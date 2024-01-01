Top SweepWidget Alternatives
Wishpond
wishpond.com
Wishpond is a platform of simple tools for lead generation and marketing automation used by more than 5,000 businesses: Landing Pages: Build, publish & A/B split test mobile-responsive Landing Pages in minutes. Website Popups: Convert more website visitors into leads with website popup forms. Forms:...
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam is a growth marketing platform that helps businesses focus on actions. An action can be whatever you want, an email subscriber, a Facebook like, a Twitter follower or someone mentioning your company via a #hashtag.
ShortStack
shortstack.com
ShortStack is the most customizable all-in-one contesting software with all the tools you need for online marketing success. Use ShortStack to create landing page contests; sweepstakes and quizzes; run hashtag and comment to enter social media contests; and send emails. ShortStack's powerful stylin...
VYPER
vyper.ai
VYPER is a marketing tool that makes it easy to run viral campaigns. Set up Referral Campaigns, Reward/Loyalty Programs, Giveaways, Leaderboards, and more. It leverages gamification and incentivization to stimulate engagement and share-ability to help grow your business faster and more efficiently! ...
Giveaway.com
giveaway.com
Giveaway.com is a campaign marketing platform, it revolutionizes the marketing landscape by offering a one-stop solution for all marketing needs. Run campaigns to market your business forward. Your one-stop giveaway solution for contests, quizzes, competitions, and more. Provably fairness, flexib...
Upland Second Street
lab.secondstreet.com
Second Street is an audience engagement software platform that is used by over 4,000 media companies and marketers. Second Street's partners use the platform to run contests and interactive content – such as personality quizzes, sweepstakes, photo contests, and more – on their website to generate ...
Qualifio
qualifio.com
Qualifio enables large brands and media to engage audiences across digital channels via 50+ templated interactive formats (quizzes, contests, surveys, tests, animated games, etc.). With stringent adherence to the GDPR, the platform allows the collection of rich first-party data that can be pushed to...
Woorise
woorise.com
Woorise is the easiest way to create viral giveaways & contests, landing pages and engaging forms such as surveys and quizzes. Woorise helps small businesses connect with an audience, collect leads, and close sales.
ViralSweep
viralsweep.com
ViralSweep is a software tool that helps brands to build, run, and manage digital marketing promotions like sweepstakes, giveaways, contests, instant wins, referral campaigns, and more. The software suite offers features such as A/B testing to optimize promotions, powerful integrations to plug int...