Top Account-Based Direct Mail Software - Slovenia

Software for account-based direct mail empowers organizations to dispatch personalized direct mail or gifts to important contacts within specified accounts. This software aids businesses in enhancing brand visibility within targeted accounts and boosting engagement rates with those specific accounts. Marketers can leverage account-based direct mail software to initiate contact with an account before sales teams directly approach key decision-makers within those accounts. This approach is just one potential execution method within an account-based marketing strategy, alongside other methods such as account-based advertising, and account-based web and content experiences. Companies have the flexibility to adopt a single or a combination of these execution tactics based on their specific goals and preferences.
Sendoso
sendoso.com
Build highly differentiated and tailor made campaigns to connect deeply with your buyers throughout the customer lifecycle journey and drive more ROI of your sales and marketing dollar investments with Sendoso Direct Marketing Automation Platform.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Xoxoday Plum helps automate rewards, incentives & payouts programs at a global scale with multi-currency and multi-region capabilities. We make it simple for the marketing and sales teams to send rewards, incentives and e-gifts across the customer lifecycle with a reward point system using workflows at scale. We integrate with CRMs, Survey tools, and email tools and offer API solutions to integrate directly with your products. Thousands of businesses of all sizes, from start-ups to large enterprises, use Xoxoday’s business currency to send rewards, perks, incentives, & disburse payouts. 2000+ Customers have shipped 80 Million+ rewards globally, making Plum the backbone for branded payments.
&Open
andopen.co
&Open is a global gifting platform that thoughtfully sources gifts, automates when they’re sent and handles all logistics from start to finish. We help brands build loyalty and increase retention by way of better, faster and easier corporate gifting. Book a demo or speak with one of our gifting experts today to discover the solution that's right for you.
Printfection
printfection.com
Printfection is a swag management platform that simplifies the buying, managing, and distribution of swag and branded merchandise. Customers like Zendesk, BetterHelp, Hinge, and Gusto use us to easily ship swag to customers, leads, employees, and events. This supports your ABM efforts and we can save you hours of time managing swag, helping you realize and measure greater ROI from your swag marketing efforts. WHAT SEPARATES US FROM OTHER SWAG COMPANIES There are literally hundreds of swag companies and swag websites out there. Most offer simple printing and promotional product distributing services, i.e. you can slap your logo on some mugs and a couple t-shirts and then have that sent to your office. Most of these swag companies do NOT provide any technology. There’s no way to strategically gift swag to customers or prospects, no integrations to Salesforce (or any other CRM) and no connections to marketing automation tools like Marketo, HubSpot, Zapier, etc. Printfection is a full service, end-to-end swag management and fulfillment platform where you can not only brand thousands of really creative items, but you can also strategically ship that swag anywhere in the world through your existing tech stack. Every customer also gets a dedicated account manager and swag success team, where we regularly share what swag works best for events, giveaways, customer rewards, etc, and keep you posted on the latest and greatest items. We’re a swag service very few companies have experienced before. SWAG CREATION Browse our extensive catalog featuring hundreds upon hundreds of awesome promotional products, or submit an item research request. We add new items to the catalog all the time based on customer needs. Our item setup process makes it incredibly easy to get your logo and corporate artwork on just about anything: T-shirts, hoodies, onesies, mugs, water bottles, speakers, tech products, puzzles, Jenga sets, you name it. We can brand really fun, creative swag like pinatas, massage tables - go ahead and think outside of the box! SWAG STORAGE AND WAREHOUSING We can of course send swag directly to your office or any location, but the true brilliance behind Printfection is that we’ll store all of your swag for you! No more messy office closet or dungeon. Once you order your swag, the items are shipped to our fulfillment center. You can then log into the platform and view all of your inventory in real-time. When you want to send swag to employees, prospects, customers, partners, or to an event, it’s just a few clicks and we ship and fulfill all the orders for you. It’s that easy. T-SHIRT DROPSHIPPING & PRINTING SERVICES While we brand hundreds of items, we do have some customers who often start with corporate t-shirts. We can print your logo and artwork on many different types of t-shirts, including all sorts of sizes and fabrics. We can dropship any type