Top Sync Alternatives
Google Drive
google.com
Google Drive is a file storage and synchronization service developed by Google. Launched on April 24, 2012, Google Drive allows users to store files on their servers, synchronize files across devices, and share files. In addition to a website, Google Drive offers apps with offline capabilities for W...
iCloud
icloud.com
Sign in to iCloud to access your photos, videos, documents, notes, contacts, and more. Use your Apple ID or create a new account to start using Apple services.
Microsoft OneDrive
onedrive.com
Microsoft OneDrive (previously known as SkyDrive) is a file hosting service and synchronization service operated by Microsoft as part of its web version of Office. First launched in August 2007, OneDrive allows users to store files and personal data like Windows settings or BitLocker recovery keys i...
Dropbox
dropbox.com
Dropbox is a file hosting service operated by the American company Dropbox, Inc., headquartered in San Francisco, California, that offers cloud storage, file synchronization, personal cloud, and client software. Dropbox was founded in 2007 by MIT students Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi as a startup...
TeraBox
terabox.com
Provide network backup and synchronization for files. Feature with large space, fast speed, safety and stability, support for acceleration of web-based education and mobile phones. Sign up now to enjoy 1TB of free storage space
iCloud Drive
icloud.com
With iCloud Drive, you can securely store your files in iCloud and access them on iCloud.com and your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Windows computer. You can also have all the files in the Desktop and Documents folders on your Mac stored automatically in iCloud Drive. That way, you can save fil...
MEGA
mega.io
Mega (stylised in uppercase as MEGA) or Mega.nz is a cloud storage and file hosting service offered by Mega Limited, an Auckland-based company. The service is offered primarily through web-based apps. Mega mobile apps are also available for Windows Phone, Android and iOS. Mega is known for its large...
Proton Drive
proton.me
Proton Drive allows you to securely store and share your sensitive documents and access them anywhere.
TeleDrive
teledriveapp.com
Your Free Unlimited Cloud Storage. The open source project to give you what you deserve. Using the Telegram API as your unlimited storage. So, you can upload as many as you want without any limit.
Multcloud
multcloud.com
MultCloud is a free and easy-to-use web app that allows you to transfer files across Cloud Drives, and support managing multiple cloud drives from a single interface. And sync files or even manage sharing files between cloud storage services like Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Amazon S3, FTP, Suga...
Amazon Drive
amazon.com
Amazon Drive, formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, is a cloud storage application managed by Amazon. The service offers secure cloud storage, file backup, file sharing, and Photo printing. Using an Amazon account, the files and folders can be transferred and managed from multiple devices including ...
IONOS
ionos.com
Access to your entire IONOS world: contracts, products, and customer data, order or change services - now password-protected login.
Yandex Disk
disk.yandex.com
Upload files by simply dragging and dropping them into the browser window, perform batch operations with files and folders, and publish them right after uploading. Yandex.Disk saves your files no matter what happens.
iCloud Beta
beta.icloud.com
iCloud is essential for keeping personal information from your devices safe, up to date, and available wherever you are. At iCloud.com, you can access your photos, files, and more from any web browser. Changes you make will sync to your iPhone and other devices, so you’re always up to date.
Internxt
internxt.com
Stand for privacy, switch to Internxt. Internxt's open-source cloud storage services protect your right to privacy. Internxt Drive, Photos, Send, and more.
Backblaze
backblaze.com
Backblaze is a data storage provider. It offers two products: B2 Cloud Storage - An object storage service similar to Amazon's S3. Computer Backup - An online backup tool that allows Windows and macOS users to back up their data to offsite data centers. The service is designed for businesses and e...
IDrive
idrive.com
IDrive protects all your PCs, Macs, mobile devices and servers into one cloud backup account. IDrive offers many different plans for cloud or on-site backup including: -IDrive Personal -IDrive Team -IDrive Small Business -IDrive Enterprise -IDrive e2 S3 Compatible Object Storage -IDrive Cloud-to-Clo...
NinjaRMM
ninjaone.com
Make your IT team more effective with RMM software that automates IT management, drives technician efficiency, and improves your bottom line.
OpenDrive
opendrive.com
Unlimited Cloud Storage, Task Management and Notes to Keep Your Business Organized in the Cloud. OpenDrive allows users to manage their content stored in the cloud by using website, drive, desktop and mobile applications. Third party applications or websites can access or manage users' files throu...
Datto
datto.com
As a leading global provider of security and cloud-based software solutions purpose-built for MSPs, Datto, a Kaseya company, believes there is no limit to what SMBs can achieve with the right technology. Datto’s proven Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions drive cyber res...
Aruba Cloud
arubacloud.com
Aruba Cloud: a complete Cloud environment for developing your projects. Designed to provide a complete range of Cloud services, Aruba Cloud meets the needs of companies whatever their project may be. Developing a Virtual Infrastructure, archiving and sharing data, setting up disaster recovery plans...
SugarSync
sugarsync.com
SugarSync is a cloud file sharing, file sync and online backup service that is simple, powerful and easy to use. Unlike Dropbox, SugarSync enables you to back up your existing folder structure. Try it for FREE for 30 days and get started today!
ShareFile
sharefile.com
Securely share content and collaborate with clients and internal teams from any device or location with ShareFile. Departments and small businesses need simple, secure solutions to collaborate with clients and each other. With ShareFile, use any device to securely access files, share data, and creat...
SimpleBackups
simplebackups.com
SimpleBackups is a cloud-based backup solution that automatically automates backups for servers, databases, and SaaS applications. SimpleBackups offers various features such as database, server, cloud storage, and SaaS application backup. It allows users to schedule incremental backups for MS SQL a...
Carbonite
carbonite.com
Carbonite provides a robust Data Protection Platform for businesses, including backup, disaster recovery, high availability and workload migration technology. The Carbonite Data Protection Platform supports any size business, in locations around the world with secure and scalable global cloud infras...
Axcient
axcient.com
Axcient backup and disaster recovery solutions allow MSPs to Protect Everything. With a single, easy-to-use platform, Axcient helps you keep your clients secure. Take the Axcient Challenge, and see how you can get full BDR for all your clients' use cases--for up to 50% less than what you pay today f...
Pulseway
pulseway.com
Pulseway is the easiest way to remotely monitor and control IT systems from any smartphone or tablet enabling busy IT admins to fix issues on-the-go and be more productive. The solution was launched at the end of 2010 and it has over 275,000 IT users around the world. Pulseway Enterprise Server i...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Cloudpresenter
cloudpresenter.com
Make your meetings and webinars your own - white labelled & custom branded for all your organisations communications. Streamline and simplify online meetings, presentations and webinars. No need for multiple platforms, or separate accounts - you can do it all within Cloudpresenter. Content sharing, ...
Jottacloud
jottacloud.com
Access to everything, safely stored Regardless of whether you are an individual, family or business, Jottacloud allows you to store, share and be productive wherever you are.