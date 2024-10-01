Top Ad Network Software - China Most Popular Recently Added

Ad networks link advertisers with web and app publishers, consolidating ad inventory from these platforms and aligning it with advertiser demand to streamline the digital advertising purchasing process. This offers advertisers a single source for potential ad placements and provides publishers with a monetization option for their websites. For advertisers, ad networks display the available inventory for purchase. For publishers, they package the inventory to maximize its appeal and profitability for advertisers. Acting as intermediaries, ad networks connect advertiser campaign management with publisher ad management software, ensuring both systems are integrated with the ad network.