WebCatalogWebCatalog
SwissTransfer

SwissTransfer

swisstransfer.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the SwissTransfer app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

SwissTransfer allows you to send up to 50 GB of data at once, free of charge and without registration. It is possible to keep your transfers for up to 30 days.

Website: swisstransfer.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to SwissTransfer. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

SendBig

SendBig

sendbig.com

pCloud Transfer

pCloud Transfer

transfer.pcloud.com

AutoOptimize

AutoOptimize

app.autooptimize.ai

TransferNow

TransferNow

transfernow.net

GetResponse

GetResponse

app.getresponse.com

Little Hotelier

Little Hotelier

littlehotelier.authx.siteminder.com

Workupload

Workupload

workupload.com

4shared

4shared

4shared.com

Kamatera

Kamatera

kamatera.com

Teta

Teta

app.teta.so

IONOS Webmail

IONOS Webmail

mail.ionos.com

Dig

Dig

app.dig.security