Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Sweap on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Sweap is an Event Efficiency Platform that will make events your companies' most impactful marketing channel. Some of the best event teams like Bentely or Scandic Hotels use our software to drive more registrations and save time through automated guest management, event communication and a virtual event platform. Sweap offers a free plan up to 500 registrations p.a., so you can start today.

Website: sweap.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Sweap. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.