilder.com
The NationBuilder community engagement platform powers thousands of the world's most high-stakes campaigns and movements. Move your advocates to action with a single system including readymade website templates, a fully-integrated supporter database, petitioning, powerful field tools, streamlined fu...
DownToMeet
downtomeet.com
DownToMeet is a platform to organize, find, and attend group events. If you're down to meet people in your area and find new friends, you belong here.
Thonest
thonest.com
CREATE ENGAGING DISCUSSIONS AROUND YOUR PRODUCT OR SERVICE The ultimate platform for dynamic discussions on products and software. Initiate conversations, share insights, and collaborate seamlessly.
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit is an AI-powered matchmaking SaaS platform powering curated introductions at scale. Organizations can seamlessly invite audiences of choice to opt-into regular, personalized 1:1 or peer group connections and Orbiit handles all communication, matching, scheduling, feedback collection and analy...
Peatix
peatix.com
Grow your communities through Groups, promote and manage your events using Peatix's robust tools on the web and the app. Simple, transparent, low fees. Customer-centric support.