of custom clothing as well, including hoodies, pants, onesies, etc. We’re one of the most flexible t-shirt dropshipping companies around. SWAG FULFILLMENT It’s never been easier to get your corporate merchandise to your prospects, customers, and employees. You can ship in your own swag into our warehouse for use in campaigns, and any new swag you order through use will be stored for you. With just a few clicks, you can send any item anywhere in the world; whether that’s to a critical account you’re trying to close, or a loyal customer who just renewed or helped you with a case study. CUSTOM PACKAGING & KITS We make it easy to create awesome custom kits for onboarding new customers, using in your ABM efforts, or delighting new hires. Custom kitting allows you to brand your packaging boxes with your custom artwork, add custom inserts & fillers, and neatly arrange any items of your choice. Perfect for providing the ultimate unboxing experience! EVENT DROPSHIPPING (DROPSHIP PROMOTIONAL PRODUCTS) We make dropshipping swag / promotional products to events incredibly easy. You can send any items you want. Our Event Packing feature means all your apparel items will arrive neatly rolled and labeled by size and gender, so all you’ll have to do is take your shirts out of the box at your booth and you’re ready for showtime. When your event is over, you can simply send any unused swag back to our fulfillment center, drastically cutting down on wasted spend. If you select guaranteed delivery, your items will arrive on a specific date. You'll never have to scramble to get swag to and from an event again! SALESFORCE INTEGRATION & MARKETING TOOLS INTEGRATIONS Let your sales reps request swag right through Salesforce. Or automate swag gifting through Marketo, HubSpot, Intercom, or any number of tools leveraging our Zapier integration. You can also set up a company swag store leveraging our Shopify integration. Printfection is the easiest way to ship swag to anyone anywhere in the world.
Reachdesk
reachdesk.com
Reachdesk enables B2B companies to deliver the moments that matter at scale through data-driven direct mail and gifting. Through Reachdesk companies can deliver gifts and direct mail that build deeper connections with customers, prospects and employees at the click of a button. Our integrations to your tech stack power a clear and quantifiable ROI; the direct channel is no longer a guessing game.
Alyce
alyce.com
Alyce is an AI-enabled gifting platform that helps businesses build relationships, accelerate sales, and increase brand awareness through personalized gifts. Marketing, Sales, and Customer Teams use Alyce to open the door to new business and nurture and reward loyal customers throughout their lifecycle.
Postal
postal.com
Founded in 2020 in San Luis Obispo, California, Postal is the leading Offline Engagement Platform that serves over 600 B2B customers like Outreach, Yelp, Cisco Meraki, Seismic, and Fivetran. Postal enables customers to create meaningful and impactful human connections with prospects, partners, customers, and employees. Learn more at postal.com.
PFL
pfl.com
At PFL, we specialize in creating data-driven direct mail that delivers authentic moments and amplifies growth for organizations. With a proven track record of success for some of the biggest brands in the world, we bring the measurement, personalization, and predictability you expect from digital marketing to the world of direct mail. Our one-stop-shop approach simplifies the execution process, managing everything from strategy and production to delivery and measurement. We use digital tactics paired with memorable direct mail touches, from postcards and letters to 3-D mailers with logo items, to increase engagement and drive results. We harness the power of your data to personalize campaigns at any scale, from hundreds to millions, ensuring that your customers receive relevant and personalized messages. Plus, our platform integrates with your CRM/MAP, enabling you to easily measure direct mail performance and ROI. Let us help you make your customers smile with direct mail that is engaging, personalized, and measurable.
Kotis Design
kotisdesign.com
We’re an industry-leading swag provider and a technology partner that offers a scalable eCommerce platform to help brands create, sell, and ship swag all around the world. From HR teams to sales and marketing sequences, we help integrate and distribute swag within your workflow. We make swag that people actually want to wear and use. Leverage our award-winning product design with a robust warehousing and fulfillment solution. Our two, US-based facilities combined with a network of overseas factories can send merch around the world. Well-timed branded merchandise can double or triple your opportunity value. Our Salesforce and Shopify integrations allow you to send merch when it makes sense, utilizing our warehouse and fulfillment teams. No need for a swag closet! Let’s build great merch, together.
Enthusem
enthusem.com
Enthusem, by Prospect Smarter, is a digital marketing solution that specializes in offline to online marketing; delivering exclusive, high value, personal leads.
